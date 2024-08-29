No, Taylor Swift and Beyonce Are Not Planning an Endorsement Concert for Kamala Harris

Are Taylor Swift and Beyoncé planning an endorsement concert for Kamala Harris? According to viral posts online, many with thousands of likes, the two superstars are throwing their influence behind the Democratic nominee. “Breaking News: Beyonce and Taylor Swift are about to have a BIG Endorsement Concert: ‘No more silence, before it’s too late, our voice must be heard NOW!’” the posts read.

While the posts appear to have peaked in virality following rumors that Swift or Beyoncé might make an appearance at last week’s Democratic National Convention, the earliest versions of the post—most linking to a story on the entertainment site Newsgho—first emerged on August 8, almost two weeks before the convention. A similar story also appeared in late July after Harris emerged as the frontrunner to replace Biden on the top of the Democratic ticket.

Unfortunately for Democrat-voting Swifties and liberal members of the Beyhive, Swift and Beyoncé are not performing an endorsement concert for Harris—or at least not yet.

The Newsgho story cited in many posts does not claim that there actually will be a concert or that a date has been set, though most of the posts bill it as a certainty. The article buries the truth toward the bottom: “As the rumors continue to swirl, it’s essential to clarify one critical point: the concert hasn’t been announced,” it says. “So far, it remains a dream in the hearts of fans who long to see two of the world’s biggest music stars take a stand on the political stage. The speculation, however, speaks volumes about the power of these artists and the hope they inspire in their fans.”

While Beyoncé has not formally endorsed Harris’ presidential campaign, she—or at least her self-owned label—did grant the candidate permission to use her song “Freedom” at campaign events this fall. Beyoncé has also endorsed Democratic candidates in the past. In 2020, the singer posted a video on Instagram wearing a Biden-Harris cloth mask and an “I Voted” sticker with the caption “Come thru, Texas! #VOTE,” and in 2016 she performed at a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton.

Swift famously avoided political endorsements for most of her career, but the singer changed course in 2018 when she endorsed Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen in his Senate race against Marsha Blackburn. An endorsement of Joe Biden followed in 2020. “I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” Swift told V Magazine. “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Would an endorsement from either pop star actually help Harris with voters? Some experts think it could. “The musicians’ strong followings among young people, African Americans, and women, combined with their demonstrated ability to amplify another individual’s messages, would suggest they could be very helpful to Harris,” Brookings Institution fellow Darrell M. West wrote in a July 29 piece. “In a close race, little things matter so it is possible that Swift/Beyoncé endorsements could be decisive in areas where the vice president needs a boost.”

The Dispatch Fact Check has reached out to a representative for Beyoncé and we will update this piece if we get a response.