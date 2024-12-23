Congress Avoids A Shutdown

Happy Monday! The Party City event supply chain is apparently going out of business and closing up shop fast, leaving plenty of time for Spirit Halloween stores to pop up in its place in strip malls across America before Halloween 2025!

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

A Manufactured Crisis

It wasn’t supposed to be close.

Back in September, lawmakers voted to extend government funding until December 20, nearly three full months after the fiscal year ended on September 30, having failed to pass all 12 appropriations bills through committee as needed.

Fast-forward to last week, and House Republicans seemed poised to kick the can down the road again, working with Senate Democrats and the Biden administration to extend government funding for a few months at roughly the same spending levels. The next time a deadline came up, the thinking went, the incoming GOP governing trifecta would be in place and could therefore include more of its priorities in an actual, non-continuing resolution (CR) budget.

By Friday afternoon, however, Americans getting a government shutdown for Christmas was a live possibility…

Worth Your Time

Derek Thompson, one of TMD ’s favorite explainer journos, tackled a perplexing question in his latest piece for The Atlantic: Why did U.S. public health improve in 2024? “By my count, this year marks the first time in the 21 st century that obesity, overdose deaths, traffic fatalities, and murders all declined in the official data analysis,” he wrote. “The level of premature death in the U.S. is still unacceptably high. But progress isn’t just about where you are; it’s also about what direction you’re going in. And by the latter definition, 2024 was arguably the best year for American health reports in decades. It would be convenient—for both efficient punditry and public-policy clarity—if a small number of factors explained all of these trends. After all, if we could isolate a handful of lessons, we could carry them forward and unleash a golden age of American health. Unfortunately, reality is messy and does not always comport with our preference for simple explanations.”

Writing for the Long War Journal, Will Selber argued that the Iranian military and the Islamic State still pose serious threats to the United States, not only abroad but at home. "Both the Islamic State and the [Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps] have repeatedly tried to target and kill Americans in recent years, and these groups remain a persistent threat," Selber wrote, citing a string of arrests and charges by federal law enforcement involving individuals who support ISIS or the Iranian regime. "While [ISIS] has not conducted a successful attack in the United States since 2017, when Akayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi, partially detonated a pipe bomb in the New York City Subway that injured four people, it has come perilously close on numerous occasions this year. Despite the Islamic State's international staying power, the Biden administration seems determined to 'wind down' the US military's presence in Iraq and its mission against the Islamic State. … Should the incoming administration of President Donald Trump follow Biden's lead, the Iraqi Security Forces will likely not have the capacity to contain a resurgent Islamic State."

Reuters: Trump Threatens To Retake Control of Panama Canal

The Hill: [NYC Mayor Eric] Adams Says He Wanted To Look [Luigi] Mangione in the Eye During Perp Walk

In the Zeitgeist

Rickey Henderson, the outfielder who suited up for nine teams during his 25 seasons in Major League Baseball and held the all-time MLB record for stolen bases, died over the weekend at the age of 65. Please enjoy 30 minutes of Henderson just doing his thing:

Toeing the Company Line

