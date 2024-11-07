Harris Concedes Election to Trump

Happy Thursday! This tractor-trailer filled with energy drinks that crashed on an interstate in Nebraska on Tuesday was carrying roughly the same amount of caffeine the Morning Dispatch and Dispatch Politics teams collectively consumed to get through the past 48 hours.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Recommended Follow: Mr Global🌎 Get the facts on energy from a Global Oil and Gas Expert Looking for a better understanding of our oil and gas industry? Learn from recognized expert Matt Randolph—aka Mr Global—as he patiently and thoroughly debunks the common misconceptions and misinformation about oil production and energy policy. Mr Global removes the politics from an often fraught policy area—helping consumers better understand what’s going on with gas prices. Follow Mr Global🌎

The Day After

Vice President Kamala Harris officially conceded the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday afternoon, first in a private call with former, and now-future, President Donald Trump. During the call, she underscored her commitment to the peaceful transfer of power, as an email from campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon put it, “unlike what we saw in 2020.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Harris addressed supporters at Howard University, her alma mater, in Washington, D.C., where revelers had first gathered on Tuesday night. But instead of a triumphant address late on election night, as she’d surely hoped for, it was a somber, if hopeful, concession speech to a disappointed crowd. “A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,” she said. “That principle as much as any other distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it.”

A fuller picture of Tuesday’s election results emerged Wednesday as world leaders, Washington politicos, and voters began to come to grips with Trump’s surprising comeback. In races down the ballot, Democrats largely lost out, failing to hold the Senate and likely losing the House; their one bright spot came from the passage of more than half a dozen abortion-rights ballot measures.

But Wednesday was focused on a process that Americans can no longer take for granted: the peaceful transition of power. Harris never …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,620-word item on how to understand the election results is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

Writing for Foreign Affairs, Stephen Hadley argued that the U.S. faces a new axis of autocratic convergence that makes for the most challenging international environment in decades. “One of the most disconcerting features of this environment is the burgeoning cooperation among China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia,” he wrote. “What should be done about this cooperation is another matter. Some strategists argue for ruthless prioritization, focusing on the members of the axis that represent the greatest threats. Others believe that only a comprehensive effort will succeed. But the best strategy would borrow elements of both approaches, acknowledging that China is the primary long-term concern for U.S. national security strategy—‘the pacing threat’ in the U.S. Defense Department’s framing—but also a different kind of global actor than its rogue-state partners.”

Fox News: RFK Jr. Argues ‘Entire Departments’ in the FDA ‘Have to Go’

BBC: Raygun Retires From Breaking After Olympic Backlash

In the Zeitgeist

A new season of Netflix’s The Diplomat dropped last week, but we were, um, a little busy. Now, though, maybe we’ll be able to find the time to catch up—or at the very least rewatch that scene from season one when Keri Russell’s character beats the tar out of her husband, played by Rufus Sewell.

Toeing the Company Line