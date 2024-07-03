The Tide Begins to Turn Against Biden

Happy Wednesday! Assuming no massive political news breaks over the holiday—yes, we’re thinking the same thing you are—expect to see us back in your inboxes on Monday! Eat some hot dogs, watch some fireworks, and enjoy celebrating this great country of ours. 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸

Not Just One Bad Night

When President Joe Biden went before cameras on Monday night to address the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, he looked well made up—a far cry from the pale, gaunt figure he cut on Thursday night during the first general election debate. He read four minutes of prepared remarks from a teleprompter, more-or-less without incident, and took no questions from reporters.

Biden has for years avoided the kind of unbridled panic now spreading within the Democratic Party about his age and mental acuity by doing exactly that kind of appearance: Short, teleprompter-ed, and with no questions from the press. But after Thursday’s debate—when he was pitiably confused, inarticulate, and, in general, showing clear signs of cognitive decline—those short appearances seem like perhaps the best Biden is now capable of.

Over the last several days, that reality has seemed to become unacceptable even to those who’d long been willing to tell the American people there was nothing to see here. Though only Biden himself is capable of making the call that it’s time for him to step aside in favor of another candidate—potentially Vice President Kamala Harris—the dam seems increasingly ready to break as more and more Democrats express concern about Biden’s condition and electoral prospects come November.

As we detailed on Friday, practically no one—not even the most partisan Democrats—could hide their shock at Biden’s performance on Thursday. But following a largely gaffe-free appearance by Biden in a scripted rally speech in North Carolina and comments from Barack Obama and Bill Clinton on Friday urging caution, many of those partisans recovered as the weekend wore on. By the time the Sunday shows rolled around, they had put on their game faces. “Let us not make a judgment on a presidency on one debate,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CNN’s State of the Union.

“The race has not fundamentally changed,” Kate Bedingfield, former communications director for the Biden White House, added Sunday. “I think there’s universal agreement [it] wasn’t a great night for Joe Biden. He said as much. But what we see in all the data that has emerged since Thursday is the fundamental head-to-head hasn’t shifted. … Every campaign recovers from one bad night.” The assessment marked a noticeable change from Bedingfield’s initial reaction Thursday evening, when she said the president had failed to convince voters he had the stamina to do the job.

Likewise, close Biden ally and campaign co-chair Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware doubled down on the idea that the debate was a fluke. “Everybody has a bad night,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper, who moderated Thursday’s debate, on Monday. Coons added that he was urging the president to do “unscripted, casual” engagements with the press and the public, “so that you can see what I’ve seen with our president in the last few months and, of course, the last few years.”

The campaign itself has downplayed public concern at every turn. The Biden campaign’s digital director, Rob Flaherty, seemed to mock those worried about Biden’s condition as the “bedwetting brigade” in a fundraising email over the weekend. And in a call with some 500 Democratic donors on Monday, Biden campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon was reportedly blasé about Biden’s health struggles. “He’s probably in better health than most of us,” Dillon told donors.

Americans, however, don’t seem to buy that it was just “one bad night.” In fact, a CBS News poll in the field after the debate and released Sunday showed that …

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a large-scale demonstration of modern warfare, and like many wars in the past, presents an opportunity to integrate the newest deadly innovations. “In a field on the outskirts of Kyiv, the founders of Vyriy, a Ukrainian drone company, were recently at work on a weapon of the future,” Paul Mozur and Adam Satariano reported for the New York Times. “Until recently, a human would have piloted the quadcopter. No longer. Instead, after the drone locked onto its target—[Vyriy chief executive Oleksii] Babenko—it flew itself, guided by software that used the machine’s camera to track him. … If the drone had been armed with explosives, and if his colleagues hadn’t disengaged the autonomous tracking, Mr. Babenko would have been a goner,” they wrote. What technology is behind the automated drones? “Deep learning, a form of A.I. that uses large amounts of data to identify patterns and make decisions. Deep learning has helped generate popular large language models, like OpenAI’s GPT-4, but it also helps make models interpret and respond in real time to video and camera footage. That means software that once helped a drone follow a snowboarder down a mountain can now become a deadly tool.”

How should we think about prosecuting former presidents in a republic? Andy Smarick shared his thoughts in a piece for Fusion. “In any nation, such potential prosecutions invite two competing arguments, both credible,” he argued. “But in a republic, like the United States, each argument carries even greater weight. The first argument is that pursuing such charges will set off a never-ending cycle of retribution. … The counterargument is that if we don’t prosecute officials who behave criminally, officials will learn that they are permitted to behave criminally. … We must never forget that republicanism is built on principles unusual in the history of governing. It holds that citizens are equal, that justice is blind, that leaders are temporary, that law is sovereign, that the common good trumps private gain, and that state power is limited. If we don’t guard these principles jealously, we risk reverting to history’s much more common principles of governing—that justice is the will of the stronger, that individuals are subjects not citizens, and that state power is to be used to help friends and hurt enemies.”

Mediaite: A Savior Emerges: [Self-Help Author] Marianne Williamson Announces She Will Seek Democratic Nomination at the Convention

CNN: RFK Jr. Denies Eating A Dog While Sidestepping Sexual Assault Allegations In Vanity Fair Article

Presidential politics don’t exactly inspire confidence these days, which makes the Fourth of July a great excuse to revisit this wonderfully idealistic—aliens aside—speech from Independence Day, artfully delivered by Bill Pullman.

