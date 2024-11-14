Trump’s Out-of-Left-Field Nominations Set Up Potential Senate Fight

Happy Thursday! So much happened in Congress yesterday that you’d be forgiven for missing that the House held another hearing about UFOs. Because of course it did.

The first several names President-elect Donald Trump announced to fill his administration seemed to suggest his Cabinet and coterie of close advisers might cut against some of his most anti-establishment instincts.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, for secretary of state. Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida, a former Army Green Beret, as national security adviser. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York for U.N. ambassador. His former campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as White House chief of staff.

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Sarah and Steve he was “very encouraged by the early appointments by the president-elect” on Tuesday at the Dispatch Summit. At the same event, former GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher told Mary he was likewise heartened by the selections.

But four names do not an administration make.

Subsequent appointments have suggested that the likes of Waltz, Stefanik, Rubio, and Wiles were just more data points to indicate that Trump is ultimately prioritizing loyalty. Since news of those first picks broke, he has moved to fill his administration not just with people who have defended him but who, in some cases, are also on the very fringes of acceptability even to a Washington remade under a Republican majority.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump announced he was nominating Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to be attorney general, calling him in a post on Truth Social “a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney” who will “end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department.”

Trump did not mention that Gaetz—a loyal ally of the former president—has also for months been under a House ethics investigation concerning allegations that he had “engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct,” according to the House Ethics Committee. Last year, the same department Trump now wants Gaetz to lead ultimately declined to charge him in a yearslong probe into allegations of sex trafficking.

Aside from the strong whiff of personal scandal, Gaetz also has been a bomb-thrower in the House of Representatives who was primarily responsible for ousting Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker last year—though those days seem to be over. Later on Wednesday, Gaetz abruptly resigned his House seat, and Punchbowl News reported that the ethics panel was just days away from voting on the release of a “highly damaging” report about his alleged misconduct. The report may still become public, but the committee no longer has the jurisdiction to continue its investigation.

Senate Republicans, who now hold a 53-seat majority, will be faced with a decision about whether or not to vote to confirm Gaetz along with Trump’s other nominees. But many of them on Wednesday weren’t interested in …

The Economist reported on the potential loss of political consensus in Ukraine. “For now, there are two dates on Kyiv politicos’ lips: January 20th 2025, the date of Mr Trump’s inauguration, the first moment for any possible ceasefire and lifting of military law, and May 25th, the earliest mooted date for an election,” it writes. President Volodymyr Zelensky faces a possible electoral challenge as Ukrainian troops are struggling to hold back new Russian offensives: “If elections were held tomorrow, Mr Zelensky would struggle to repeat the success of the landslide win he secured in 2019. Nearly three years into the Russian invasion, he is no longer seen as the undisputed war leader he once was. Internal polling seen by The Economist suggests he would fare badly in a run-off against Valery Zaluzhny, the other wartime hero. The former commander-in-chief was dispatched to be ambassador to Britain after falling out with the president last year. He has not made his political ambitions clear yet, though many are urging him to run.”

