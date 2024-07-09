French Snap Election Sows Confusion

Happy Tuesday! Late last month, an Excalibur-like sword went missing from a rock wall in the village of Rocamadour, France, in which it had apparently been lodged for some 1,300 years.

Might we suggest checking for it at the Naval Observatory?

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Left-Wing Bloc Becomes Largest in French Parliament

There must be something in the waters of the English Channel that makes French and British leaders take insane electoral gambles at the drop of a hat.

As we wrote to you yesterday, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s snap election dice roll didn’t turn out well for his Conservatives. And despite the positive headlines, it’s possible French President Emmanuel Macron stumbled into the same trap.

After the right-wing populist National Rally (NR) party cleaned up in European parliamentary elections at the beginning of June, Macron decided to call voters’ collective bluff. He dissolved parliament—shocking even some of his close allies—and set elections for the last day of the month, with the second round taking place this past Sunday. The centrist technocrat promised the elections would be a “clarification” for the country on the question of whether it really wanted Marine Le Pen’s right-wing party in charge.

Though weeks of polls—and, indeed, the first round of voting on June 30—seemed to suggest that the French people’s answer to that question was, “yes, actually,” a stunning result in the second round of elections on Sunday saw …

Worth Your Time

Keir Starmer, the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, has already made arguably the most significant decision of his young premiership: providing orders to the commanders of the country’s four nuclear-armed submarines. “Starmer will be given a pen and four pieces of paper” upon taking office, Brian Klaas wrote for The Atlantic. “On each paper, he must handwrite identical top-secret orders that—hopefully—no other human being will ever see. … Each handwritten letter is placed inside a safe, which is housed inside another safe, on board the nuclear-armed submarine. … If the submarine captain has reason to believe that London has been destroyed in a nuclear blast (one of the cues is said to be that the BBC has stopped broadcasting), then the captain is to make every attempt to verify that the British government no longer exists. Once satisfied that the worst has indeed taken place, only then may the captain open the two safes, unseal the letters, read their contents, and execute the order from the now-deceased prime minister. Should the United Kingdom release its nuclear arsenal and retaliate—or not?”

In belated Independence Day reflections, Jesse Singal offers praise for the incredible place that is the United States—in all its imperfections. “So the United States is a lot of things: it’s a big, beautiful, free-as-hell place, it is beset by political dysfunction while being pretty stable, it seems to lift a lot of people out of poverty, and its formerly strict racial caste system is rapidly on its way to a welcome and overdue destruction,” he wrote for his Singal-Minded Substack. “It is a historically unusual example of people coming from everywhere in the world to join a diverse but unified whole. It is awesome and beautiful that someone can scrape and claw to get here, not speak the language, and then a few years later their kid is a bilingual American, full stop, who views this place as home, and who is, thanks to the wisdom of our Founders, just as American as any of his neighbors. It’s important to acknowledge this to fend off certain naysayers and would-be revolutionaries who, if they got their way, would choose destruction over reform. It’s also important not to get too starry-eyed, to slide into weird forms of hyper-nationalism or jingoism deaf to the many ways life here still is unfair, and to the ways we could do much better.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, July 8, 2024: “This week, President Biden will speak to national labor leaders of AFL-CIO, host the NATO summit to show the unprecedented strength of our alliance, hold a press conference—a ‘Big Boy Press Conference,’ according to Justin Sink from Bloomberg.”

White House spokesman John Kirby, July 8, 2024: “After that, the president will hold a press conference—I guess a ‘Big Boy Press Conference,’ is what we’re calling it?”

Mediaite: Kanye West’s Ex is Speaking at the RNC Next Week

In the Zeitgeist

The trailer for the latest Hollywood racecar movie dropped over the weekend. The film stars Brad Pitt in a role that sounds a little familiar—but we’re not mad about it: We can’t replace Moneyball, but maybe we can recreate it in the aggregate.

Toeing the Company Line