Supreme Court Overturns the Chevron Doctrine

Happy Monday! A man who snuck onto the roof of the Westfalenstadion stadium during a Germany-Denmark soccer game this weekend claimed he simply wanted “to take good photos.”

So that’s why he was dressed in black and wearing a mask to hide his identity!

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

SCOTUS Sets Limits on Executive Power

The Supreme Court called our bluff. Last week, we wrote to you that, “if the justices push the season into July, you may find your TMD team protesting the schedule on the steps of the Supreme Court.”

The term has indeed extended into July, and needless to say, we’re not pacing in front of the Supreme Court wearing a sandwich board.

A July hand-down day is a rarity for Supreme Court justices, who release decisions as they come to them and have almost always exhausted their list of pending cases by the end of June. But just because they ran out of time last week doesn’t mean they weren’t busy.

Indeed, the high court released some of its most consequential decisions of the term on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday—overturning 40 years of precedent around judicial deference to executive agencies and ruling on such hot-button issues as abortion policy, social media censorship, and the legality of some elements of the January 6 prosecutions. Though the court is charting a slightly more ideological path in this term than the last, it has nonetheless avoided the kind of rulings that would send shockwaves through the country and frequently moved decision-making power back to its constitutionally mandated home.

In one of the most anticipated cases of the term, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the so-called …

Worth Your Time

Politico’s Ryan Lizza sat down with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox—a rare Trump-skeptical Republican who has continued to win elections. “I think it’s fascinating that now we hear words like ‘respect’ and we assume moderation; that conservatism is the same as treating people with disrespect or anger or hate,” Cox said. “That’s fairly new in our lexicon. It’s never been like that before, that we’re cross-associating those things.” On the topic of the upcoming presidential election, Cox did not shy away from the bipartisan age problem. “We all have family members. We see what happens when you get over 80. I don’t think that people over 80 should be running a country. I think that’s a huge mistake. I can’t believe we ended up with these two candidates again.” But despite the gloom, Cox rejected the doom. “Look, Trump was president before—we made it. A lot of people said we couldn’t survive four years of Joe Biden, and here we are. Hasn’t been great. But at the end of the day, we’re resilient people. And we will get through the next four years.”

In a piece for National Review, Luca Gattoni-Celli argued that the YIMBY (“Yes, In My Backyard”) housing movement is conservative. “Our loudest detractors are antisocial Marxists,” he wrote. “Their chief complaint is that some YIMBYs are conservative. … The truth is, YIMBY is not partisan, and urbanism does not require any notable ideological commitments. However, the YIMBY policy agenda boils down to deregulation. And our vision for neighborhoods with tight communities, abundant starter homes, and thriving young families is small-c conservative, a return to traditional American land use.” What are some policy examples? “The zoning restriction that conservatives should object to most is minimum lot size, which make starter homes financially infeasible for many. Land is expensive, so large lots incentivize relatively larger and more profitable houses. … Conservatives should also be leading the charge against often Kafkaesque permitting. My city’s permitting office performed some kind of archeological review before I could remodel my townhouse’s third-floor bathroom,” he wrote. “The YIMBY movement is an attempt to rebuild the American dream of a comfortable middle-class existence with a stable family life and good friends. I could call that aspiration many things, yet the first term that comes to my mind is ‘conservative.’”

CNN: Democrats Fear Replacement Scenarios as Much as Keeping Biden

A debate watch party in Los Angeles on Thursday night happened to feature [Kamala] Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, [J.B.] Pritzker, [Gretchen] Whitmer, and [Andy] Beshear. There were other high-profile attendees—by a few answers in, Rob Reiner was screaming about losing and Jane Fonda had tears in her eyes, according to people in the room.

Politico: [Steve] Bannon Rejects Idea of ‘Retribution’ But Lists Trump Foes to be Investigated

Bloomberg: U.S. Dismantles Gaza Pier With No Prospect of Bringing It Back

In the Zeitgeist

British bicyclist Mark Cavendish already has many kudos for his bicycling career: He was named “the greatest sprinter in the history of the Tour [de France] and of cycling” by the bicycling marathon’s director in 2021, and, earlier this month, he was knighted in the United Kingdom.

At 39 years old, most bicyclists would be nearing the finish line of their professional bicycling marathon careers. But Cavendish is chasing one final victory in the 2024 Tour de France—which began Saturday. He had a rough stage one of the race and didn’t clinch it in stage 2, but if he wins just one more stage—his 35th—he would rank number one of all time, surpassing renowned Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx, with whom he is currently tied.

