The ‘Red Wave’ Finally Materializes

Now that President-elect Donald Trump is headed back to the White House, speculation is swirling about who’ll land the top jobs in his Cabinet. The 53-seat—potentially even more—GOP Senate majority should give Trump his pick when it comes to Senate-confirmed posts.

“I think the Senate is going to give great deference to a president that just won a stunning — what I think is an Electoral College landslide when all is said and done,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said when asked by CNN Wednesday whether the Senate would confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a Cabinet position. Rubio himself is one of the people reportedly being discussed for secretary of state. (Too bad the feeling apparently isn’t mutual for Kennedy.)

Republicans grew their Senate majority Thursday and are increasingly favored to retain control of the House, where the number of seats the GOP has flipped continues to tick up. As the likelihood of a Republican trifecta come January increases, attention is now turning to the GOP Senate leadership race and the implications for the Trump administration’s personnel and legislative agenda.

Control of the House is still uncertain as of the time of publication, with more than a dozen close races remaining undecided. Republicans have won 211 races to Democrats’ 199, and they’re currently leading in enough races—mostly in Arizona and California—to reach the 218 seats needed to keep the majority. But they do need to hold onto their leads in at least eight races. We may not know the results in some of those districts for days, since California allows mail-in ballots received up to a week after Election Day to be counted.

Each party picked up several seats on Wednesday. Pennsylvania Republicans Rob Bresnahan Jr. and Ryan Mackenzie unseated both of their Democratic incumbents in their races, and GOP incumbent Rep. Scott Perry secured his reelection in the commonwealth’s 10th congressional district. Republican Jeffrey Hurd kept Rep. Lauren Boebert’s current Colorado seat in the R column after Boebert ran for former Rep. Ken Buck’s vacant seat this year following a near loss to a Democratic challenger in 2022. Rep. Young Kim, a California Republican, also won reelection Thursday.

Democrat Lauren Gillen flipped GOP Rep. Anthony D’Esposito’s New York seat Thursday, making for a total of three Democratic pickups in the Empire State. D’Esposito’s campaign was rocked by scandal in September when a story broke alleging he hired both his fiance’s daughter and his mistress to work in his district office. Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada House races defeated their Republican challengers on Thursday, as did incumbents in North Carolina, Washington, and Oregon.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries maintained his belief in the potential for a Democratic majority. “The path to take back the majority now runs through too close to call pick-up opportunities in Arizona, Oregon and Iowa—along with several Democratic-leaning districts in Southern California and the Central Valley,” he said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “We must count every vote.”

But forecasters are giving Republicans the edge. Rep. Richard Hudson—a North Carolina Republican and chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee—said yesterday that he’s “confident we will hold the majority.”

The message echoed House Speaker Mike Johnson’s confidence in a Wednesday letter to his conference predicting the GOP could even grow their majority and asking his colleagues to support his continued speakership in the next Congress. “With unified Republican government, if we meet this historic moment together, the next two years can result in the most consequential Congress of the modern era,” Johnson noted. In recent weeks, the speaker has outlined a slew of legislative goals, including extending and expanding the tax cuts from Trump’s first term, overhauling the Affordable Care Act, comprehensive immigration reform and border security enforcement, and rolling back some of the Biden administration’s regulations and tax credits including portions of the Inflation Reduction Act.

But if the 118th Congress taught us anything, it’s that the productivity of a slim House majority can be tanked by a handful of defectors, and there were plenty of opportunities to learn that lesson. The hard-right rebels who ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and made failure to pass simple procedural votes—much less continuing resolutions to fund the federal government—the norm during Johnson’s tenure may still have an ax to grind with the current speaker.

Assuming Republicans keep the House, the dynamic will no doubt be different when they have a GOP Senate to play ball with, perhaps opening up the possibility of a more aggressive agenda, including pursuing what the president-elect called “retribution” during his campaign. But the same voices that vigorously opposed the legislative compromises required to do things like fund the government could be just as obstinate, if not more so, when it comes to compromises with more moderate Republicans. January’s speakership vote will be an early sign of how much productive unity the conference can maintain in an era when Republicans have been more than willing to train their fire on each other.

