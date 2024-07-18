Dispatch Live: Trump Reanointed at RNC

Join us tonight after former President Donald Trump’s address to the Republican National Convention.

In a special (and especially late) Dispatch Live, Sarah and Jonah will be joined by Steve and the Dispatch Politics team—David M. Drucker, Michael Warren, John McCormack, and Charles Hilu—who are currently on the ground in Milwaukee covering the convention. Will Trump accept his third nomination as a newborn unifier or a vengeful culture warrior? We’ll see soon enough.

Programming Note: Tonight’s Dispatch Live will take place after Trump’s convention address, likely after 11:30 p.m. ET.

Show Notes:

Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube after former President Trump’s address.

Who: Sarah, Jonah, Steve, David M. Drucker, Michael, John, and Charles

When: Thursday, July 18, as soon as former President Trump is done speaking.

Dispatch Live is a weekly virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)