Dispatch Live: Veep Contenders Face Off

At 9 p.m. tonight, J.D. Vance and Tim Walz will go toe-to-toe on CBS News in what might be the final debate of the presidential election cycle. Will the contest actually sway any voters, or is it merely a box-checking exercise?

Mike Warren will be joined by Sarah, Jonah, Steve, Kevin, and Alex on tonight’s episode of Dispatch Live to discuss all that and more. Get ready for sharp takes, a few laughs, and plenty of discussion about whether anything tonight actually moves the needle—or just raises the volume.

Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube tonight after the debate.

Who: Mike, Sarah, Jonah, Steve, Kevin, and Alex

When: Tuesday, October 1, after the debate

