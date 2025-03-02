The Monthly Mailbag With James P. Sutton

Dear Dispatch readers,

Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with Valerie Pavilonis, our new ideas editor. To read about her time at Yale University, why she jumped from the New York Times to The Dispatch, and her plans for our cultural coverage, be sure to click here.

This month, Morning Dispatch reporter James P. Sutton has raised his hand to take on all of your questions.

James joined The Dispatch full-time last summer, but he was among our first-ever interns in the fall of 2020—when we at one point forced him to watch Newsmax and One America News Network for a week straight. In the intervening years, he graduated from Swarthmore College, taught high school history in suburban Philadelphia, and received a Master’s degree from the University of Oxford.

As you’re thinking about questions you have for James, here are some suggested topics:

Living in England and studying history;

Moving from California to the East Coast;

The “housing theory of everything”;

His favorite museums; and

How he pitches TMD to his liberal friends back in San Francisco.