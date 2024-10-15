Hezbollah Launches Deadly Drone Attack as IDF Renews Push in Gaza

Happy Tuesday! You know you’re really growing two-ton pumpkins for the love of the game when you’re spending thousands of dollars on gas to lug one from Minnesota to Northern California yourself.
Good thing Travis Gienger’s 2,471-pound pumpkin, Rudy, brought in $9 a pound for being the heaviest gourd at the Half Moon Bay World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off.
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- The man arrested on Saturday at a checkpoint outside former President Donald Trump’s rally in California’s Coachella Valley said Monday that he is “100 percent a Trump supporter,” and never intended to hurt the Republican nominee. The man, Vem Miller, was arrested for reportedly being “illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine,” according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Miller—who said he works in the media—claims he started carrying the guns after receiving anonymous death threats. He was released on a $5,000 bail shortly after his arrest.
- China on Monday conducted a full-scale military drill simulating an assault on Taiwan that Chinese military spokesman Li Xi said was a “stern warning to the separatist acts” in Taiwan. The exercises seemed to be retaliation for Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s remarks last week, in which he promised to “resist annexation or encroachment upon our sovereignty.” U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller condemned the drill, and said China’s behavior was “unwarranted and risks escalation.”
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Monday that North Korea is sending troops to Russia to assist in its invasion of Ukraine, though independent authorities have been unable to verify his assertion. Unnamed Ukrainian and South Korean officials told several outlets late last week that North Korean soldiers had already been deployed in the Russian-Ukraine war, including military engineers. North Korea has been providing Russia with ammunition, and in June, Moscow and Pyongyang agreed to a defense pact that Russian President Vladimir Putin said assured “mutual assistance in the event of aggression against” either country, though specific terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed.
- Ukrainian authorities on Monday said that a Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed one person and injured eight others after the missile hit a grain storage facility and two foreign-flagged civilian cargo ships from Belize and Palau. The same Palau-flagged ship, Optima, was hit with Russian missile fire just last week, killing one Ukrainian and injuring four foreigners. The attacks add to the growing list of foreign-flagged commercial ships from small countries Russia has attacked in recent weeks, threatening a valuable maritime corridor for exports from Ukraine.
- The Canadian government on Monday expelled six Indian diplomats—including Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma, equivalent to ambassador—who allegedly targeted Indian dissidents and Sikh separatists living in Canada. The move comes one year after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of complicity in the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist. Canadian police said the six officials were directly implicated in intelligence-gathering against Sikh separatists who were subsequently targeted by India’s proxies. The Indian government claimed it had actually recalled the expelled diplomats due to an “atmosphere of extremism and violence” and later also expelled six of Canada’s diplomats from India.
- Lebanon’s health ministry said on Monday that an Israeli airstrike on the northern Lebanese village of Aitou struck an apartment building, killing 21 people. Israel has not confirmed the alleged attack, though Hezbollah-affiliated media reported the attack resulted in 18 “martyrs.” The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did confirm on Monday morning that an IDF airstrike in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh killed Muhammad Kamal Naim, a Hezbollah anti-tank missile commander. Later on Monday, the IDF and Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet jointly announced that last month Israel killed Hamas’ air formation commander in Gaza, Samer Abu-Daqa, who had helped plot the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.
- The IDF and Shin Bet also announced on Monday that an Israeli citizen, 30-year-old Vladislav Victorson, was arrested and indicted for allegedly plotting to assassinate an unspecified, high-profile Israeli public figure at the direction of an Iran. Israeli authorities said Victorson received orders—including acts of arson—via social media from an Iranian agent with the online name “Mari Hossi,” which Victorson carried out with his 18-year-old Israeli girlfriend, Anna Bernstein. She was also indicted Monday on vandalism and security charges. The agent, who later told Victorson he was Iranian, had asked him to assassinate the prominent Israeli by throwing a grenade into his house.
- The Rutherford County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that police officers arrested a 44-year-old man on Saturday suspected of threatening violence against Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster workers. The Washington Post reported over the weekend that FEMA ordered its employees to temporarily evacuate the county after National Guard service members reported seeing a truck of armed militants who were “out hunting FEMA,” though law enforcement said the suspect acted alone. The man—carrying a handgun and rifle at the time of his arrest—was charged with “going armed to the terror of the public” and released later that day on $10,000 bail.
- NASA on Monday launched a probe bound for one of Jupiter’s moons, Europa, in search of conditions necessary to sustain life in what scientists believe is an ocean beneath the moon’s icy exterior crust. The Europa Clipper probe will travel for five and a half years before it reaches Europa. The launch for the $5 billion project was delayed ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall last week but the probe took off without problem on Monday.
- The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A. Robinson “for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity.” The trio’s research focused on how differing societal institutions impact a country’s wealth over time, comparing inclusive institutions, which are associated with long-term benefits, and extractive institutions, which enable short-term gains for a powerful and select few.
The federal government controls nearly 70% of Utah’s land.
Israel’s Divided Attentions
On Sunday night, Hezbollah launched a pair of drones targeting an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) base near Binyamina, a town south of Haifa. Israeli air defenses successfully intercepted one of the drones off the coast, but the second dropped from Israeli radar before striking a dining hall as troops were eating. Four soldiers were killed and nearly 60 were wounded in the deadliest attack since Israel ramped up its strikes against the terrorist paramilitary group last month.
Even as the IDF has in recent weeks trained most of its fire on the enemy to the north, airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza continue to prevent Hamas from regrouping. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has relaxed its calls for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, backing Israel’s current efforts against Hezbollah. The new tack is likely a reflection of the hope that degrading the group militarily will push it toward a diplomatic solution and possibly shrink its hold over the government of Lebanon.
It’s been nearly a month since the IDF announced it was shifting its focus to Hezbollah in the north. Beginning in mid-September, the Israeli military executed a series of extraordinarily successful operations, including the pager and walkie-talkie attacks; a massive air operation, “Northern Arrows,” that destroyed possibly as much as half of Hezbollah’s significant rocket and missile launching capabilities; and a rolling campaign against the group’s leadership, which included the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The IDF also announced Monday that it had killed …
