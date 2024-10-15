Hezbollah Launches Deadly Drone Attack as IDF Renews Push in Gaza

Happy Tuesday! You know you’re really growing two-ton pumpkins for the love of the game when you’re spending thousands of dollars on gas to lug one from Minnesota to Northern California yourself.

Good thing Travis Gienger’s 2,471-pound pumpkin, Rudy, brought in $9 a pound for being the heaviest gourd at the Half Moon Bay World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Supported by: Stand with Utah The federal government controls nearly 70% of Utah’s land. The federal government controls 18.5 million acres of Utah's land without a congressionally defined purpose. That’s larger than the entire state of West Virginia. It’s preventing Utah from actively managing its public lands and is detrimental to the state’s recreation, local economies, and resources. Utah is asking the U.S. Supreme Court, is this constitutional? Stand with Utah

Israel’s Divided Attentions

On Sunday night, Hezbollah launched a pair of drones targeting an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) base near Binyamina, a town south of Haifa. Israeli air defenses successfully intercepted one of the drones off the coast, but the second dropped from Israeli radar before striking a dining hall as troops were eating. Four soldiers were killed and nearly 60 were wounded in the deadliest attack since Israel ramped up its strikes against the terrorist paramilitary group last month.

Even as the IDF has in recent weeks trained most of its fire on the enemy to the north, airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza continue to prevent Hamas from regrouping. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has relaxed its calls for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, backing Israel’s current efforts against Hezbollah. The new tack is likely a reflection of the hope that degrading the group militarily will push it toward a diplomatic solution and possibly shrink its hold over the government of Lebanon.

It’s been nearly a month since the IDF announced it was shifting its focus to Hezbollah in the north. Beginning in mid-September, the Israeli military executed a series of extraordinarily successful operations, including the pager and walkie-talkie attacks; a massive air operation, “Northern Arrows,” that destroyed possibly as much as half of Hezbollah’s significant rocket and missile launching capabilities; and a rolling campaign against the group’s leadership, which included the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The IDF also announced Monday that it had killed …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,680-word item on Israel’s multifront military operations is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

Can either major U.S. political party build a majority coalition again? “What the Republican and Democratic coalitions have in common is enough strength to stalemate the other party but not enough to dominate,” Ruy Teixeira and Yuval Levin wrote in their latest report for the American Enterprise Institute. “As a result, a noxious back-and-forth has defined American politics for a generation. … In this era, both parties play the minority party’s traditional role. Each party runs campaigns focused almost entirely on the faults of the other, with no serious strategy for significantly broadening its electoral reach. Each offers itself fundamentally as an alternative to the other, even if it has the incumbent majority in Congress or holds the White House. And neither offers a clear or broadly compelling vision of the country’s future,” the pair observed. “Can this stalemate be broken? It can, but that would require one party to go outside the comfort zone of appealing to its base supporters and aim directly at the broad center of American politics.”

The results of the 2020 election were contested with a galling vigor, but as the 2024 election nears, it’s worth remembering that 2020 was not the only U.S. presidential race in history to be disputed. Joined by our friend Megan McArdle, Andy Mills and Matthew Boll took a look back at contested elections throughout the years in the podcast episode, “No, You Stole The Election!” “There are a number of Republicans who still feel like the election in 1960 was stolen by the Kennedy team,” and perhaps not without some merit. Nixon nevertheless conceded the 1960 election to Kennedy. “He does so graciously and here is an interesting twist,” McArdle said, “he becomes only the second person in American history who has to certify his own election loss.”

Philadelphia Inquirer: Trump’s Montco Town Hall Turns Into Playlist Party After Medical Emergencies: ‘Let’s Just Listen to Music’

Axios: Tensions Rise Between Harris and Biden Teams as Election Nears

Biden’s team wants Harris to win the election, but many senior Biden aides remain wounded by the president being pushed out of his re-election bid and are still adjusting to being in a supporting role on the campaign trail.

Washington Post: Michigan GOP Candidate’s Ad Aimed At Black Voters Has Wrong Election Date

In the Zeitgeist

Rebecca Ferguson seems to have found her groove in futuristic, apocalyptic landscapes, considering the last time we saw her on screen it was as Paul Atreides’ jihad-encouraging mother in Dune 2. Now—in season 2 of Apple TV+’s Silo—she’s trying to understand the secrets of an underground grain silo that contains the last 10,000 people on Earth.

Toeing the Company Line