U.S. and Saudi Arabia Move Toward Landmark Deal

Biden’s Grand Bargain

In November 2019, when debate moderators asked then-Democratic presidential primary candidate Joe Biden about punishing Saudi Arabia’s leaders for the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the country’s poor human rights record, Biden didn’t mince words.

“We were going to, in fact, make them pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are,” he said. “There’s very little, social redeeming value in the present government in Saudi Arabia.”

As president, Biden initially seemed ready to make good on his promise. Shortly after taking office in January 2021, he paused arms sales to the kingdom. The following month, he released a declassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that indicated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS), the heir to the throne and de facto ruler, personally ordered Khashoggi’s execution. Biden sidelined MBS in a move to “recalibrate” the relationship, opting to communicate instead with the prince’s ailing father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The administration also sanctioned several Saudi security officials allegedly involved in the murder and restricted the visas of 76 Saudi nationals connected to efforts to threaten dissidents outside of the country.

But before long, Biden began a slow-rolling 180 in his approach to the Gulf state. The president visited Saudi Arabia in July 2022, exchanging a controversial fist bump with MBS, which was followed by a hearty handshake—literally brokered by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi—at the G20 Summit in India last September. Now, Biden is preparing to offer the kingdom a bear hug.

For at least the last 18 months, Saudi and U.S. officials have been negotiating a …

In his Slow Boring Substack, Matthew Yglesias panned the hyper-competitive, high-pressure world of youth sports. “I think shifting from informal and school-based sports to expensive pay-to-play leagues has landed us in a pretty dysfunctional place, where parenting is unnecessarily complicated, society is unnecessarily inegalitarian, and communities are unnecessarily weak,” he argued. “If every year, the best two or three kids shift to a travel team, that has downstream impacts. One is that the more casual team is now a lot worse. That makes it less fun, but it’s certainly not the end of the world. I think the more insidious aspect is that people are generally conformists. If you’re interested in soccer and your friends who are interested in soccer join the travel team, then you want to join the travel team. And soon it’s not just the top one or two players from each cohort on travel teams, it’s everyone who can afford to be. … This is not a question of selecting the most talented 1 percent of young athletes and bringing them into elite programs, it’s about selecting an above-average kid whose parents are willing to pay.”

Writer and journalist Malcolm Gladwell’s newest podcast series—launched Wednesday—tells the stories of America’s Medal of Honor winners. The first episode recounted the stunning heroism of Michael Thornton, a Navy SEAL during the Vietnam War who saved the life of one of his fellow SEALs. “A world of trouble,” Gladwell said. “That’s where Medal of Honor Stories are made. In the places where the odds are so long and the risk is so great that it will take an act of extreme bravery for anyone to survive. But where does that bravery come from? That’s one of the questions that got me so obsessed with Medal of Honor stories. Because I think sometimes we just assume that courage is a trait, something you’re born with, and that what happens in moments like on that Vietnam beach is that we suddenly learn who has it and who doesn’t. One of the things that happens when you listen to enough Medal of Honor stories is that you begin to realize that courage is not a birthright. It’s a choice.”

New York Times: AI-Generated Al Michaels to Deliver Paris Olympics Highlights

Mr. Michaels, however, will not be holing up in a broadcast booth each night to briefly summarize the dozens of Olympic events that took place. Instead, Peacock’s program has been trained from Mr. Michaels’s NBC clips—he joined the network in 2006 and was its longtime “Sunday Night Football” announcer—to formulate coherent, realistic-sounding sentences, which “will provide his signature expertise and elocution,” the company said.

Associated Press: Gassy Cows and Pigs Will Face a Carbon Tax in Denmark, a World First

Defector: Texas A&M Baseball Coach Leaves For Texas, One Day After Scolding Reporter Who Asked If He Might Leave For Texas

