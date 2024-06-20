Checking in on the Presidential Race Ahead of the First Debate

Happy Thursday! Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a video on Instagram this week introducing the two ravens he’s coaxed into hanging out on his balcony by giving them food every morning. He’s hoping to teach them to eat out of his hand.

What To Expect From Next Week’s First Presidential Debate

Viewers tuning into a debate between President Gerald Ford and then-Governor Jimmy Carter in 1976 were treated to one of the rarest spectacles in politics: 27 minutes of silence. The debate’s audio cut out due to a failed 25-cent electrical component that took nearly a half-hour to find and fix.

Those tuning into the first debate of the 2024 cycle between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on June 27 may be hoping for the same thing.

Next week’s CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta, Georgia, is unprecedented several times over: The contest between two historically old and unpopular candidates—one of whom is a convicted felon—is taking place earlier than any general election debate in recent memory and under fairly unconventional rules. National surveys and swing-state polls have for months shown Trump with a slight advantage over the incumbent, though his lead is often within the margin of error. Will a debate shake up the race?

Usually, presidential debates present candidates—particularly the challenger—to introduce themselves to the broader American public, giving voters who may not have been watching the primary process closely a chance to familiarize themselves with their options. This time, however, Biden and Trump need no introduction: both have served a term as president and have been fixtures in the national media for a half-century.

There is a lot of doomsaying about artificial intelligence and its potential ramifications as the technology advances. In a radically optimistic article for The Economist, Ray Kurzweil envisioned a future dramatically improved by AI. “After working in the field for 61 years—longer than anyone else alive—I am gratified to see AI at the heart of global conversation,” he wrote. “Yet most commentary misses how large language models like ChatGPT and Gemini fit into an even larger story. AI is about to make the leap from revolutionizing just the digital world to transforming the physical world as well. … This will bring countless benefits, but three areas have especially profound implications: energy, manufacturing, and medicine. This is AI’s most transformative promise: longer, healthier lives unbounded by the scarcity and frailty that have limited humanity since its beginnings.”

In a piece for National Review, Alexander William Salter argued that the U.S. needs to make beating China in a new space race a national priority. “There’s no question about China’s long-term intentions. The CCP views space not as an opportunity for collaborative human flourishing, but a means of solidifying legitimacy at home and increasing its power abroad,” he wrote. “Scott Pace, who served as executive secretary of the National Space Council under President Trump, warns that China’s cooperative overtures are really a bid for control: As with ‘the Belt and Road Initiative, space cooperation tends to be on terms solely determined by China.’ We need to take China’s space threat seriously and to solidify America’s lead in the new space race. What’s required is a plan for space that combines the national interest with global responsibility.”

