False Claims About Serial Killers on the Loose Flood Facebook

Dozens of viral Facebook posts claim that a serial killer is on the run in various U.S. cities.

“⚠️Warning⚠️The public around #Massachusetts is being warned to be alert & vigilant as there is a serial killer on the run. This man goes around knocking on peoples’ doors claiming to be homeless, seeking help & he attacks you after gaining your trust. He’s ruthless and very dangerous,” reads the beginning of one typical post. “Known as Robert Thibodeau aged 52 years, also stole a vehicle from an 83-year-old grandmother under the guise of helping her offload groceries from her car.”

Different versions of the post claim the man is on the run in locations including Versailles, Kentucky; Caruthersville, Missouri; Columbus, Georgia; and Elmore County, Idaho. Several posts also picture different men or provide different names alongside the same story. All of the posts instruct readers to call the police if they see the man and warn others of his methods.

The posts are false and have been refuted by officials across the country.

Law enforcement agencies in several areas where the posts have spread have denied the reports, calling them a scam. “What their end goal is, we don’t know, they’re trying to get on social media and scare people,” Capt. Jason Allen of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office told K8 News in Arkansas. Police Captain Andrew Lehner of Mentor, Ohio made a similar statement to WKYC. “As far as we know there is no serial killer named Robert Thibodeau in Mentor,” he said.

Media outlets and law enforcement in Florida, Texas, California, Wyoming, and Tennessee also addressed the false rumors.

A man named Robert Thibodeau was indicted on weapon and ammunition charges in Plattsburg, New York, in March of this year, but his photo and crimes do not match those of the man in the post.

Many of the posts appear on local Facebook “buy/sell/trade” or yard-sale pages and resemble a similar style of hoax that is carried out in such groups. A common tactic by users is to make a post of an alleged missing person or pet in hopes of getting people to share it widely. After a few days, the reference to the missing person will then be removed from the original post, and text and photos offering something for sale will be added. The new posts often include phishing links disguised to trick users into sharing personal information. While none of the posts we reviewed have substituted in photos of items for sale, the use of hashtags and the fact that the original poster turned off comments are indicative that these posts could be a similar scam.