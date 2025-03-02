The Monthly Mailbag With James P. Sutton

Dear Dispatch readers,
Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with Valerie Pavilonis, our new ideas editor. To read about her time at Yale University, why she jumped from the New York Times to The Dispatch, and her plans for our cultural coverage, be sure to click here.
This month, Morning Dispatch reporter James P. Sutton has raised his hand to take on all of your questions.
James joined The Dispatch full-time last summer, but he was among our first-ever interns in the fall of 2020—when we at one point forced him to watch Newsmax and One America News Network for a week straight. In the intervening years, he graduated from Swarthmore College, taught high school history in suburban Philadelphia, and received a Master’s degree from the University of Oxford.
As you’re thinking about questions you have for James, here are some suggested topics:
- Living in England and studying history;
- Moving from California to the East Coast;
- The “housing theory of everything”;
- His favorite museums; and
- How he pitches TMD to his liberal friends back in San Francisco.
Drop your questions for James in the comments section on this post, and keep an eye out for an email with all of his answers at the end of the month!
Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.
