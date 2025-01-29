Netanyahu and Trump to Meet Amid Fragile Ceasefire Agreement

Happy Wednesday! A team of French chefs won gold in the Bocuse d’Or—basically the Olympics of fine dining—this week, returning France to the heights of culinary prestige. You may notice, however, that they are all wearing toques. We won’t be fooled again.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

A Ceasefire, If You Can Keep It

On Saturday, four young Israeli women—all Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers captured by terrorists on October 7, 2023, and held as hostages ever since—were marched onto a stage in Gaza’s Palestine Square in front of groups of Hamas fighters and Palestinian civilians. As Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag stood there, they linked arms and waved to the crowd as part of what they later explained as an effort to showcase their undefeated spirits and put a dent into the sense of sinisterness the armed Hamas fighters were clearly trying to project.

With the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas nearing its third week, the hostage-for-prisoner exchanges have continued apace. But …

CNN: Caroline Kennedy Accuses Cousin RFK Jr. of Being a ‘Predator’

CNBC: Google Reclassifies U.S. As ‘Sensitive Country’ Alongside China, Russia After Trump’s ‘Gulf of America’ Comments

In the Zeitgeist

English singer-songwriter Sam Fender is in the process of rolling out his third studio album, People Watching, and this single goes out to Lola, the official dog of The Morning Dispatch, who never fails to keep Grayson company no matter how late the writing process goes.

Toeing the Company Line