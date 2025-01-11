Our Best Stuff on January 6, Global Unrest, and the ATF

Hello and happy Saturday. On Monday, Congress certified Donald Trump’s Electoral College victory. During a Tuesday press conference, Trump made false claims about the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, suggested turning Canada into America’s 51st state, and proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.” On Friday, he was sentenced to an “unconditional discharge” for his conviction in Manhattan over hush-money payouts to an adult-film actress. That means he won’t face jail time, but his conviction will stand. And yet he was not even the top story of the week.
Wildfires have caused unprecedented devastation in Los Angeles. As of Saturday morning, the Palisades and Eaton fires that broke out Tuesday have consumed nearly 40,000 acres, the death toll stands at 11, and thousands of structures have burned down. But those statistics do little to capture the scale of loss.
These fires have hit densely populated areas and destroyed entire neighborhoods. Los Angeles has seen only scant rainfall since May, and the combination of dry vegetation and Santa Ana winds—with gusts reaching 100 mph Tuesday night—caused the fire to spread rapidly.
There will be many issues to address over the next few weeks. Did state and federal environmental policy contribute to the conditions that made the fire so dangerous? In what ways might climate change have played a role? How will Donald Trump, who has often feuded with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, handle the federal response when he takes office? What does this mean for the insurance industry, as state regulations already have prompted several insurers to withdraw from or limit their presence in California?
We will try to address as many of those questions as we can. For now, I’ll leave you with some other pieces you might have missed. Kevin D. Williamson published a weeklong series on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute warned that World War III could be approaching as Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea work together more closely even as each exacerbates tensions in their own regions. And Nick Catoggio reflected on the fact that Trump was certified as the winner in the 2024 election four years after his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Thank you for reading and have a good weekend.
