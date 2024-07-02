Skip to content
Latest
Dispatch Live: Joe Must Go
Go to my account
General

Dispatch Live: Joe Must Go

Join us tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET for our weekly live-streamed conversation.

Graphic via Victoria Holmes.
By
Scroll to the comments section

On tonight’s edition of Dispatch Live, Declan, Steve, Jonah, Sarah, and Kevin will discuss The Dispatch’s latest editorial, which calls for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 election. Is the dam beginning to break?

Programming Note: Tonight’s Dispatch Live will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. We will return to our summer schedule on July 16. 

Show Notes:

Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Who: Declan, Steve, Jonah, Sarah, and Kevin

When: Tuesday, July 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

Where: YouTube

Add event to calendar:

Apple | Google | Office 365 | Outlook | Outlook.com | Yahoo  

Dispatch Live is a weekly virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)

Not able to tune in tonight? No worries.

A video recording of Dispatch Live will be available on our website tomorrow morning. An audio-only version of the conversation will also be available tomorrow on The Skiff, our members-only podcast feed. Click here to sign up for The Skiff on your preferred podcast platform.

The Dispatch Staff's Headshot

The Dispatch Staff

Related Content

The Latest