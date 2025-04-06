The Monthly Mailbag With David M. Drucker

Dear Dispatch readers,

Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with James P. Sutton, one of our TMD reporters. To read about his time living in England, his love of museums, and his brief teaching career, be sure to click here.

This month, senior writer David M. Drucker has raised his hand to take on all of your questions.

David joined The Dispatch in early 2023, and has anchored much of our political and campaign reporting over the past several years. Before he came aboard, he spent about a decade at the Washington Examiner and eight years at Roll Call.

As you’re thinking about questions you have for David, here are some suggested topics:

Why he decided in his late 20s (a long, long time ago) to change careers, pivoting to political journalism from the manufacturing and sales of home-furnishing products;

How his business background has shaped his reporting;

What it was like growing up in Malibu, California, in the 1980s;

His approach to reporting for The Dispatch; and

His approach to reporting on President Donald Trump, specifically.