Video: Wine and the White House

Steve was joined on tonight’s episode of Dispatch Live by special guest Fred Ryan, chief of staff to former President Ronald Reagan and author of Wine and the White House: A History. The conversation was colored by Ryan’s personal White House experience, and his love for history provided plenty of fun facts for any trivia nerd to enjoy.
Programming Note: During the busy summer months, Dispatch Live will take place every other Tuesday and will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.
The Agenda:
- The history of the “toast”
- What about presidents who don’t drink?
- Richard Nixon’s quirky wine habits
- Judgment of Paris
- The Spanish wine Steve would recommend to a president
Show Notes:
