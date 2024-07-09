No Evidence Suggests Jerry Jones Is Selling the Dallas Cowboys to the Saudis

Craig Carton, the host of The Carton Show on Fox Sports 1 said in his July 4 episode , 2024:

I think they are shedding salaries. And, I think they are preparing themselves for what would be the largest sale in history of North American sports. I don’t think they’re in it to win it anymore. … I would not be surprised if we start hearing rumblings that Jerry Jones is going out to hedge-funds and Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, and trying to find a suitor to give him the largest check ever given to a owner of a North American sport franchise.

Carton was sharing his own opinion and cited no reporting or indication that he had spoken to Jerry Jones or the Dallas Cowboys. No major sports media outlets have reported that Jones might be selling his club, which is valued at $9 billion by Forbes. Sports Illustrated called the claim an “outlandish rumor.”

There is no evidence to suggest that Jones has begun talks or has considered selling the Dallas Cowboys. Dispatch Fact Check has reached out to the Dallas Cowboys for comment and we’ll update this piece if the team responds.