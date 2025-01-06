Mike Johnson Keeps the Speaker’s Gavel

Margaret Brennan: The role of the Senate, will you tell [Trump] when you think he’s wrong?

Sen. John Thune: I will. And I think my job is to do everything I can to help him achieve success, be a successful president, which, in my view, means it will be a successful country. We have the same set of objectives. We want to get to the same destination. But I think at times there will be differences in how we get there. And understanding the unique aspects of how the Senate operates is something that I’m going to have to be able to share and convey to the president and—and help him understand, I think, what the—you know, what the contours are, what we can accomplish here in the Senate and what’s realistic.