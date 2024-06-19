Skip to content
Video: Wine and the White House
Video: Wine and the White House

Watch the video of our weekly live-streamed conversation.

By
Steve was joined on tonight’s episode of Dispatch Live by special guest Fred Ryan, chief of staff to former President Ronald Reagan and author of Wine and the White House: A History. The conversation was colored by Ryan’s personal White House experience, and his love for history provided plenty of fun facts for any trivia nerd to enjoy.

Programming Note: During the busy summer months, Dispatch Live will take place every other Tuesday and will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The Agenda:

  • The history of the “toast”
  • What about presidents who don’t drink?
  • Richard Nixon’s quirky wine habits
  • Judgment of Paris
  • The Spanish wine Steve would recommend to a president

Show Notes:

Audio-only recordings of Dispatch Live are available the following morning on The Skiff, our members-only podcast feed. Click here to sign up for The Skiff on your preferred podcast platform.

The Dispatch Staff

