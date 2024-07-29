Hezbollah Attack Kills 12 Children in Northern Israel

Happy Monday! After breaking news ruined his brunch last week, Wolf Blitzer made sure CNN couldn’t call him back to the office yesterday by … going all the way to Germany.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Election officials declared authoritarian strongman Nicolás Maduro the winner of Venezuela’s presidential elections overnight, despite exit polls suggesting that opposition candidate ​​Edmundo González would emerge victorious. The official tally as of Monday morning had the socialist Maduro with 51 percent of the vote to Gonzalez’s 44 percent, but opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who had been kept off the ballot, claimed that González earned 70 percent of the vote. “We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday morning. Other world leaders have similarly declined to endorse the official resorts and have called for transparency.

Twelve children and teenagers died in northern Israel on Saturday—and dozens more were injured—after a rocket attack from the Iranian-backed, Lebanon-based terrorist organization Hezbollah struck Majdal Shams, a Druze Arab village just miles from the Lebanese border. The rocket struck a local soccer field—where the village’s children often gather to play—in what Israel is calling the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since October 7. Israel launched limited attacks overnight on Saturday against Hezbollah, though the Israeli government is reportedly preparing a more significant retaliation.

U.S. and Japanese officials announced Sunday that the U.S. will set up a new military command in Japan, led by a three-star general. The command will allow coordination with Japanese forces on joint exercises and increase cooperation in the event Japan is attacked. The new structure—which should be in place by March of next year—is considered an upgrade to the so-called “command and control” of U.S. forces in Japan. Leaders previewed the move during the Japanese state visit to the U.S. this spring.

Israel’s Northern Border on Tenterhooks

Mourners attend a funeral in Majdal Shams on July 28, 2024, for ten of the victims of a rocket attack by Hezbollah. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

TEL AVIV, Israel—On Saturday afternoon, children in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in northeastern Israel had gathered on a local soccer pitch. The kids—most, it seems, younger than 16 years old—were reportedly training with a local coach on the field in the Golan Heights community less than five miles from the Lebanese border.

Then, at 6:18 p.m. local time, the air raid warning siren sounded, as it had hundreds of times in the last nine months. But just seconds later—before the children had time to reach the bomb shelter mere steps away—a rocket carrying more than 110 pounds of explosives struck the soccer field, killing 12 children and injuring dozens more. “It’s Saturday, it’s summer, kids are playing, and we kind of got used to the situation because it’s been going on for a while,” an eyewitness told CNN. “Nothing like this ever happened before.”

Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terrorist group that operates out of Lebanon, implausibly denied responsibility for the attack on Saturday, despite the near-daily barrage of rockets and missiles it has fired at northern Israel since October. Both the United States and Israel said Hezbollah had fired the Iranian-supplied rocket, which, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, “crossed all red lines.”

Israel and Hezbollah on Saturday moved closer to an all-out war than at any point since Hezbollah began its cross-border attacks on Israel following Hamas’ October 7 massacre. As Israel contemplates a significant retaliatory strike after limited attacks overnight Saturday, the risks of a regional war—with direct involvement from Iran and even the U.S.—also grow.

As The Dispatch’s Charlotte Lawson has previously reported, the “northern front” in Israel’s multifront war against Iranian proxies has been on a knife’s edge for months, with Hezbollah’s near-constant rocket fire—and the looming threat of another October 7-style attack out of Lebanon—creating a no-man’s-land across much of northern Israel. An estimated 100,000 people were evacuated from their homes in the north at the start of the war, and most of them …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our full 916-word story on Hezbollah’s weekend attack on Israel is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Boeing’s Breakdown

A Boeing 737 MAX 9 takes off from San Francisco International Airport on April 4, 2024. (Via Getty Images.)

For most transportation companies, stranding two NASA astronauts in outer space would be the worst news of the month. But for Boeing, the weeks-delayed return of its Starliner spaceship seems like low-stakes poker since it also officially agreed to a plea deal with the Justice Department last week, accepting guilt over two criminal felony charges related to fatal airline crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

As the airline faces criticism from former employees, a spate of midair accidents, and, indeed, felony charges for cutting corners, Boeing—one of only two companies in the world to manufacture large-scale passenger jets—is faced with the task of reassuring the public that passengers are safe on its planes.

In the plea deal finalized last week—conditional upon approval from a federal judge—Boeing will admit to conspiring to defraud the federal government, including providing federal regulators with incorrect and incomplete information when applying for certification for its 737 Max airliners in 2017, the newest generation of Boeing’s 737 commercial jets.

Two Boeing 737 Max planes were involved in fatal commercial crashes, one in 2018 and another in 2019. Investigations revealed both were caused by a faulty system that caused the plane’s nose to pitch down without the pilot’s input. To make matters worse, Boeing knew—and didn’t share—that the sensor that warned pilots about the tilt of the nose was faulty.

In 2021, the DOJ called Boeing on all of it, accusing the company of defrauding the Federal Aviation Agency in the certification process for the 737. But the DOJ was willing to cut a deal. The government would not press charges if the company paid a hefty settlement to affected customers and criminal penalties to the government and agreed to enhance its safety and compliance features. Crucially, the DOJ said installing a third party to monitor Boeing’s fulfillment of that agreement was “unnecessary.”

Whoops. In May, the federal agency told U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor—who had overseen the 2021 agreement—that Boeing violated the agreement by …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our full 1,407-word story on Boeing’s turmoil is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

In a piece for Deseret News, the man known for tracking the decline of religion in America tracked the decline of his own church. “How do you get rid of a pulpit? Or a communion table? Does anyone want 30-year-old choir robes?” social scientist and pastor Ryan Burge wrote. “What I was seeing in the data was unmistakable and mapped perfectly onto what I was seeing every Sunday—mainline Protestant Christianity was in near free fall, and the numbers of nonreligious were rising every single year. … I was being asked to speak in front of crowds of hundreds of people about the past and future of American religion. When I was asked what motivated me to continue to do this kind of work, all I could say was, ‘I’m just trying to help other people see the big picture in American religion.’ What I was really trying to do was to convince myself that the rapid decline of my church wasn’t my fault.”

New York Times: ‘Maybe I’ve Gotten Worse’: Trump Makes Clear That Unity Is Over

CNN: Government to Pay Former FBI Officials $2 Million in Settlements Over Release of Anti-Trump Texts

Ex-FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page reached settlements with the Justice Department that will see the government paying out a total of $2 million in their lawsuits over the department’s 2018 release of their text messages.

Associated Press: Paris Olympics Organizers Say They Meant No Disrespect With ‘Last Supper’ Tableau

Paris Olympics organizers apologized to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” during the glamorous opening ceremony, but defended the concept behind it Sunday. Da Vinci’s painting depicts the moment when Jesus Christ declared that an apostle would betray him. The scene during Friday’s ceremony featured DJ and producer Barbara Butch — an LGBTQ+ icon — flanked by drag artists and dancers.

In the Zeitgeist

The Olympics are well underway, and the U.S. is already at the top of the leaderboard with 12 medals so far (U 👏 S 👏 A 👏).

We’d like to give a special shout-out to Nic Fink, an Olympic swimmer who could give us some lessons in time management. The 31-year-old full-time electrical engineer won his first-ever Olympic medal on Sunday, taking silver in the 100-meter breaststroke in a thrilling photo finish.

Via NBC Sports.