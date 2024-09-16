Apparent Assassination Attempt on Trump Foiled

Happy Monday. We’re grateful for the U.S. Secret Service agents who ensured we were able to include the word “foiled” in the subject line of today’s newsletter.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

‘Safe Following Gunshots in His Vicinity’

The Secret Service foiled an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The suspect is in custody and Trump was unharmed, but the incident marks the second time in two months that a gunman has come within shooting distance of the former president, raising serious questions about the Secret Service’s capacity and the heightened risks of political violence.

Trump was in the middle of a round of golf at his club around 1:30 p.m. ET when at least one member of his Secret Service detail a hole ahead of Trump’s group spotted a man with a rifle near the edge of the property. According to local law enforcement, an agent saw the barrel of the rifle poking through a chain-link fence in the bushes along the property line. The Secret Service immediately fired at the individual, prompting the suspect to flee the scene in a vehicle. Local law enforcement subsequently tracked down the man and detained him. The Secret Service said Sunday afternoon the agency had yet to determine whether the suspect had fired any shots.

A spokesman for Trump’s campaign quickly put out a statement making clear the president was “safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” and a subsequent statement was released in a fundraising email: “I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. But, there are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us.” In a post on his Truth Social account last night, Trump thanked the Secret Service and local law enforcement for their “incredible job done.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both condemned the attack and expressed gratitude that Trump was unharmed. “I am glad he is safe,” Harris tweeted. “Violence has no place in America.” Biden said that he has directed his team “to continue to ensure the Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure the former president’s continued safety.”

Authorities have yet to publicly identify the suspect, but unnamed law enforcement officials have zeroed in on a man in his late 50s. Details are still emerging on his background and possible motive. He lived in North Carolina for some of his life and apparently owned a shed-building company in Hawaii. He was interviewed by the New York Times and Semafor in 2023 about his faltering attempts to support Ukraine’s war effort and recruit volunteers to fight.

The Secret Service faced a mountain of scrutiny after the assassination attempt in Butler County, Pennsylvania, in July, ultimately leading to the director of the agency resigning from her post. Sunday’s attempt will no doubt compound that scrutiny. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon that the suspect got “between 30o and 500 yards” away from Trump, adding that “with a rifle and a scope like that, that’s not a long distance.”

Additional information will make clear just how close the suspect came to having a potential shot at the former president. But it seems that the good eyes of a Secret Service agent may have made the difference. “The golf course is surrounded by shrubbery,” Bradshaw explained. “When somebody gets into the shrubbery, they’re pretty much out of sight.”

“[The agent] did a fantastic job,” he added.

China Escalates Clashes with the Philippines

On August 31, near the Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, a Chinese coast guard cutter was cruising dangerously close to a Philippines coast guard vessel, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, before it suddenly rammed the Filipino ship. The collision is just the latest in months of heightened aggression by the Chinese coast guard and merchant marine vessels toward Filipino ships. Vessels have been rammed, blasted with water cannons, and even boarded by parties armed with axes and spears.

The incidents triggered a round of emergency diplomatic meetings in Beijing last week. But observers don’t see a lasting end to the clashes on the horizon any time soon. The confrontations come as China has steadily escalated its actions targeting the Philippines over territorial claims in the South China Sea, risking a potential conflict that could draw in …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,525-word item on China’s aggressive maneuvers in the South China Sea is available in the members-only version of TMD.

A New Dispatch Offering: The Monday Essay

If you read The Dispatch regularly, you know that one of the main things we aspire to do—going all the way back to our founding—is inject more sober-minded analysis into a media environment rife with hot takes. We believe that’s especially needed in the middle of an election season.

To that end, we will be bringing you a fresh perspective from a contributing writer every Monday about long-term, big-picture questions concerning politics, policy, and culture. What’s missing from our debates about crime trends? How does an economist approach the falling birth rate? Should a civilian population’s beliefs enter into a military planner’s ethical calculus?

And to kick things off today: Jay Cost on how we started thinking of the three branches of the federal government as “coequal.”

It is a truism in modern politics that ours is a system of “coequal branches.” Politicians of both parties solemnly invoke this principle all the time. We hear it even as early as civics class in elementary school. Former Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska encapsulated this tendency in a 2020 post, in which he wrote, “As all of us learned in School House Rock, the judiciary is not only a separate branch of government from the Executive and Legislative branches, but also a co-equal one.” There is just one problem—it’s not true.

Worth Your Time

Commentary’s Abe Greenwald was traveling to Kyiv when he heard the devastating news that a Russian missile had struck the Ukrainian city’s Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital. “Okhmatdyt was still burning when I got there, and volunteers were already streaming through the wreckage with loads of bottled water in both arms, as if they were professional aid workers. The missile had leveled one wing of the hospital and torn the façades off every surrounding building,” he wrote. “As I look back on a morning filled with indelible images, the most persistent one is this: a small group of Ukrainians wheeling a miniature—that is, a child-sized—hyperbaric chamber outdoors. And while I couldn’t see whether a sick child lay inside, I took note of one woman who was tending to the little capsule quite maternally … A question naturally comes to one’s mind at such moments: Why would Russia deliberately target a children’s hospital with a cruise missile?” he asked. “There are, in fact, several correct answers. One is that Vladimir Putin is depraved. … But there’s another, more important answer, and it’s one that the United States and its allies need to appreciate: Vladimir Putin’s Russia is better at being monstrous than victorious.”

NBC News: ‘It Just Exploded’: Springfield Woman Claims She Never Meant To Spark False Rumors About Haitians

“It just exploded into something I didn’t mean to happen,” Erika Lee, a Springfield resident, told NBC News on Friday. … “I feel for the Haitian community,” she said. “If I was in the Haitians’ position, I’d be terrified, too, worried that somebody’s going to come after me because they think I’m hurting something that they love and that, again, that’s not what I was trying to do.”

Former President Donald Trump, on Truth Social:

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Washington Post: Pope Francis Says Harris And Trump Are ‘Against Life’

“Both are against life: the one that throws out migrants and the one that kills children,” said Francis, who did not call out either candidate by name, according to a transcript published by Vatican News. … Asked what voters should do at the polls, Francis said, “One should vote, and choose the lesser evil.” He did not weigh in on which candidate was the lesser evil, saying, “Who is the lesser evil, the woman or man? I don’t know.”

In the Zeitgeist

Team USA reclaimed the Solheim Cup from Europe over the weekend. The competitors hit their fair share of spectacular shots, but perhaps best of all was Alison Lee’s eagle from 86 yards out. Our favorite part was her caddies’ reactions.

Toeing the Company Line