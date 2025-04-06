The Monthly Mailbag With David M. Drucker

Dear Dispatch readers,
Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with James P. Sutton, one of our TMD reporters. To read about his time living in England, his love of museums, and his brief teaching career, be sure to click here.
This month, senior writer David M. Drucker has raised his hand to take on all of your questions.
David joined The Dispatch in early 2023, and has anchored much of our political and campaign reporting over the past several years. Before he came aboard, he spent about a decade at the Washington Examiner and eight years at Roll Call.
As you’re thinking about questions you have for David, here are some suggested topics:
- Why he decided in his late 20s (a long, long time ago) to change careers, pivoting to political journalism from the manufacturing and sales of home-furnishing products;
- How his business background has shaped his reporting;
- What it was like growing up in Malibu, California, in the 1980s;
- His approach to reporting for The Dispatch; and
- His approach to reporting on President Donald Trump, specifically.
Drop your questions for David in the comments section on this post, and keep an eye out for an email with all of his answers at the end of the month!
Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.
With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.