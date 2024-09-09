Harris and Trump Prepare for a Face-Off in Philly

Happy Monday! It was a disappointing day for Americans at the U.S. Open yesterday, where—after losing in straight sets to Italian Jannik Sinner—Taylor Fritz missed out on a chance to be the first American man to win the tennis Grand Slam in New York since Andy Roddick in 2003. But at least we got lots of crowd shots of the celebrities in attendance, like Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Elon Musk, Matthew McConaughey, and … Sen. Ted Cruz. Ah, that explains it.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have spent the last two months saying a great deal about each other from afar as they crisscross swing states. The two candidates will finally close that distance at the second—first?—debate of the general election tomorrow night.

It will be the first time the pair has ever met in person.

Seventy-four days since Trump and President Joe Biden took the stage in the June debate that set the 81-year-old Democrat on a path to exiting the race, all eyes will be on Tuesday night’s showdown moderated by ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Election Day is 57 days away, but early voting begins in Pennsylvania—arguably the most important swing state on the map—a week from today. The debate will likely be the last opportunity for either campaign to shift the trajectory of the race before voters start casting ballots.

When Harris took over the Democratic ticket, it wasn’t immediately clear that another debate would happen. Both campaigns spent weeks going back and forth over the format and the rules. The Trump campaign wanted to keep the rules the same as when Biden was running: Both camps had originally agreed to two debates, and during the Trump v. Biden matchup, Democrats succeeded in having the microphones muted for the candidate waiting to speak.

The Democratic position on the mics flipped once they ditched their octogenarian candidate. “Vice President Harris, a former prosecutor, will be fundamentally disadvantaged by this format, which will serve to shield Donald Trump from direct exchanges with the Vice President,” the Harris campaign wrote in a letter to ABC News. “We suspect this is the primary reason for his campaign’s insistence on muted microphones.” Trump has publicly suggested that he’d prefer the mics stay hot, but his team reportedly pushed for them to be muted—likely a tacit acknowledgment that Trump is well-served by some enforced restraint. As with the previous debate, Trump has preemptively attacked the hosting network, calling ABC News “hostile territory” and “as bad as you can be.”

Harris has apparently taken preparation for the debate seriously. She’s reportedly dedicated most of the last week to prep with an adviser who is not just standing in for Trump as practice but attempting to embody the former president’s brash persona. Harris’ allies are hoping she’s able to let Trump’s character come to the fore while emphasizing her forward-looking change agenda—a message that is typically challenging for an incumbent administration to sell. “What I want her to do is make clear to voters that she is focused on them, on their future, and that Trump is focused on himself and on the past, on litigating grievances,” Matt Bennett—an executive vice president of Third Way, a center-left think tank—told TMD.

The Republican strategy appears to be the opposite of “let Trump be Trump,” hoping—as they have, futilely, for much of the campaign so far—that the former president will avoid personal attacks and instead challenge Harris on policy. “We just need to stick to message and stay focused,” Tony Fabrizio, Trump’s campaign pollster, said on a call last week, according to reporting by Semafor.

But as Jonah often notes, experience suggests waiting for Trump to get back on message is like waiting for Godot. Trump spent an hour on Friday holding a press conference after a hearing in the appeal of the civil court ruling that he was liable for sexually abusing columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s. During the rambling public appearance, Trump attacked Carroll—suggesting he couldn’t have assaulted Carroll because “she would not have been the chosen one”—and other women who’ve accused him of sexual assault. He even offered a soliloquy comparing a dress featured in the case to Monica Lewinsky’s infamous blue dress.

On Saturday, he returned to another of his favorite grievances, claiming baselessly yet again that there was widespread fraud during the 2020 presidential election, promising that “those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.”

Most voters’ views of Trump are likely already set at this point, but Harris is still in the process of defining herself—and being defined—as a candidate. She would no doubt like to “turn the page” on the policy liabilities of the Biden administration, namely inflation and immigration, and all the better if Trump’s debate behavior distracts from having to litigate her policy record. “For Harris to succeed, she needs the campaign to be more about Trump’s polarizing behavior and personality and less about the policy contrast between the two candidates on things like inflation and immigration policy,” Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, wrote last week. “What we don’t know, however, is whether Harris can remain on message and focused in an unscripted setting like a debate.”

