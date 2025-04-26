Skip to content
Our Best Stuff From a Bad Week for Pete Hegseth
General

Our Best Stuff From a Bad Week for Pete Hegseth

Morale is low at the Pentagon as fallout from the Signal chat scandal continues.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends a meeting in the Oval Office atthe White House on April 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The leaders are expected to discuss security, trade, NATO and the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
Hello and happy Saturday. It’s been a big week in the Ohio bureau. We had “senior night” for our son’s high school baseball team on Monday, and he turned in a (nearly) complete game one-hitter. I managed not to cry when the coach came out with one out left in the last inning and sent the five seniors off together. Last night, our oldest son shared some very happy news: He popped the question to his girlfriend, and she said yes! All of which is to say: We had a much better week than Pete Hegseth. 

On Tuesday, Michael Warren reported that morale is low at the Pentagon amid the ongoing fallout from the Signal group chat scandal. In March, Hegseth shared operational details of a U.S. strike on the Houthis in Yemen in a group chat to which Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg had been added. News broke last weekend that Hegseth also shared those details in a separate chat that included his wife, his brother, and his personal attorney. But that’s not all:

In the last week, Hegseth has fired most of his inner circle of advisers, ostensibly in response to an investigation into leaks. Joe Kasper, Hegseth’s chief of staff, who called for the investigation, is also reportedly leaving for another post at the department. (Ullyot insisted in his op-ed that he left voluntarily, though independent reporting has suggested otherwise.) Meanwhile, two people with knowledge of the department’s inner functions say much of the policy work there has ground to a halt, with decision-makers among the Pentagon’s civil servants unclear about how to implement President Donald Trump’s agenda without more direction from the secretary.

Michael writes that with the exception of a pledge to cut 8 percent of the defense budget, there hasn’t been much in the way of policy or direction from Hegseth, and he “spends a lot more time than his predecessors in the job on social media and doing television hits. Some in the building have taken to calling him the ‘influencer secretary.’” 

Kevin D. Williamson wrote that Hegseth isn’t the only former Fox News contributor in Trump’s circle to land on the hot seat. Independent journalist Anthony Clark reported that Janette Nesheiwat, a former Fox News contributor nominated as surgeon general, lied about her medical background. Dan Bongino, the deputy director of the FBI, also tried to get out ahead of a supposedly forthcoming and potentially embarrassing report from the New York Times by admitting that he’d been injured while sparring with an FBI trainer. Kevin also noted that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—“who is not a former television personality but who seems to be positioning herself for a future in show business,” as he put it—lost a purse containing $3,000 at a Washington D.C. restaurant. 

That’s a lot of questionable behavior and incompetence for one paragraph. As Kevin writes, “If you work for the Trump administration, Trump has thought about firing you at least once before his second Diet Coke of the day.”

It was also a big week for The Dispatch itself. We acquired SCOTUSblog, the “go-to authority on the Supreme Court,” and we’re thrilled to welcome founder Amy Howe and her team to the The Dispatch family. Read more below, and have a great weekend!

The Dispatch's Sarah Isgur and Amy Howe. Photo by Jon Fleming.

The Dispatch Acquires SCOTUSblog

Reliable coverage of the Supreme Court has never been more important. With an unbridled executive branch and a Congress eager to surrender its constitutional prerogatives, the federal judiciary is certain to play an increasingly important role in shaping the country’s direction. Our job is to help our members understand this role and the decisions that will shape the nation’s future, in both the short and long term. With the addition of SCOTUSblog, The Dispatch is well-positioned to become the definitive source for authoritative reporting and analysis of the Supreme Court and the rule of law. And we won’t stop there.
Illustration by Noah Hickey. (Photos via Unsplash)

Free Speech Crumbles in Europe

Over the past decade, a raft of new laws has extended restrictions on free speech in Germany. First, a law named—as though to confirm all stereotypes about the German language being overly cumbersome and bureaucratic—the Netzwerkdurchsetzungsgesetz (Network Enforcement Act) required major social media platforms to act swiftly to delete presumptively illegal content ranging from hate speech to personal insults. The law imposed such steep fines on social media networks such as Twitter and Facebook that they needed to err on the side of censoring any content that might conceivably be illegal in order to keep operating in the country. When Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to strengthen his ability to marginalize the political opposition in Russia, he cleverly translated key passages of the German law into Russian, deflecting criticisms of his crackdown on free speech by pointing out that he was merely emulating Western democracies.
Illustration by Valerie Pavilonis. (Photo via Richard Drury/Getty Images)

A New McCarthyism

Combating antisemitism is an important and legitimate government interest, and both Americans and noncitizens are safer when bigotry is confronted. But for six decades America has prohibited censorship and relied on counterspeech as the main bulwark against hatred, not least because leading Jewish and black civil rights groups have long recognized the danger of giving the government power over speech. Had the administration focused on noncitizens engaged in illegal or seriously disruptive conduct targeting Jewish students—which clearly occurred on some campuses after the October 7 terrorist Hamas attacks—few could have objected. But it’s now clear that the government is targeting noncitizens for ideas and speech protected by the First Amendment.

Best of the Rest

Rachael Larimore's Headshot

Rachael Larimore

Rachael Larimore is managing editor of The Dispatch and is based in the Cincinnati area. Prior to joining the company in 2019, she served in similar roles at Slate, The Weekly Standard, and The Bulwark. She and her husband have three sons.

