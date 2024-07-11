Yet Another Democratic Vibe Shift

Happy Thursday! The demise of physical video rentals seems almost complete: Redbox—the DVD vending machine company—is no more, lawyers for its parent organization said Wednesday.

The visual landscape of the suburban strip mall has forever lost some of its charm.

More Dominoes Fall

As Jonah and Nick have written repeatedly in recent months, this is a “vibes” election. And never have the vibes been more all over the place than in the days since President Joe Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate performance.

In the days after we last wrote to you about the Democratic Party’s angst over Biden’s age and mental acuity, Biden’s odds of renomination—which had been trending downward—seemed to improve slightly. The president went on the offensive and Democrats’ push—publicly and privately—to convince Biden to step aside began to lose some of its “oomph.”

But the vibes have once again shifted, with plenty of Democratic dominoes falling in the last 24 hours—and even more teetering. Two weeks after the debate, just more than a month out from the Democratic National Convention, and 116 days away from the election, there is still deep uncertainty about the president’s future—despite Biden’s own assertions that he’s not going anywhere.

The president started the week in defiance, pushing back on growing Democratic unease with his candidacy. On Monday morning, Biden called into one of his favorite cable shows, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, in a move that may feel rather familiar. “I’m not going anywhere,” he declared. He railed against “the elites” in his party and the media who have come out against him—echoing advice host Joe Scarborough tweeted just a day earlier—and dared his critics to try and stop him from running. “Any of these guys that don’t think I should run, run against me,” he said. “Announce for president, challenge me at the convention.”

The Morning Joe appearance came in conjunction with a letter the president shared with Democratic members of Congress on Monday morning, arguing that dropping out would be undemocratic. “The voters of the Democratic party have voted,” he wrote. “Do we now just say that process didn’t matter? That the voters don’t have a say?”

The president’s camp received good news on Monday and Tuesday, too, gaining the backing of black congressional leaders. Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, released a statement on Monday supporting the president’s candidacy. Plus, influential Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina was likewise supportive of the president on Tuesday. “We’re ridin’ with Biden,” he said, emerging from a meeting of House Democrats.

The Biden campaign has leaned into the support of black lawmakers, even suggesting the president’s white critics risk alienating the Democratic base. “I think it’s interesting that not one African American member [of Congress] has called on the president to step down,” Cedric Richmond, a Biden campaign co-chair and former member of Congress, said on Sunday.

Other prominent Democrats lined up to voice their support for the president too. “The matter is closed,” progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said Monday. “He’s in this race, and I support him.” During a press conference a day later, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer simply said, “I’m with Joe.” Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres, also of New York, objected to Democrats “piling-on” Biden. “Weakening a weakened nominee seems like a losing strategy for a presidential election,” he said.

But then came yesterday, when many of those same Democrats began singing a different tune. “I have no idea,” Clyburn said on Wednesday when asked if Biden’s decision to keep running is final. “You’ll have to ask him.” Torres, too, seemed to have reversed course from just a few days earlier, telling CNN, “If we are going on a political suicide mission, then we should at least be honest about it.”

Last night, Axios reported that Schumer is privately open to replacing Biden on the Democratic ticket, and that he’s been “listening to donors’ ideas and suggestions about the best way forward for the party.” The Senate majority leader initially didn’t provide a comment for the story, but later followed up with a statement that was notably crafted in the present tense: “As I have made clear repeatedly publicly and privately, I support President Biden and remain committed to ensuring Donald Trump is defeated in November.” Senate Democrats are scheduled to meet with Biden advisers and campaign leaders today.

Perhaps the surest sign of Democratic unease behind the scenes is that even those not explicitly calling for Biden to step aside are still treating it as an open question that needs to be answered, despite the president himself stating in no uncertain terms that he’s staying in. Asked if the president still has her support on Morning Joe on Wednesday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demurred. “It’s up to the president to decide if he’s going to run,” she said. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short.” When reminded that Biden already has made that decision, Pelosi got cagey: “I want him to do whatever he decides to do.”

Although Biden’s push on Monday—the Morning Joe interview and the congressional letter—seemed to temporarily slow explicit Democratic opposition to his candidacy to a trickle, the resistance picked back up to a steady stream on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Nine Democratic House members have now publicly called for Biden to exit the race. Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown and Jon Tester reportedly told their colleagues that they don’t think the president can win, and Sen. Michael Bennet told the world the same on CNN. Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont went a step further yesterday, becoming the first Democratic senator to explicitly call for the president to exit the race, writing in a Washington Post op-ed that Biden should withdraw “for the good of the country.”

