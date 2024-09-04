Chinese Economy Faces Choppy Waters

Happy Wednesday! Monday was redemption day for competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who was uninvited from this year’s annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest due to his endorsement of a vegan hot dog. But Chestnut cemented his status as the greatest of all time earlier this week, downing 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes and easily beating Japan’s Takeru Kobayashi, who came out of retirement to eat a measly 66.

The Economy Xi Wants

China’s economic woes have been the subject of many a headline over the last few years, and the bad vibes appear to be reflected in the country’s online sentiment, with censors and state media trying to stifle discussions about a new era of Chinese economic decline affectionately referred to as a “garbage time of history.”

Signs of the country’s struggles continue to abound, but Beijing is doubling down on “Chinese-style modernization” policies that some economists argue will worsen the distortions already plaguing the world’s second-largest economy as trade tensions with the U.S. and other developed economies remain elevated.

After China eased its “zero-COVID” lockdown policies in late 2022, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) hoped the country’s economy would come roaring back to pre-pandemic growth levels that had once been a feature of modern Chinese markets—China’s economy grew at an average annual rate of 9.5 percent between 1979 and 2018, according to World Bank data. But the economy is still sputtering a year and a half later, dragged down by a flagging real estate sector, overproduction, and weak consumer spending.

New data this summer did little to assuage fears about the state of China’s economy. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.7 percent in the second quarter of 2024, according to data released in July by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the numbers from which are best digested with several grains of salt. While most developed economies would be thrilled with such a growth rate, the numbers came in below the expected growth of 5.1 percent. The Chinese government has set a target of 5 percent annual GDP growth, but many economists now see that growth as out of reach for 2024.

But those numbers may be even more disappointing in reality, perhaps a full percentage point or more below the reported numbers. China’s National Bureau of Statistics has a less-than-sterling record on other economic data: The agency suspended reporting on the youth unemployment rate after it reached a record high of 21.3 percent in June 2023. Instead, the agency adjusted its criteria to “optimize” the numbers and began releasing rosier reports in January of this year.

Among the most worrying sectors is real estate, which has experienced a steep decline over the last three years as giant property developers defaulted and collapsed. “The basic story over the past few years has been that China was an investment-led economy with an overwhelming proportion of that investment concentrated in the property market, in property construction, and the infrastructure sector,” Logan Wright—director of China markets research at Rhodium Group, an economic analysis firm—told TMD. “Those two sectors have declined very sharply.” New home sales by the top 100 Chinese developers fell 26.8 percent year-over-year in August, according to preliminary data released last week. New home prices in China fell 4.9 percent in July compared to a year earlier—the fastest drop in nine years—and used-home prices fell 7.9 percent.

Property investment in China dropped by 10 percent in the first six months of 2024, and foreign investment overall has also declined. Last month, the government restricted previously daily data on net investment in Chinese stocks from foreign funds to quarterly reporting. The move came in the wake of billions of dollars in foreign investment leaving Chinese stocks this summer. For only the second time since 1990—the first being November—foreign direct investment in China turned negative in the second quarter of 2024, both an indicator of and contributor to the weakening of the Chinese economy.

What has been the CCP’s answer to the economic headwinds? Largely staying the course. In July, the party convened its Third Plenum of the Central Committee—a major economic policy meeting once held every five years. The CCP reiterated its focus on industrial policy and boosting manufacturing and investments in technological innovation, referred to as “high-quality development.” What was absent were any detailed plans for turning the real estate market around or boosting consumer spending. The government announced a $70 billion lending program in May for local governments to buy up unsold properties and convert them to affordable housing units, which has faced a slow rollout that hasn’t seemed to make a dent in the housing market decline.

The overall policy orientation continues China’s state-driven economic development focused on manufacturing and production, with some emphasis on new tech sectors—efforts that seem to ignore prevailing economic wisdom that holds that robust consumer spending is the way to drive sustainable growth. Household spending among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries—a collection of states with market economies—accounts for about 60 percent of GDP, but it’s only around 40 percent of China’s GDP.

Yet a focus on consumer spending, either through fiscal stimulus or broader economic reforms to expand private sector growth and incomes, doesn’t appear to be the goal of the CCP’s economic policy. “If you want to be like an OECD economy, then yes, you’d have to shrink the state sector, let private incomes rise, allow the private sector to expand into more areas, certainly including finance, if you want that kind of economy,” Derek Scissors—a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and chief economist at the China Beige Book, a data-collection firm tracking the Chinese economy—told TMD. “But they don’t.”