Republicans have already secured control in the upper chamber, but the Senate’s relationship with a Trump White House could hinge on the size of their majority. The senate races in Nevada and Arizona remain too close to call, according to the Associated Press, with the Democratic candidates currently leading the vote tallies. But the GOP secured 53 seats after the AP called the narrow Pennsylvania race for Republican challenger Dave McCormick on Thursday afternoon, marking the fourth flipped seat. The incumbent in the race, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, did not concede the race yesterday, arguing that every eligible vote must be counted first.

As our own Chris Stirewalt and Sarah Isgur pointed out on our election night Dispatch Live, the difference between a 52-seat majority and a 54-seat GOP majority could be determinative for the success of any MAGA nominees to Senate-confirmed posts. Moderate Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins would likely blanch at, say, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Cabinet nomination.

Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana both also have track records of breaking with Trump in the past: Murkowski, Collins, and Cassidy are the only remaining Republican senators still in office of the seven who voted to convict Trump in his January 6 impeachment trial. But if Republicans pick up one or both of the two outstanding Senate races, the president-elect will likely have more leeway in selecting the leaders of his administration.

Next week, the Senate will pick a leader of their own to replace the outgoing Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The top two contenders for the job are Sen. John Thune of South Dakota and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. Both are McConnell acolytes who have served as the leader’s No. 2. (Thune became the current Republican whip in 2019 when Cornyn hit the term limit for the conference position.) Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is also vying for the job and has the support of some prominent MAGA voices, but anonymous reporting from Axios suggests Trump doesn’t consider Scott’s bid to be serious.

The president-elect has not weighed in publicly on the leadership race, and at least Thune would like to keep it that way. “I think it’s in his best interest to stay out of that,” Thune said Thursday morning during a CNBC appearance. “These Senate secret ballot elections are best left to senators. And he’s got to work with all of us when it’s all said and done.”

Thune also said he feels good about his chances, but “it’s never over till it’s over.”

Cornyn reiterated his pitch for the job on Monday. “I want to make America great again by making the Senate work again,” he told Fox News. “As I told President Trump, I’m interested in getting the band back together.”

The Senate will vote to select their new leader via secret ballot on Wednesday.

The Economist explored the potential results of one of the wackier storylines of this election: Tesla CEO and X-owner Elon Musk’s full-throated embrace of Donald Trump and likely role in his incoming administration. “Mr Musk stands to benefit from Trumpian favour in a number of ways,” they write. “The president-elect is no fan of EVs; his allies have talked of rolling back or eliminating emission standards for vehicles and Mr Trump may cut tax credits to EV buyers. Rather than hurting Tesla, though, such measures would give it an advantage over legacy carmarkers, such as General Motors and Ford, whose EVs are not yet profitable.” Musk’s other companies could also benefit: “Mr Musk’s goal is to send people to Mars. That would be easier without regulatory tussles with the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees commercial space flight. It is hard to imagine Mr Trump not being supportive.”

Walter Russell Mead, writing last week in Tablet, argued the underlying problem of American life as one of leadership, not discrete issues. “America’s leadership problem is only likely to become more acute as the international situation grows more challenging,” he wrote. “In stable times, the need for effective leadership can recede into the background. But in crisis, institutions and societies with weak leaders often perish. Great Britain could survive the rule of sleek nonentities like Stanley Baldwin and Neville Chamberlain in the 1930s, but after Hitler’s blitzkrieg broke the allied lines in Europe, only Winston Churchill would do. Franklin Pierce and John Tyler might have been good-enough presidents for peaceful times, but it took an Abraham Lincoln to lead the country through the Civil War. Average leadership may work fine in average times. But extraordinary times demand more.”

New York Post: Harris Campaign Senior Adviser Deletes X Account After Dinging Biden for ‘Deep Hole’ He Left Dems In