It’s no secret why the shift is happening: Biden’s polling continues to weaken. The Cook Political Report updated its Electoral College ratings on Tuesday to move six states—including crucial battlegrounds, such as Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia—toward Trump’s column. Cook also released its new national polling average on Wednesday, which showed Trump running almost 3 points ahead of Biden after being tied ahead of the debate. Biden’s post-debate decline represents the largest polling shift this year.

Trump has also made consistent gains among voting blocs that were key to Biden’s 2020 victory. “Trump’s current numbers among black and Latino voters are incompatible with any plausible Democratic victory scenario,” concluded David Wasserman, a senior editor and elections analyst for Cook. Torres, the U.S. representative from New York, underscored the steep dip yesterday: “What matters is not how we feel but what the numbers tell us.”

And Torres wasn’t just talking about the presidential race, noting the “down-ballot effect of whomever we nominate.” In fact, Democratic lawmakers getting their own polling results back from the field probably explains the recent shift in their rhetoric as much as anything else, as those in competitive districts were some of the first to call for Biden’s exit after the debate. “What I said this morning and expressed to my colleagues, particularly for members on the frontline, I think they need to do whatever they need to do in order to come back and be reelected,” Rep. Marc Veasey, a Texas Democrat, said after leaving the Democratic House meeting Tuesday. “If they need to distance themselves, then that’s what they need to do.” Bennet, in his CNN comments on Tuesday, argued that Democrats could “lose the whole thing,” including the House and the Senate, with Biden at the top of the ticket.

The donor class is getting antsy, too. In a New York Times op-ed on Wednesday, George Clooney called on Biden to step aside, despite the actor being one of the president’s biggest supporters and even hosting a large Democratic fundraiser for him last month. “I consider him a friend, and I believe in him,” Clooney wrote. “But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

“This isn’t only my opinion,” he added. “This is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.” Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama who attended the fundraiser, told CNN yesterday that “every single person I talked to at the fundraiser thought the same thing.”

The defections—both public and private—are creating real logistical concerns for the Biden campaign ahead of next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. According to Politico’s Jonathan Martin, Biden’s own team has resorted in recent days to calling individual delegates and attempting to tease out whether they’re planning to revolt. “Do you understand what being a pledged delegate means?” one delegate was reportedly asked by a campaign aide.

Such campaign aides are reportedly “despondent” as the path for Biden to remain in the race seems to narrow. Stories have begun to trickle out about how staffers reacted to Biden’s debate performance last month: One person at campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, reportedly stood up and laid down on the floor; another “blurted out, ‘Oh, thank God,’” when the debate’s video feed temporarily glitched.

Kevin Munoz, a spokesman for the campaign, tried his best to put on a brave face yesterday, saying in a statement that “we can either worry or we can work.”

But hard work won’t quell questions about the true nature of Biden’s publicly visible decline. After a heated White House press briefing Monday, the physician to the president, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, released a statement that night that said neurologist Dr. Kevin Cannard, an expert on Parkinson’s disease, has been the specialist examining the president at each of his annual physicals—the most recent of which was in January. (White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said earlier that day that Cannard’s visit to the White House was not related to care for the president.) The publicly released results of that exam did not indicate signs of any degenerative illness or disorder, but O’Connor did not explain whether Cannard’s other visits to the White House—eight in eight months—had anything to do with Biden’s health.

Biden tried to shoot down concerns about his mental acuity while on Morning Joe, but some of his responses may have had the opposite effect. “If there was something that was wrong that night, it’s not like it comes, that’s one night, and it goes away,” he said. “And that’s why I’ve been out—I’ve been testing myself.” The president will face another test this evening, when he is set to hold a press conference—his first since the debate—during the NATO summit in Washington. (A “big boy” press conference, as White House communication staff have bizarrely described it.)

Biden gave an impassioned speech at the opening of the NATO Summit on Tuesday. But aside from his Morning Joe call-in and his sit-down interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos last week, he’s done little to attempt to assuage Democratic fears about his ability to speak off the cuff and deal with press scrutiny away from a teleprompter. Yesterday, it was announced Biden would sit for another interview on Monday, this time with NBC News’ Lester Holt.

But lawmakers remain skeptical that Biden’s debate performance and his Stephanopoulos interview were just bad episodes. “I will not vote for someone if I don’t think they are physically or mentally equipped to lead this nation,” Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine said yesterday, after last week predicting that Biden would lose. “And I do not know the answer to that question at this time.”

