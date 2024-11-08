Happy Friday! It somehow feels appropriate to end this week with the news that a bunch of monkeys escaped from an Alpha Genesis research facility in South Carolina. Never fear, though, because “Alpha Genesis currently have eyes on the primates and are working to entice them with food,” according to police.

The ‘Red Wave’ Finally Materializes

Now that President-elect Donald Trump is headed back to the White House, speculation is swirling about who’ll land the top jobs in his Cabinet. The 53-seat—potentially even more—GOP Senate majority should give Trump his pick when it comes to Senate-confirmed posts.

“I think the Senate is going to give great deference to a president that just won a stunning — what I think is an Electoral College landslide when all is said and done,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said when asked by CNN Wednesday whether the Senate would confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a Cabinet position. Rubio himself is one of the people reportedly being discussed for secretary of state. (Too bad the feeling apparently isn’t mutual for Kennedy.)

Republicans grew their Senate majority Thursday and are increasingly favored to retain control of the House, where the number of seats the GOP has flipped continues to tick up. As the likelihood of a Republican trifecta come January increases, attention is now turning to …

The Economist explored the potential results of one of the wackier storylines of this election: Tesla CEO and X-owner Elon Musk’s full-throated embrace of Donald Trump and likely role in his incoming administration. “Mr Musk stands to benefit from Trumpian favour in a number of ways,” they write. “The president-elect is no fan of EVs; his allies have talked of rolling back or eliminating emission standards for vehicles and Mr Trump may cut tax credits to EV buyers. Rather than hurting Tesla, though, such measures would give it an advantage over legacy carmarkers, such as General Motors and Ford, whose EVs are not yet profitable.” Musk’s other companies could also benefit: “Mr Musk’s goal is to send people to Mars. That would be easier without regulatory tussles with the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees commercial space flight. It is hard to imagine Mr Trump not being supportive.”

Walter Russell Mead, writing last week in Tablet, argued the underlying problem of American life as one of leadership, not discrete issues. “America’s leadership problem is only likely to become more acute as the international situation grows more challenging,” he wrote. “In stable times, the need for effective leadership can recede into the background. But in crisis, institutions and societies with weak leaders often perish. Great Britain could survive the rule of sleek nonentities like Stanley Baldwin and Neville Chamberlain in the 1930s, but after Hitler’s blitzkrieg broke the allied lines in Europe, only Winston Churchill would do. Franklin Pierce and John Tyler might have been good-enough presidents for peaceful times, but it took an Abraham Lincoln to lead the country through the Civil War. Average leadership may work fine in average times. But extraordinary times demand more.”

New York Post: Harris Campaign Senior Adviser Deletes X Account After Dinging Biden for ‘Deep Hole’ He Left Dems In

