Beggars Can’t Be Tudors
A Big-Smoke apology.

Royal Marines take part in the Ceremony of the Constable's Dues at the Tower of London on March 14, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)
Hey,

This is a note to let you know you will not be getting a note from me. It’s kind of like an epistolatory version of an Escher-drawn hand erasing itself, or Schrödinger’s cat saying “close the lid, I’m dying here,” or something that actually makes sense.

I’m in London. Just got back from the Tower of London, which really isn’t a tower at all. It was good timing because the missus and I just finished the first season of Wolf Hall the other day. You know what Henry VIII said to Anne Boleyn when she pleaded for her life? “Beggars can’t be Tudors.”

Anyway, we crammed our first full day here with stuff. We’re going to formal tea soon, and then to the theater. I’d hoped to get the G-File squared away yesterday but life intervened (I’ll explain on the solo Remnant). And I want to spend some quality time with the kid while she’s still remotely interested in doing that.

I’m sorry to clog up your email with this, but when I fail to tell G-File subscribers that I will not be filing a G-File, they complain. Then again, when I do tell them, I get complaints too. This is just one of the challenges of a temperamentally diverse readership …

Thanks for your understanding. I’ll write to you Friday.

—Jonah

Jonah Goldberg

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief and co-founder of The Dispatch, based in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, enormous lizards roamed the Earth. More immediately prior to that, Jonah spent two decades at National Review, where he was a senior editor, among other things. He is also a bestselling author, longtime columnist for the Los Angeles Times, commentator for CNN, and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. When he is not writing the G-File or hosting The Remnant podcast, he finds real joy in family time, attending to his dogs and cat, and blaming Steve Hayes for various things.

