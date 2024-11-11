The Unbalanced Republic

Inflation? Yes, that’s probably been the biggest failure of our administration. We didn’t think it would be as bad as it was or that it would last as long as it did.

If you’ll permit me, I’d like to say a few words about that.

In the second quarter of 2020, the U.S. economy contracted by almost 30 percent. It was the most severe economic contraction in U.S. history, by far. For comparison, consider that in a single quarter, the U.S. economy shrank as much as it did from the beginning of the Great Depression in 1929 to the bottom in 1933. It was an unprecedented economic catastrophe. When the country got back to work in the next quarter, we saw the biggest spike in GDP in U.S. history, about 35 percent. That was a sign of resilience, but also an indicator of possible instability. We saw remarkably strong growth through the first year of the Biden administration, but we were back into negative territory by early 2022. That was not an easy period for Americans, and inflation made it hurt in a particularly immediate and urgent way.

What happened was this: When there is a big economic contraction, as there was during the pandemic, the usual strategy is to engage in stimulus spending to try to prevent the economy from going into a full-on recession, or, if there is a recession, to soften the effects of the recession and to shorten it. And, with stimulus spending, you’re flying in the dark a little bit. You don’t know what the exact outcome is going to be. Stimulate too much, and you get destructive inflation of the sort that Americans suffered through during the first part of the Biden administration. Stimulate too little, and you risk ending up with an unnecessarily long and deep recession.

I don’t want to shift blame—the sign on the desk says, “The buck stops here.” But it is worth keeping in mind that stimulus spending as a response to the pandemic was a bipartisan effort. Much of the spending that contributed to later inflation happened during the Trump administration and as the result of laws signed by Donald Trump and passed through Congress with Republican support. Some of you may remember that Trump wanted to have his own signature on those stimulus checks, as though he were personally giving Americans a gift out of his own pocket. It is not as though Democratic spending contributes to inflation and Republican spending doesn’t. It’s all baked into the cake.

So—risk inflation or risk a recession?

A recession isn’t just a blip on the GDP chart. A serious, deep recession could mean millions of people losing their jobs. It means businesses closing. And, when the recession is over, those businesses don’t just take up where they left off and hire those employees back. Losing businesses and jobs is destructive, and the effects over the long term are serious. To put it in stark terms, the choice we faced was between risking a situation in which Americans’ paychecks wouldn’t go as far as they used to and risking a situation in which millions of Americans—including some of you listening to this—would have lost those paychecks entirely.

And that has ripple effects: Businesses stop buying goods and supplies, they stop renting office space or commercial space, storefronts go vacant, contracts are broken. Families lose their homes when they can’t pay their rent or make their house payments. Banks and property owners and other businesses lose income, and they often pass those losses along to consumers or their employees. If there were some magical Goldilocks formula that would have ensured that we didn’t stimulate too little or stimulate too much, that would have allowed us to be confident that we could avoid both inflation and recession, then, of course, that’s the course of action we would have taken. But there is no way to know.

We wanted to avoid inflation, and we also wanted to try to spend some money in ways that would help families and communities who had been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic, who were going to need a little more help digging out. We saw that as a good investment, too. And so we leaned into the stimulus and risked inflation. And inflation is what we got. If we had tried it the other way, I might very well be standing here telling you why we had a terrible recession that resulted in millions of lost jobs and shuttered businesses. Instead, we’re talking about inflation. And none of us are happy to be talking about it, me least of all.

Did we get it right? Obviously not. I could talk about how we expected supply chains to recover more quickly than they did, about delays in the effects of stimulus spending, about the ineffable complexity of the modern market economy. But the fact is, we made a choice. We thought it was better to risk temporary inflation than the long-term damage done by a major recession. And, though it was much more persistent than we had expected, that inflation was temporary. That doesn’t mean we were right to downplay inflation as transitory. That doesn’t make it much less painful, and that doesn’t mean that prices that have gone higher are going to go back down in the near future. What we want is to use good economic policy, including tax reform, along with long-term investments in education and infrastructure, to help struggling families catch up to their grocery bills and, if I have anything to say about it, to get ahead a little bit, too.

I’m speaking to you about this honestly because I believe that Americans can handle the truth, that you are smart enough and civic-minded enough to be trusted with understanding the actual policy dilemmas that we have been dealing with. My opponent wouldn’t take the time to explain the policy questions to you in this way, because he can’t. He doesn’t understand them himself. And so he’s telling weird made-up stories about black people eating dogs and cats in Ohio.

In the long term, getting strong economic growth without high inflation is going to require some changes, including getting the federal government’s fiscal house in order. We have too much debt already, and our deficits remain too large. Addressing that problem is going to mean higher taxes on someone, and, under my proposals, that’s not going to be low-income or middle-class families—it’s going to be high-income taxpayers and businesses. I don’t expect them to like it. It’ll mean higher taxes on my family, too. But the alternative is either gutting Social Security and Medicare today or positioning the government for a fiscal crisis in the future that will make the pandemic and the inflation that followed look like a day at the beach. Putting off hard decisions doesn’t make them any easier. It just makes you a coward. And I don’t think we can govern this country with cowardice or with lies.

I won’t say that we’ve done everything right. You wouldn’t believe me if I said that, and you shouldn’t. Our record has been far from perfect. I don’t blame you for blaming me. But I trust you enough to present you with the facts of the case, believing that you will make the right decisions based on those facts rather than being stampeded into making a bad decision based on rage and anxiety and lies. Because that’s how we’re trying to do things. I trust you, and I’m asking you to trust me.