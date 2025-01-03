New Orleans Reels After New Year’s Attack

Happy Friday—and New Year! It’s a bittersweet day here at The Dispatch, as this is the final edition of TMD that will have Mary Trimble’s byline on it. After nearly three years with us—first as a summer intern, then as a reporter, and most recently as an editor—she is trading her pen and notebook in pursuit of a new career opportunity.
Those of you who’ve read Mary’s work here don’t need anyone to tell you how terrific it was. But she’s also been an exemplary colleague, an adept leader of the TMD team, and a great friend to all of us on staff. She managed to make a very difficult job look easy, and her impeccable music taste will be missed.
Next week, you’ll see two new names in your inbox alongside Grayson and James: Charlotte Lawson, who has been with us since 2020 and is based in Tel Aviv, and Cole Murphy, who interned for The Dispatch last summer. They’ve both done fantastic work for us, and we’re very excited for the next chapter of TMD. And to Mary: We hope the high road leads you home again.
—Declan Garvey, Executive Editor
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- Fourteen people were killed and dozens injured early on Wednesday in a vehicle attack on New Orleans’ popular Bourbon Street. A Texas-born Army veteran drove a pickup truck through crowds at high speed in an attack apparently inspired by the Islamic State. After crashing the vehicle, he was killed in a shootout with police after wounding two officers. Law enforcement also discovered undetonated pipe bombs that the assailant had placed in the area before the attack. The FBI said Thursday that they believe the attacker acted alone, reversing an earlier assessment.
- South Korean law enforcement on Thursday raided the offices of Jeju Air—the airliner whose Boeing 737-800 flight crashed on Sunday killing 179 people—and the airport operator where the crash took place. The investigation into one of the deadliest aviation crashes in years is only beginning, but the police said in a statement they “plan to swiftly and rigorously determine the cause and responsibility for this accident.” In the meantime, Jeju Air’s CEO has been banned from leaving the country while the investigation is ongoing.
- South Korean authorities on Friday called off the execution of an arrest warrant that had been issued for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday on charges of abuse of authority and orchestrating a rebellion. Around 80 police officers and investigators entered the presidential compound on Friday morning to take Yoon into custody for questioning, but police were met at the compound with some 200 soldiers and members of the president’s security detail. The standoff, which reportedly included some skirmishes between the two sides, lasted six hours before police called off the attempt. The warrant is still in effect until January 6 and could be extended. Yoon was impeached last month after his short-lived imposition of martial law, stripping him of his presidential powers while the country’s constitutional court hears his impeachment trial. The warrant was issued after he failed to appear for questioning and blocked the search of his office.
- Ukraine stopped the flow of a natural gas pipeline on Wednesday that had been used to ferry Russian gas to Europe. The halt came after the expiration of a five-year energy transit agreement that was reached in 2019 before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Russia is losing markets, it will suffer financial losses,” Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko noted in a statement. Most European countries have shifted their energy supply away from Russia since the invasion, but the Russian-aligned Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria shut off heating and hot water on Wednesday. The same day, Russia continued its missile and drone strikes on Kyiv.
- U.S. forces carried out air strikes against Houthi targets in Sanaa, Yemen, on Monday and Tuesday. The strikes targeted Houthi weapons and command facilities that have been used to attack U.S. Navy vessels and commercial ships, according to a Tuesday statement from U.S. Central Command.
- A man killed 12 people and injured at least four others in a shooting spree in the Balkan country of Montenegro on Wednesday. The shooter killed four people after a fight at a restaurant in the town of Cetinje before going on to kill eight others at three additional locations, according to local officials. The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot after he was surrounded by law enforcement.
- Power was restored to most of Puerto Rico on Wednesday after a blackout left nearly the entire island in the dark on New Year’s Eve. Puerto Rico’s new governor, Jenniffer González Colón, was sworn in on Thursday and pledged to fix the island’s energy infrastructure. Colón has said she’ll appoint an energy czar and has floated the idea of revising Puerto Rico’s renewable energy targets and adding more natural gas to the grid.
- Ten people were injured in a shooting outside of a nightclub in New York City on Wednesday night. Four men opened fire on a group of 15 people who were standing in line waiting to get into the venue, according to the New York Police Department. No one suffered life-threatening injuries, and law enforcement said they were not investigating the shooting as a terrorist attack.