“If you want the economy that they want, make sure we can control everything so there aren’t any destabilizing events,” he added, noting that tight state control of the economy prevented the housing glut from sparking a financial crisis, but will prolong the pain of climbing out of the bubble.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed an aversion to any large fiscal policies to stimulate consumer spending and has previously criticized social spending programs as “welfarism” that breeds laziness. “As the party sees it, consumption is an individualistic distraction that threatens to divert resources away from China’s core economic strength: its industrial base,” Zongyuan Zoe Liu, a fellow in China studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote last month.

The CCP’s commitment to manufacturing and production as the engine of economic activity necessarily led to excess capacity that has put the Chinese economy on a collision course with Western countries looking to protect nascent domestic industry in green energy and national security-sensitive sectors. “In prioritizing industrial output, China’s economic planners assume that Chinese producers will always be able to offload excess supply in the global market and reap cash from foreign sales,” Liu argued. “In practice, however, they have created vast overinvestment in production across sectors in which the domestic market is already saturated and foreign governments are wary of Chinese supply chain dominance.”

But the current economic hole likely can’t be filled by manufacturing. “[The property sector] was around 25 to 27 percent of GDP at its peak,” Wright told TMD. “As it has declined, nothing has taken its place.” He noted that China’s development in the green energy sector—namely batteries, electric vehicles, and solar panels—hasn’t come close to real estate’s previous share of the economy.

“China can’t maintain the same pace of economic growth post-pandemic after the property market collapsed,” he added. “The math does not add up at this point.”

Potentially complicating the economic picture, President Joe Biden announced a slew of new and increased tariffs in May on imports from China of electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, solar panels, critical minerals, and medical goods—although the administration has delayed the actual rollout which was originally set for August 1. Europe has followed suit with the European Commission imposing provisional tariffs on Chinese EVs. Our friendly northern neighbors announced tariffs late last month on Chinese EVs and steel and aluminum imports. Beyond tariffs, the Biden administration is also reportedly considering additional subsidization of the critical mineral industry in the form of a guaranteed price floor to help stabilize the financing of domestic projects.

It remains to be seen how effective these measures will be at combating cheaper Chinese exports, let alone successfully seeding domestic industry. Our own Scott Lincicome is skeptical to say the least, arguing that such industrial policies could drive up prices, create new gluts, and actually make domestic industry less competitive in the long run.

But policy trends in both China and the West seem to remain set on a more confrontational trajectory. For the CCP, the success of its own economic strategy will likely be measured more by its geopolitical effects than GDP growth, Scissors argued. “They’re trying to export their way to foreign dependence,” he said. “They’re not trying to export their way to growth.”

Worth Your Time

Nature is capable of many wondrous feats, like creating the marvel that is a diamond—but then again, so are humans. “Lab diamonds are a testament to the principle that what nature can do, man is capable of doing better,” Javid Lakha argued for Works in Progress. “At the upper end of the market, it is not pos­sible to tell the difference between lab diamonds and mined diamonds with the naked eye. … In Western civilization, a pernicious belief has taken hold, that what is ‘natural’ is good and what is man-made is inferior or harmful. Wordsworth, in his poem ‘The Tables Turned’, expresses it best: ‘Sweet is the lore which nature brings; Our meddling intellect Mis-shapes the beauteous forms of things; – We murder to dissect.’ But human intellect and the scientific method are the foundations of our prosperity. Nature is not a superior craftsman: it is our resource, and we can and should improve upon it. In materials science, this has been obvious for a long time. … Lab diamonds are a further testament to this.”

Can you listen to too much music? “As Jars of Clay write in their song ‘Headphones,’ there is a temptation to retreat from real emotions through sound: ‘We go our separate ways … with our headphones on,’” Peter Biles observed in Plough. “Music yielded instances of healing, grace, and beauty, but I also used it to manufacture emotions and escape the burden of silence. … Letting music wash over every moment of life without cultivating places for quiet is like reading the classics and never pausing to reflect on their meaning. We become chronic skimmers, afloat in the ocean of noise with our eyes sleeplessly staring into space. Beautiful music has tended to hit me at unexpected times. … I’ve never been able to wrangle a transcendent experience like a cowboy ropes an elusive bull. Every time I’ve tried, I’ve ended up restless and in an emotional flux—focused on myself instead of on the divine. One thing any of us can do, perhaps, is to choose to listen not only to music but to the silence. And we can listen to music in ways that brings us closer together rather than silos us.”

