Dispatch Live: Election Night Stream

Well, it’s finally here. Voting in the most turbulent election in recent memory will come to a close on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean the craziness will. Join us for a special, three-hour Election Night livestream and let The Dispatch be your guide to all the chaos that is sure to come.

There will be plenty of voices fanning the flames and stoking fear and outrage in the next few days and weeks, but we remain dedicated to our mission of shedding light, not heat—and we think we’ve assembled a lineup of reporters, analysts, operatives, and more that will do just that.

Whether it’s live reporting from our journalists on the ground at the Trump and Harris Election Night headquarters, a panel of elections analysts with expertise in various swing states, a fact checker popping in to debunk a candidate’s claims, or Sarah making fun of something Steve or Jonah just said, our goal is to keep you informed—and sane—as this high-stakes election draws to a close.

Dispatch Live is a typically a members-only feature, but we’re opening up this week’s episode to the public—so please, invite your friends and family by forwarding this email along or sending them a link to this page.

Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube Tuesday night.

Who: Steve Hayes, Jonah Goldberg, Sarah Isgur, Mike Warren, David M. Drucker, Charles Hilu, Declan Garvey, Megan McArdle, Noah Rothman, Sharon McMahon, Stephanie Slade, David Frum, and many more …

When: Tuesday, November 5, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Dispatch Live is a virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)

