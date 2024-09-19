Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates for the First Time Since Pandemic

Happy Thursday! To exist on the internet these days is to be inundated with images of the dewy-looking, toothless, baby pygmy hippo named Moo Deng. She’s out on the town with Pete Davidson (always a red flag), going on Hot Ones, and being favorably compared to Kevin Durant.

But we’ll know her time as an internet phenomenon has come to an end when Moo Deng—which loosely translates to “bouncy pig”—shows up on the social media account of a member of Congress: Such is the lifecycle of a meme.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Mission Accomplished?

Wednesday was a win for devotees of the Purple Tie Theory. Addressing reporters in a regal-looking tie that close Federal Reserve watchers swear is an indicator of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s mood, Powell announced that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) had decided to cut the federal funds rate by an aggressive .50 percentage points, from the 5.25 to 5.5 percent range to 4.75-5.0.

The move is a sign that the Fed believes that the U.S. economy has mostly emerged from a period of high inflation and that it now must focus on the other part of its “dual mandate”: ensuring low unemployment.

It was an atypical meeting for the members of the FOMC. The unusually large cut—the first half-point in four years—was not unanimously decided, as is typically the case. Governor Michelle Bowman, who favored a less aggressive 0.25 rate cut, dissented—the first time a governor has voted against the Fed’s ultimate decision since 2005.

Still, the central bankers seemed generally bullish on achieving their dual mandate. “The committee has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent,” the central bankers said, “and judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance,” meaning that the risk of overshooting the Fed’s official target of 2 percent inflation is …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,541-word item on the Fed’s rate cut is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

In the Wall Street Journal, Rainer Zitelmann reflected on Friedrich von Hayek’s Road to Serfdom on the book’s 80th anniversary. “In the 1940s, state interventionism was on the rise in Europe and the U.S.,” he wrote. “As today, the prevailing belief was in aggressive government intervention in the economy, high taxes and strict regulations. There was a misconception among intellectuals that National Socialism was a form of capitalism. In 1939, the philosopher Max Horkheimer, co-founder of the Frankfurt School, said: ‘But whoever is not willing to talk about capitalism should also keep quiet about fascism.’” Road to Serfdom, Zitelmann noted, served to counter that narrative. “Hayek later explained that his book was primarily addressed to those among the British socialist intelligentsia who saw Nazism as a reaction to classical socialist trends. In reality, it was a necessary outcome of those tendencies.”

Can political exiles save Russia from Russian President Vladimir Putin? Not likely, Michael Kimmage and Maria Lipman argued in Foreign Affairs. “The country’s political future will be written not in Berlin or London or New York but in Russia itself,” they wrote. “It will be written by those who live out the war there, whether or not they support it. To leave is to lose the opportunity to participate in the process and to abandon the country in wartime, inviting shame and stigma, especially for those who settle in the West. To leave is also to join the exiled opposition, an unstructured network far removed from the levers of power in Moscow. … Instead of fantasizing about political revolution, the West should recognize the richness of that diaspora, which lies in its many forms of ability and expertise, from the academic to the journalistic to the artistic. It is in the West’s self-interest to grant political asylum to Russians fleeing Putin’s despotism and to direct funding in a manner that promotes their cultural and intellectual contributions.”

Wall Street Journal: How the Trump Campaign Ran With Rumors About Pet-Eating Migrants—After Being Told They Weren’t True

A Vance spokesperson on Tuesday provided The Wall Street Journal with a police report in which a resident had claimed her pet might have been taken by Haitian neighbors. But when a reporter went to Anna Kilgore’s house Tuesday evening, she said her cat Miss Sassy, which went missing in late August, had actually returned a few days later—found safe in her own basement. Kilgore, wearing a Trump shirt and hat, said she apologized to her Haitian neighbors with the help of her daughter and a mobile-phone translation app.

The Hill: [Pennsylvania Gov. Josh] Shapiro Forgets ID, Denied Alcohol While Trying To Celebrate Canned Cocktails Law

New York Post: Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway To Resign From $1M-a-Year Job Over Toxic Campus Environment

“I haven’t talked about this until now. … I don’t want to be in an environment where I need, where my family needs, protection. That’s the part I didn’t bargain for.”

In the Zeitgeist

Two days before the 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King’s victory in her famous “Battle of the Sexes” tennis matchup against Bobby Riggs, Congress voted to award the tennis icon the Congressional Gold Medal—making King the first female athlete recipient to receive the prestigious national honor, once President Joe Biden signs his approval.

King’s 1973 victory in the first “Battle of the Sexes” matches still ranks as the most-watched tennis event in television history.

Toeing the Company Line