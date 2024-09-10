Dispatch Live: Trump-Harris Faceoff

Steve Hayes, Jonah Goldberg, Kevin D. Williamson, and Declan Garvey will break down key moments from the debate, analyze the candidates’ strategies, and discuss the implications for the upcoming election. Alex Demas will pop in to fact check the candidates.
Expect sharp analysis, witty banter, and a healthy dose of “Did that really just happen?” as they break down the debate’s biggest moments, decipher candidate strategies (or lack thereof), and answer the age-old question: Who won? (Spoiler: It might not be any of us.)
Show Notes:
Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube following the debate.
Who: Jonah, Steve, Kevin, Declan, and Alex
When: Tuesday, September 10, following the debate
Where: YouTube
Add event to calendar:
Apple | Google | Office 365 | Outlook | Outlook.com | Yahoo
Dispatch Live is a weekly virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)
Not able to tune in tonight? No worries.
A video recording of Dispatch Live will be available on our website tomorrow morning. An audio-only version of the conversation will also be available tomorrow on The Skiff, our members-only podcast feed. Click here to sign up for The Skiff on your preferred podcast platform.
Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.