Ukraine Begins Talks to Join European Union

Zelensky’s Diplomatic Blitz

On the beaches of Normandy, France, earlier this month, nonagenarian and centenarian D-Day veterans shook dignitaries’ hands as the assembled world leaders recognized the men who, 80 years ago, paved the way for the end of the Nazi occupation of Europe.

One man, wheelchair-bound, seemed to have no idea who Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was, forcing the Canadian leader to introduce himself to the elderly veteran. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky needed no introduction.

The veteran shook Zelensky’s hand and didn’t let go. In fact, it looked as though he tried to kiss it before he pulled Zelensky—clad in the fatigue-like garb typical of the wartime president—into a tight hug.

“You’re the savior of the people,” the veteran told Zelensky, who protested rather bashfully. “You bring tears to my eyes.”

The moment was just one of many highly visible examples of global support for Ukraine this month, more than two years after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the biggest land war in Europe since the one that elderly veteran fought to end.

Zelensky, for his part, is continuing to show his face on the international stage, trying—with some success—to keep the country’s allies from growing weary of supporting Ukraine as the war grinds on. And far from the glamor of international diplomacy—but ever-influenced by it—Ukraine’s war is shaped by international partners’ willingness, or lack thereof, to give the country free rein to defend against the invading force.

Ukraine formally began accession talks with the European Union (EU) on Tuesday, a decade after Ukrainians’ desire to join the bloc arguably precipitated Russia’s annexation of Crimea. But it will still be years before Ukraine becomes a full EU; the country will, likely during wartime, have to adopt legislation and reforms to align its institutions with those of the currently 27-country bloc.

The opening of negotiations is nevertheless a meaningful and concrete step toward even deeper integration with the European continent—a massive own goal by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “When we signed the application for EU membership on the fifth day of the full-scale war, many said it was nothing but a dream,” Zelensky said Tuesday. “But we made this dream a reality.”

Zelensky is assuredly hoping another dream becomes a reality in the coming weeks: that Ukraine secures a concrete plan for accession into NATO at a leaders summit in Washington next month. In some ways, becoming a member of the 32-nation defensive alliance is even more fraught than joining the EU. As we reported last summer, the issue sparked much debate—and, indeed, controversy—at the last NATO summit, at least in part because admitting the war-torn country would theoretically make it subject to the alliance’s Article 5 mutual defense pact and potentially pull NATO countries into direct conflict with Russia.

The question of the summit—over which negotiations are already ongoing—will be whether Ukraine gets a formal and “irreversible” invitation to join the alliance, a concrete step that would boost Ukrainian morale and potentially ward off further aggression from Putin for fear of risking open conflict with NATO. “Ukrainians would be ecstatic—a huge morale boost to the Ukrainians,” David Kramer, executive director of the George W. Bush Institute, told TMD of a potential offer of NATO accession. “It would, I think, help tilt the military balance in Ukraine’s favor, because it would be a blow to the Russian forces on the ground fighting who will say, ‘Well, what the hell are we doing?’ And I think it might even scare some people in Moscow, worrying that this increases the potential for a direct clash with NATO, which Putin clearly has shown he does not want.”

The Biden administration has been resistant to more fulsome declarations of Ukraine’s NATO destiny, highlighting in public—and reportedly behind-the-scenes—Ukraine’s ongoing issues with corruption. Peace in Ukraine, President Joe Biden said in an interview with Time Magazine late last month, “doesn’t mean NATO, they are part of NATO, it means we have a relationship with them like we do with other countries, where we supply weapons so they can defend themselves in the future.” Still, Biden and Zelensky did sign a 10-year defense pact earlier this month that seemed geared at preparing Ukraine for eventual NATO membership.

But there are, of course, political implications to consider. “I hope the Biden administration will recognize the moment that they face,” Kramer said. “There’s a possibility this will be their last NATO summit if there’s an election in November that produces a change in administration here.”

Indeed, Reuters reported Tuesday that two advisers to former President Donald Trump—who’s been hot and (mostly) cold on support for Ukraine—presented the Republican candidate with a peace plan for the war that would make continued weapons shipments to Ukraine dependent on Zelensky agreeing to peace talks. Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and Fred Fleitz, two former members of the Trump White House’s National Security Council, said their plan would also have Washington tell Moscow that a refusal to negotiate would increase U.S. support for Ukraine. Kellogg told Reuters he and Fleitz had presented the plan to Trump and that it was positively received.

“Even if peace broke out and Zelensky and Putin sat at the same table, how could anyone be confident that what was agreed by Putin would actually be meaningful?” said Douglas Lute—former U.S. ambassador to NATO during the Obama administration and a retired lieutenant general in the U.S. Army who served as President George W. Bush’s deputy national security adviser—speaking about the prospects of negotiations generally and not this specific plan. “There’s little reason to believe that any agreement signed by Vladimir Putin would be credible.”

The Kremlin played coy in response to the Kellogg/Fleitz proposal. “The value of any plan lies in the nuances and in taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. That “real state of affairs” is—it’s worth noting—Russian occupation, suggesting Moscow could leverage the plan, if it materialized, to seek territorial concessions from Kyiv.

