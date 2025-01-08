Hey,

This is a note to let you know you will not be getting a note from me. It’s kind of like an epistolatory version of an Escher-drawn hand erasing itself, or Schrödinger’s cat saying “close the lid, I’m dying here,” or something that actually makes sense.

I’m in London. Just got back from the Tower of London, which really isn’t a tower at all. It was good timing because the missus and I just finished the first season of Wolf Hall the other day. You know what Henry VIII said to Anne Boleyn when she pleaded for her life? “Beggars can’t be Tudors.”

Anyway, we crammed our first full day here with stuff. We’re going to formal tea soon, and then to the theater. I’d hoped to get the G-File squared away yesterday but life intervened (I’ll explain on the solo Remnant). And I want to spend some quality time with the kid while she’s still remotely interested in doing that.

I’m sorry to clog up your email with this, but when I fail to tell G-File subscribers that I will not be filing a G-File, they complain. Then again, when I do tell them, I get complaints too. This is just one of the challenges of a temperamentally diverse readership …

Thanks for your understanding. I’ll write to you Friday.