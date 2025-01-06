Mike Johnson Keeps the Speaker’s Gavel

Happy Monday! Just two days into 2025, the surgeon general issued an official advisory about the health hazards of alcohol consumption. We can’t imagine what Dr. Vivek Murthy got up to on New Year’s Eve to prompt such a report.
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- Lawmakers in the House of Representatives reelected Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana to lead the lower chamber on Friday, after two Republican holdouts—Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self—flipped their votes to deliver Johnson a narrow majority and end the speakership race on the first ballot. The speaker’s victory followed his endorsement early last week by President-elect Donald Trump, who in a phone call on Friday urged the dissenters to support Johnson’s bid. After retaking the gavel, Johnson swore in the 119th Congress, which has 434 members and one vacancy due to former Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida resigning after winning reelection in November.
- President Joe Biden on Friday blocked the $14.9 billion acquisition of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel by Japanese firm Nippon Steel, citing national security concerns and delivering on a campaign trail promise to prevent the proposed merger. The takeover would “place one of America’s largest steel producers under foreign control and create risk for our national security and our critical supply chains,” the president said in a statement. U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel on Friday alluded to possible plans to challenge the executive move in court, arguing that it stemmed from political considerations and constituted a violation of due process.
- In an 18-page decision released on Friday, New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan set the sentencing date in President-elect Trump’s New York criminal case for January 10, ordering the incoming president to appear before the court virtually or in-person just 10 days before he is set to be sworn into office. The ruling upheld Trump’s criminal conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records but recommended an unconditional discharge, which would spare the incoming president jail time or probation. A Trump spokesman on Friday called for the immediate dismissal of the case, which he described as “lawless.”
- Hamas on Saturday published an undated propaganda video featuring 19-year-old Israeli Liri Albag, a female soldier kidnapped along with 250 others—an estimated 100 of whom remain in the Gaza Strip—by the terrorist group on October 7, 2023. The tape’s release coincided with ongoing indirect ceasefire-for-hostage deal negotiations between Hamas and Israeli representatives in Doha, Qatar. In Gaza, the Israeli military said it continued offensive operations and airstrikes over the weekend, targeting more than 100 Hamas sites and killing dozens of terrorist operatives.
- Ukraine has launched surprise offensives in Russia’s southern Kursk region, Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed Sunday. Ukrainian forces first began the cross-border counterattack in August and have held territory in Kursk despite heavy fighting with Russian and North Korean troops. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia had launched more than 300 drones and 20 missiles at Ukrainian residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the first three days of the new year.
- President Biden awarded 19 politicians, celebrities, and public figures with the Presidential Medal of Freedom over the weekend, bestowing the country’s highest civilian honor on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, billionaire George Soros, U2 frontman Bono, and actor Denzel Washington, among others. Two days earlier, Biden awarded 20 people—including former Rep. Liz Cheney, who co-chaired the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol—the Presidential Citizens Medal.
What is the #1 geopolitical risk of 2025?
Speaker Johnson Gets a Second Term
Matt Gaetz was right—lawmakers did reelect Mike Johnson as speaker of the House on the first ballot on Friday. But that’s not to say that the Louisiana Republican’s path back to the gavel was an easy one.
After members-elect of the House of Representatives gathered in the chamber Friday afternoon to select their leader, it initially looked like Johnson would need multiple ballots to secure his job amid opposition from several Republican holdouts. In the end, last-minute lobbying by Johnson—and the intervention of President-elect Donald Trump—allowed the speaker to scrape together enough votes to win a second term, but the early GOP infighting may signal trouble ahead as he attempts to marshal a fractious and narrow Republican majority going into the 119th Congress.
