New Orleans Reels After New Year’s Attack

Happy Friday—and New Year! It’s a bittersweet day here at The Dispatch, as this is the final edition of TMD that will have Mary Trimble’s byline on it. After nearly three years with us—first as a summer intern, then as a reporter, and most recently as an editor—she is trading her pen and notebook in pursuit of a new career opportunity.

Those of you who’ve read Mary’s work here don’t need anyone to tell you how terrific it was. But she’s also been an exemplary colleague, an adept leader of the TMD team, and a great friend to all of us on staff. She managed to make a very difficult job look easy, and her impeccable music taste will be missed.

Next week, you’ll see two new names in your inbox alongside Grayson and James: Charlotte Lawson, who has been with us since 2020 and is based in Tel Aviv, and Cole Murphy, who interned for The Dispatch last summer. They’ve both done fantastic work for us, and we’re very excited for the next chapter of TMD. And to Mary: We hope the high road leads you home again.

—Declan Garvey, Executive Editor

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Feds Investigate Bourbon Street Terrorist Attack

Just a few hours into the New Year, revelers were still gathered on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter.

At about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, a man drove a white Ford pickup truck at high speeds into the pedestrian area, swerving around the police vehicle that was stationed at the top of the street to block cars. The driver careened down nearly three blocks of Bourbon Street, intentionally plowing through the crowd before hitting another vehicle. The man emerged from the car, firing at police—striking and wounding two officers—who ultimately shot …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,599-word item on the New Orleans vehicle attack is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

Writing for n+1, Will Tavlin deconstructed the “casual viewing” that Netflix has built its streaming business around. “For a century, the business of running a Hollywood studio was straightforward,” he wrote. “The more people watched films, the more money the studios made. With Netflix, however, audiences don’t pay for individual films. They pay a subscription to watch everything, and this has enabled a strange phenomenon to take root. Netflix’s movies don’t have to abide by any of the norms established over the history of cinema: they don’t have to be profitable, pretty, sexy, intelligent, funny, well-made, or anything else that pulls audiences into theater seats. Netflix’s audiences watch from their homes, on couches, in beds, on public transportation, and on toilets. Often they aren’t even watching.”

Graeme Wood has covered ISIS for more than a decade, and his latest essay for The Atlantic argued that the best way to prevent attacks like the one in New Orleans is to fully destroy the terror group. “The most effective antidote to attacks like this is probably just to do what the United States did late in Barack Obama’s second term and throughout Trump’s first: to dismantle the Islamic State and relegate it to obscurity, where it has less power to inspire random people to act in its name,” he wrote. “That strategy has the added effect of countering more sophisticated attacks, by leaving attackers with fewer lairs and havens from which to stage them. There is no law of nature that says terrorists must always be bad at terrorism. Many terrorists and mass murderers have plotted very effectively, and racked up the body counts to prove it. … The correct response, in the long term, is to prepare for the day when competence and fervor intersect.”

Washington Post: Thunder, Lightning and Wind Ring in D.C.’s New Year

Photographs posted on social media showed lightning striking at two of the most symbolic spots in Washington and the entire country. It appeared that both the top of the Washington Monument and the dome of the U.S. Capitol received direct hits.

CBS News: Trump To Hold D.C. Rally on Jan. 19, the Day Before His Inauguration

In the Zeitgeist

It turns out Ralph Fiennes is just as impressive performing Shakespeare or Homer as he is one of 2024’s most viral moments (that is simply too complicated to explain here).

Toeing the Company Line