General election debates rarely affect electoral outcomes, Biden’s June performance notwithstanding. But the tight margin of this election could prove another exception to the “debates don’t matter” thesis. Reading the tea leaves of day-to-day state-level polling changes is a fraught endeavor, but zooming out to the national level shows a race that Harris just barely leads nationally. Harris is ahead of Trump by 2.5 percent, according to Nate Silver’s latest national polling average, though that lead was 3 percent last week.

As our own elections and polling guru, Chris Stirewalt, explained last week, the nature of the electoral college and Democrats’ disproportionate presence in big cities means that Harris needs to win the national vote by at least 2 points to have a shot at securing the White House: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.09 percent in 2016, and Biden won it by 4.46 percent in 2020. If the polls are accurate and Harris can secure a 3- or 4-point national lead, she could be in a position to win.

The race will come down to how many undecided voters break for either Trump or Harris over the next eight weeks. Trump clinched nearly 75 percent of the undecided and protest voters in the closing stretch of the 2020 campaign. “If he closes as strongly as he did in 2020, he can win,” Stirewalt explained on The Remnant last week. But those gains occurred in the context of a Biden campaign that stalled in the final leg of the race. Harris rode a wave of momentum after taking over the top of the ticket, but that may be her last easy win after her coronation at the Democratic National Convention last month. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday had Trump leading 48 percent to Harris’ 47 percent nationally, potentially suggesting Harris’ early boost may be over.

Ultimately, the contest still rests on historically razor-thin margins. As CNN’s Harry Enten noted last week, every presidential election from 1964 to 2020 had at least a three-week period where one candidate was up by at least five points nationally. There hasn’t been a single day in the 2024 campaign—including when Biden was the presumptive nominee—where either side has been up by that much. Nate Cohn, the New York Times’ chief political analyst, said Wednesday that “the polling averages today are closer than the final pre-election polling in any presidential election in the era of modern polling.”

With the race so tight, both campaigns’ resources and tactical decisions could also end up playing an outsized role in the outcome of the election. The Trump campaign has largely outsourced its ground game to allied organizations—namely Turning Point USA, as the Dispatch Politics crew reported last week—but some Republican operatives are skeptical such groups can actually deliver on get-out-the-vote efforts. Meanwhile, the Harris campaign reported raising $361 million in August, almost tripling the Trump campaign’s August donations.

It’s incredibly late in an incredibly close race. We’ll let you know Wednesday morning if the debate has returned to its historical pattern of irrelevance—or potentially shifts the balance of the race.

Worth Your Time

If everything is an “emergency,” is anything? “Many emergencies, granting vast powers to the president and to executive agencies, are still on the books,” Jack Butler observed in National Review. “This state of affairs has confounded the definition of an emergency: typically, a singular, fixed catastrophe, as well as its direct consequences. Think of a widespread disease; a hurricane and the damage it leaves in its wake; a volcanic eruption; the release of toxic waste. But there are currently 43 active national-emergency declarations. One of them dates back to the Carter administration. Others will turn 30 by the end of this year or over the next few. An extended emergency is something of a contradiction,” Butler wrote. “There are real emergencies. They require the means to confront them. But the temptations of this form of government are obvious. Creative interpretations of both what an emergency is and what the powers one grants might mean could easily do violence to the Constitution by creating shortcuts to action.”

For Undark Magazine, Paul Bierman recounts the hair-brained Arctic military projects of the Cold War. Project Iceworm, for example, was “a top-secret plan that might represent peak weirdness,” he wrote. “A network of tunnels would crisscross northern Greenland over an area about the size of Alabama. Hundreds of missiles, topped with nuclear warheads, would roll through the tunnels on trains, pop up at firing points, and if needed, respond to Soviet aggression by annihilating many Eastern [Bloc] targets. Greenland was much closer to Europe than North America, allowing a prompt strategic response, and the snow provided cover and blast protection. Iceworm would be a giant under-snow shell game of sorts, which the Army would power using portable nuclear reactors. … But in the end, Iceworm amounted only to a single railcar, 1,300 feet of track, and an abandoned military truck on railroad wheels.”

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris:

In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again. As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former President Donald Trump, on Truth Social:

CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again. We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.

In the Zeitgeist

In July, long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall won gold at the Paris Olympics as her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, went nuts in the stands. On Friday, Hunter Woodhall joined the gold medal club himself, coming from behind to win the 400-meter race at the Paralympics as Davis watched with obvious glee from those very same stands.

Toeing the Company Line

Let Us Know