- The FBI confiscated more than 150 bombs in a raid on a farm in Virginia last month, according to a court filing by federal prosecutors on Monday. Prosecutors said the cache—mainly pipe bombs—represented the largest haul of finished explosive devices the FBI has ever seized. The farm owner was taken into custody on firearm charges for allegedly possessing an unregistered rifle, but prosecutors are considering additional charges related to the explosives.
- A Tesla Cybertruck filled with explosives and fireworks blew up outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, injuring seven people. An active duty U.S. Army Special Forces soldier rented and drove the truck to the hotel before shooting himself inside the vehicle immediately prior to the explosion, according to local law enforcement. The FBI is still working to determine a motive, but they said they’ve found “no definitive link” between the truck explosion and the vehicle attack in New Orleans.
- The Department of Labor reported on Thursday that initial jobless claims—a proxy for layoffs—decreased by 9,000 week-over-week to a seasonally adjusted 211,000 claims last week, reaching an eight-month low. The data suggests a tight labor market that could lead the Federal Reserve to continue holding off on additional interest rate cuts.
Feds Investigate Bourbon Street Terrorist Attack
Just a few hours into the New Year, revelers were still gathered on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter.
At about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, a man drove a white Ford pickup truck at high speeds into the pedestrian area, swerving around the police vehicle that was stationed at the top of the street to block cars. The driver careened down nearly three blocks of Bourbon Street, intentionally plowing through the crowd before hitting another vehicle. The man emerged from the car, firing at police—striking and wounding two officers—who ultimately shot …
As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,599-word item on the New Orleans vehicle attack is available in the members-only version of TMD.
Worth Your Time
- Writing for n+1, Will Tavlin deconstructed the “casual viewing” that Netflix has built its streaming business around. “For a century, the business of running a Hollywood studio was straightforward,” he wrote. “The more people watched films, the more money the studios made. With Netflix, however, audiences don’t pay for individual films. They pay a subscription to watch everything, and this has enabled a strange phenomenon to take root. Netflix’s movies don’t have to abide by any of the norms established over the history of cinema: they don’t have to be profitable, pretty, sexy, intelligent, funny, well-made, or anything else that pulls audiences into theater seats. Netflix’s audiences watch from their homes, on couches, in beds, on public transportation, and on toilets. Often they aren’t even watching.”
- Graeme Wood has covered ISIS for more than a decade, and his latest essay for The Atlantic argued that the best way to prevent attacks like the one in New Orleans is to fully destroy the terror group. “The most effective antidote to attacks like this is probably just to do what the United States did late in Barack Obama’s second term and throughout Trump’s first: to dismantle the Islamic State and relegate it to obscurity, where it has less power to inspire random people to act in its name,” he wrote. “That strategy has the added effect of countering more sophisticated attacks, by leaving attackers with fewer lairs and havens from which to stage them. There is no law of nature that says terrorists must always be bad at terrorism. Many terrorists and mass murderers have plotted very effectively, and racked up the body counts to prove it. … The correct response, in the long term, is to prepare for the day when competence and fervor intersect.”
Presented Without Comment
Washington Post: Thunder, Lightning and Wind Ring in D.C.’s New Year
Photographs posted on social media showed lightning striking at two of the most symbolic spots in Washington and the entire country. It appeared that both the top of the Washington Monument and the dome of the U.S. Capitol received direct hits.
Also Presented Without Comment
CBS News: Trump To Hold D.C. Rally on Jan. 19, the Day Before His Inauguration
In the Zeitgeist
It turns out Ralph Fiennes is just as impressive performing Shakespeare or Homer as he is one of 2024’s most viral moments (that is simply too complicated to explain here).
Toeing the Company Line
- On the podcasts: Jonah Goldberg was joined by Chris Stirewalt on The Remnant to unpack the biggest political mistakes of 2024 and the strategic value of populism, and Virginia Postrel also joined Jonah for a conversation on dynamism, right-wing utopias, and the myths of American nostalgia.
- On the site over the break: Jonah Goldberg outlined the differences between the swamp and the “Deep State,” Greg Lukianoff made the case for campus free speech optimism, and John P. Caves III argued that Democrats should take lessons from the Whig Party’s electoral success in the mid-nineteenth century.
- On the site today: Kevin D. Williamson argues no one should actually believe Pete Hegseth could run the Pentagon, and Andrew Zucker suggests Trump could revive the weekly presidential address.
Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.
With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.