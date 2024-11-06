A Post Threatening Donald Trump and Circulating on X Is Fake

A fake tweet attributed to the Lincoln Project—an anti-Trump political action committee—is spreading on X. “If he wins, we still have two months to end him,” reads the post, which originated from an account that closely resembles the Lincoln Project’s official X account.

Several pro-Trump X accounts shared screenshots of the post on Tuesday afternoon. “How is this not a direct threat to President Trump?” reads one post with more than 90,000 views that was shared to an election integrity X community promoted by X owner Elon Musk. The user tagged the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secret Service, Musk, Lara Trump, and Donald Trump in the post.

The post is fake and not from the Lincoln Project’s official account, which has as its handle @ProjectLincoln. “That is absolutely a fake post and not something that the Lincoln Project ever tweeted,” Rick Wilson, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, told The Dispatch Fact Check.