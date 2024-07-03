Skip to content
Video: Joe Must Go
General

Video: Joe Must Go

Watch the video of our livestreamed discussion.

On tonight’s edition of Dispatch Live, Declan, Steve, Jonah, Sarah, and Kevin discussed The Dispatch’s latest editorial, the Biden campaign’s response to the fallout of last week’s debate, and whether Kamala Harris is next in line for the presidency.

Show Notes:

Audio-only recordings of Dispatch Live are available the following morning on The Skiff, our members-only podcast feed. Click here to sign up for The Skiff on your preferred podcast platform.

The Dispatch Staff's Headshot

The Dispatch Staff