The speaker’s fate was uncertain up until the time the tally of the votes was made official. Although it looked like Johnson would have a smooth ride to the top job in the aftermath of the November election, which saw Republicans take the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress, his efforts to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government just before Christmas upset spending hawks in the GOP and put his position in …
Worth Your Time
- Today marks four years since a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Aquilino Gonell, a former sergeant in the Capitol Police, reflected on the continuing fallout from that day in a piece for the New York Times. “For my efforts doing my duty as a Capitol Police sergeant, I was beaten and struck by raging rioters all over my body with multiple weapons until I was covered in my own blood. My hand, foot and shoulder were wounded. I thought I was going to die and never make it home to see my wife and young son,” he wrote. “I was one of the fortunate ones that day; nine people wound up dead as a result of the rampage. Two protesters had fatal medical episodes, one rioter overdosed during the uproar and another was fatally shot by a policeman while forcing her way into the House Chamber. One of my colleagues, 42-year-old Officer Brian Sicknick, suffered two strokes after the trauma of fighting off multiple protesters who sprayed him with a chemical irritant. He didn’t survive. Four D.C. policemen harmed in the riots later died by suicide.”
- For The Atlantic, Ellen Cushing penned a defense of partying. “Many Americans are alone, friendless, isolated, undersexed, sick of online dating, glued to their couches, and transfixed by their phones, their mouths starting to close over from lack of use. Our national loneliness is an ‘urgent public health issue,’ according to the surgeon general. The time we spend socializing in person has plummeted in the past decade, and anxiety and hopelessness have increased,” she wrote. One solution? Throwing more parties. “They do not need to be expensive, or formal, or in your own home. You don’t need a theme, unless you want one. You don’t even need to buy anything, or clean up beforehand, if you’re feeling particularly punk. All you have to do is invite people in.”
Presented Without Comment
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, on CBS News’ Face the Nation:
Margaret Brennan: The role of the Senate, will you tell [Trump] when you think he’s wrong?
Sen. John Thune: I will. And I think my job is to do everything I can to help him achieve success, be a successful president, which, in my view, means it will be a successful country. We have the same set of objectives. We want to get to the same destination. But I think at times there will be differences in how we get there. And understanding the unique aspects of how the Senate operates is something that I’m going to have to be able to share and convey to the president and—and help him understand, I think, what the—you know, what the contours are, what we can accomplish here in the Senate and what’s realistic.
Also Presented Without Comment
Wall Street Journal: Thomas Massie Says Even Torture Wouldn’t Convince Him to Back Johnson
Asked on One America News—by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who toppled the last speaker—if installing Rep. Chip Roy (R., Texas) as Rules Committee chairman would get Massie to vote for Johnson, Massie responded: “Oh no. You could pull all my fingernails out, you could shove bamboo up in them, you can start cutting off my fingers, I am not voting for Mike Johnson.”
Also Also Presented Without Comment
Washington Post: Biden Rejected Appeals of Several Top Advisers in Blocking U.S. Steel Bid
Over the last several months, more than a half-dozen senior administration officials — including Sullivan deputy Jonathan Finer, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his deputy Kurt Campbell, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Jared Bernstein and top Commerce officials — argued against or expressed reservations about the position Biden ultimately took, said officials familiar with the deliberations.
In the Zeitgeist
In honor of A Complete Unknown’s box office success, we’ve been revisiting some of Bob Dylan’s best performances from the early-1960s. The biopic on the singer-songwriter’s rise to fame takes a few artistic liberties, but its recreation of Dylan’s famous “It Ain’t Me Babe” duet with folk icon Joan Baez is pretty spot-on.
Toeing the Company Line
- In the newsletters: Jonah Goldberg made a case for annexing Canada and Nick Catoggio wondered (🔒) if, in the aftermath of two terrorist attacks, Trump’s national security picks care about security.
- On the podcasts: Jonah Goldberg ruminated on the role of language in shaping our political discourse. And on today’s episode of The Dispatch Podcast, Matt Lewis joins Jamie Weinstein to discuss the state of the NeverTrump movement.
- On the site over the weekend: Christian Alejandro Gonzalez dove into Rod Dreher’s latest book and the nature of the supernatural, and Mike Warren explored why A Complete Unknown succeeds where other biopics fail.
- On the site today: Mike Warren looks at the shifting politics of January 6 four years after that fateful day, Katherine Dee argues against the notion of “wokeness” as a religion in this week’s Monday Essay, and Kevin Williamson kicks off a series on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with a look at what the agency does and doesn’t do.