But Zelensky is doing all he can to head off such concessions at the pass diplomatically, as well as militarily. In Switzerland earlier this month, he convened representatives of more than 90 countries—including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris but not delegates from Russia or China—for a so-called peace summit. The vast majority of those countries signed onto a communiqué calling for the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine to be the basis of any peace agreement.

On the ground in Ukraine, Russia’s push toward the northeastern city of Kharkiv—which we detailed here a few weeks ago—seems to have stalled, stopping well short of breaking the line wide open and taking the country’s second-biggest city. The steady trickle of U.S. weapons authorized in the April foreign aid supplemental seemed to help Ukrainian soldiers hold the line. As Joseph Roche reported from Ukraine in a piece on the site last week:

[Ukrainian brigade commander] Viatcheslav, buoyed by Ukraine’s successes on the Kharkiv front, continues to believe in an imminent victory. “The offensive wasn’t a surprise and the Russians had to sacrifice many men and materials that they won’t be able to use in the Donbas.” The commander also thinks the tough days are behind them and that Western aid on the front is beginning to make a difference. “I can’t reveal everything because it’s classified, but all I can say is that we’re seeing an improvement in our capabilities and our brigade has received more than we could have hoped for.”

Among the U.S.-supplied weapons are long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), a missile system that Ukrainians have used to strike deep behind the frontlines in places like Crimea, targeting logistics hubs and staging areas in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. However, the Biden administration had barred Ukraine from using those or any other U.S.-provided weapons to hit internationally recognized Russian territory for fear of an escalatory reaction from the Kremlin. (Ukrainians used ATACMS to target Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, on Sunday, and shrapnel from the intercepted missiles reportedly killed five people. Russia threatened retaliation against the U.S.—suggesting it doesn’t need the pretense of a cross-border attack to bang the escalation drum.)

In Kharkiv, though, Ukrainian officials argued that U.S.-imposed restrictions allowed the Russian army a safe haven across the border to prepare its attacks. After public urging from such figures as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and a series of reversals by Western European allies, the Biden administration lifted certain restrictions late last month, permitting Ukraine to strike only just across the border from Kharkiv with some U.S. weapons, though not with ATACMS (despite French President Emmanuel Macron greenlighting use of the French equivalent for military targets in Russian territory).

Last week, the U.S. seemed to expand the area Ukraine could target, though the details of what that meant in practice were vague. “The ability to be able to fire back when fired upon is really what this policy is focused on,” Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday. “So, again, as we see Russian forces firing across the border, the ability for Ukraine to fire back at those ground forces using U.S. provided munitions, it’s self-defense, and so it makes sense for them to be able to do that.” The Pentagon still declined to change its policy on the use of ATACMS for cross-border strikes.

“I think it’s unjustifiable,” Lute told TMD of the restrictions on where Ukraine may launch attacks inside Russia. “What’s the difference between hitting a Russian artillery piece just across the border in the vicinity of Kharkiv that’s pummeling the city of Kharkiv and killing Ukrainian civilians [versus] an airbase that’s 100 kilometers inside Russia?”

Lute predicted the restrictions will eventually be relaxed even further—a change that could allow Ukraine to strike Russian air bases from which the jets carrying glide bombs that have targeted civilians, military targets, and other non-military infrastructure are originating. “Like so many of the administration’s decisions in support of Ukraine,” he said, “they eventually get around to doing what’s justified, legitimate, and required in the defense of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, but they do it too late.”

John Shelton argued in National Affairs that fusionism—the political philosophy that blends free market economics, a hawkish foreign policy, and traditional social values—is not dead, it just needs to be refreshed to incorporate the splintering coalitions of the right. “A revitalized fusionism would restore family policy to the forefront of its agenda,” he wrote. “To pull this off, today’s fusionists will need to apply tools from the Reagan era to ensure that agencies consider adverse effects on family formation when crafting new rules. Such an approach would appeal to social conservatives, satisfy small-government libertarians who want to stem the tide of agency rulemaking, and prove alluring to Catholic integralists, their Protestant cousins, and other post-liberals who want to redeem the administrative state. … The old-school fusionist coalition of conservatives and libertarians may continue to hope for the eventual demise of the administrative state, but unless and until that happens, focusing on directing the administrative state toward promoting and protecting families would allow that coalition to fold in new-right movements — including those that otherwise resent ‘zombie Reaganism.’”

Kicking off a series for The Athletic, Andy McCullough explored a fundamental shift in baseball strategy that has changed the face of the game. “Growing up in the first decade of the 21st century, pitchers were taught to value the same things pitchers prioritized in the 20th century, searching for soft contact and quick innings,” he wrote. “An at-bat should not last longer than three pitches.” But that idea is outmoded in the modern game, something Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow realized as a little leaguer. “He did not need soft contact if the hitters never made contact. In his mind, he conjured up a new ideal to chase. ‘The perfect inning for me,’ Glasnow said, ‘is nine pitches, nine strikes, three strikeouts.’ The simple concept Glasnow grasped as a child has come to reshape the game he plays as an adult. Like the embrace of the three-point shot in basketball or the advent of the downfield pass in football, modern baseball’s obsession with strikeouts has led to a jarring transformation.”

