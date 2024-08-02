Trump Attempts a Two-Pronged Attack on Harris

But anxiety over the former president’s potential return to the Oval Office is making political pragmatists out of even the most dedicated Democratic partisans. Not only did these voters say Harris has their blessing to moderate on key issues, some said they hope she triangulates, believing the strategy is essential to victory. This latitude to maneuver is a crucial development with ramifications for November, especially as Harris prepares to select a running mate.

“I think she should move to the center a little bit and not be billed as a left-wing—what they’re putting her out to be, a liberal,” Rich Migliore, 72, a retired teacher and attorney who now represents educators in due-process rights cases, said while waiting for Shapiro and Whitmer to take the stage in a packed high school gymnasium “We can’t move backward as a country. We need to move forward.”

Another of the approximately 1,200-plus rallygoers, Michele Cohen, is a middle-aged attorney who described her personal political preferences as once moderate but now “left, left, left”—an evolution she credited to Trump’s rise and putative leadership of the Republican Party since 2015. Cohen also wants Harris to embrace centrism, possibly explained by the fact that she lives in a battleground state where far-left and far-right politicians have a harder time winning.

“I believe in being in the center,” Cohen explained. “That’s the way we actually get things done. So, you move past the rhetoric and actually move to governing.”

Just how much compromising Democrats are willing to do to beat Trump may be put to the test. Harris is set to announce her running mate no later than Tuesday, when she and the Democratic Party’s vice presidential pick are scheduled to appear together in Philadelphia before heading across the country on a multistate campaign swing. Shapiro, a leading contender to get Harris’ nod, is considered too moderate by some Democrats and could disappoint elements of the party’s activist base.