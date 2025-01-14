SCOTUS Weighs TikTok’s Fate

Happy Tuesday! Police pulled a coyote from behind the shelves of an Aldi in Chicago, right before it escaped and leapt back there again. We’re very glad the animal kingdom finds Whole Foods prices as outrageous as we do.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

TikTok’s Day in Court

For TikTok’s 170 million American users, the long-dreaded switch to Instagram Reels has never looked more imminent.

That’s at least the impression the Supreme Court left on Friday, during more than two hours of oral arguments in a case challenging the constitutionality of a “TikTok ban” passed by Congress last year. The court’s ruling, which could come as soon as tomorrow, may finally put an end to the popular streaming platform’s yearslong fight to maintain its U.S. operations. So what does that mean for TikTok, an app that managed to entice half of the U.S. population despite mounting security concerns over its parent company’s Chinese ownership?

Arguing on behalf of TikTok Friday, Noel Francisco—former solicitor general under the Trump administration—called the law an attack on “speech itself.” But the majority of the justices appeared inclined to believe the government’s argument that the legislation targeted the Chinese ownership of ByteDance—TikTok’s parent company—not the content that it produced.

The court can now strike down the law, which it doesn’t seem inclined to do; uphold the ban and let it take effect in five days; or …

Worth Your Time

In The Wall Street Journal, Scott Calvert and Joshua Chaffin explore how online misinformation and AI fabrications tie up much-needed resources in disasters like the Los Angeles fires and the recent New Orleans attack. “Fast-proliferating online falsehoods are forcing public officials nationwide to adopt a new job when crisis strikes their communities. Their duties now include knocking down the inevitable wave of lies, half-truths and conspiracy theories—some wild, some believable—that have of late become part of every major public emergency, from Hurricane Helene to the recent Tesla explosion in Las Vegas,” they wrote. “In New Orleans, authorities struggled with messaging after the New Year’s Day attack there in which a man killed 14 people after plowing into revelers with a pickup. First they declared it wasn’t a terrorist attack, before evidence emerged showing the suspect was inspired by ISIS. They initially said they thought he had accomplices, only to say later that he acted alone. The lesson… isn’t for authorities to stay quiet. To maintain public trust, they must join the discussion, albeit with quality information. ‘Back in the day you could be tight-lipped about something, before cellphone cameras, before social media. And you could close down a crime scene in a sense,’ [Yael Bar tur, former NYPD social media manager] said. ‘You can’t afford to be quiet anymore.’”

Ahead of Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary, Susan Morrison penned a deeply reported profile of producer Lorne Michaels for The New Yorker, exploring Michaels’ success by walking through the show’s storied history. “Cast members and writers have speculated for years about the secret behind Michaels’s extraordinary tenure. ‘It’s him and Hitchcock,’ John Mulaney told me. ‘No one else has had this kind of longevity.’ Half of them think that Michaels has repeatedly been able to remake the show for a new audience because he’s a once-in-a-lifetime talent, a producer nonpareil. The other half wonder whether Michaels, gnomic and almost comically elusive, is a blank screen onto which they’ve all projected their hopes and fears and dark jokes—whether he, like the cramped stages in ‘S.N.L.’’s Studio 8H, is just a backdrop for the ever-shifting brilliance of the country’s best comic minds,” she wrote. “A reader of biographies, [Michaels] keeps a mental list of historical figures whose careers remind him of his own. The roster is not modest. There’s Thomas Edison….Then there’s Shakespeare. The playwright, Michaels likes to note, first had to get his work approved by the Lord Chamberlain and the court—the network bosses of their day…. Shakespeare also wrote expressly for the actors in his company. ‘I know he had a Belushi,’ Michaels told me. ‘That’s why Falstaff appears in three plays.’ Above all, Shakespeare was ‘the ultimate problem solver.’ Like Michaels, the Bard saw to it that, despite any obstacle, the show would go on.”

Associated Press: Country star Carrie Underwood will perform at Trump’s inauguration

NBC News: Eagles receiver A.J. Brown was reading a book on the sidelines of team’s playoff win

In the Zeitgeist

When Better Man—a biopic about Robbie Williams—was announced, some wondered whether it could perform well in America, where the British pop star’s popularity never quite caught on like in the United Kingdom. Apparently, it can’t—the film only made $1 million over the weekend in its nationwide release. Williams is also portrayed as a CGI monkey throughout the movie, which probably didn’t help. Reviews, though, have been fantastic—so here’s the trailer in case you want to see it in solidarity with our friends across the pond.

