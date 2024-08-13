Dispatch Live: U.K. Riots and Countdown to the DNC

Kevin Williamson will host tonight’s episode of Dispatch Live as we get an update on what’s happening across the pond with guest Annalise DeVries. David Drucker and Charles will discuss their reporting plans for the Democratic National Convention and the state of the presidential race. To wrap things up, Grayson will give us a breakdown of what’s happening in Bangladesh.

On the Agenda:

How student protests contributed to ousting Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

How an attack in a dance class led to violent riots in the U.K.

J.D. Vance’s attacks on the Sunday show circuit

Dispatch Politics’ coverage plan for DNC

Show Notes:

Who: Kevin, Annalise DeVries, Charles, David, Grayson

When: Tuesday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

