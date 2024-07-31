Harris Out on the Trail Ahead of VP Pick

Happy Wednesday! We’re all for combating this country’s loneliness problem. But color us skeptical that this artificial intelligence “friend” you wear around your neck and is “always listening” is the way to do it.

Harris Rides Wave of Democratic Enthusiasm

AMBLER, Pennsylvania—Concerned. Worried. Sad. Frustrated. Mildly depressed. That’s how Democratic supporters at a rally in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Monday described their feelings about the election with President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket.

But then he withdrew from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who quickly coalesced Democratic support for the nomination in a matter of hours. That changed everything for the voters in attendance on Monday.

“It really changed my total attitude,” Norma Villanueva told TMD. The 84-year-old former emergency room physician said she wasn’t planning to attend any Biden rallies, but the switch at the top of the ticket gave her “a whole lot of energy.”

Michelle Kearns, a real estate agent who recently moved to the area from Pittsburgh, explained that she was concerned about Biden’s chances but is “definitely more optimistic” with Harris. “I think we’re on pace now,” she said.

More than 1,000 supporters crowded into the Wissahickon High School gymnasium on Monday afternoon to hear …

Venezuelans Protest Maduro’s Power Grab

In the days since Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro declared an unlikely victory in Sunday’s presidential election contest, Venezuelans have taken to the streets, descending on the capital city of Caracas, some carrying the long pieces of paper they say will prove Maduro stole the election: the voting records.

Sixteen people have been killed in clashes between law enforcement and protesters. Days after the vote, the country’s citizens are seeing little clarity and much consternation at home and abroad about the outcome.

Maduro, who is seeking a third, six-year term after more than a decade leading the socialist government, declared victory, with the Maduro-controlled National Electoral Council announcing he won 51 percent of the vote against the opposition candidate, former diplomat Edmundo González. That figure starkly contradicts exit polling conducted by U.S.-based Edison Research that had González winning 65 percent of the vote to Maduro’s 31 percent. The opposition has pointed to data gathered by their representatives at 40 percent of the country’s ballot boxes to claim that González is the rightful and “overwhelming” victor.

Outside observers are pressing the National Electoral Council for vote tallies from individual precincts to …

How is the U.S. national debt looking? Just scroll through this shocking graph in Reason magazine for the answer. “Paradoxically, the faster government debt escalates toward an inevitable debt crisis, the less politicians and voters seem to care,” Brian Riedl wrote. “In the 1980s and 1990s, more modest deficits dominated economic policy debates and prompted six major deficit reduction deals that balanced the budget from 1998 through 2001. That era is long gone. In the past eight years, President Donald Trump and then Biden enacted $12 trillion in deficit-expanding legislation even as Social Security and Medicare shortfalls drove baseline deficits higher. … In the 1980s and ‘90s, lawmakers could tweak their way to deficit reduction. Nearly half of federal spending was discretionary, and the Cold War victory brought vast military savings that minimized the need for austerity elsewhere. … The political payoff of a balanced budget was worth these modest reforms. Today’s deficits of $2 trillion—headed toward $3 trillion or even $4 trillion—cannot be tweaked away. Balancing the budget is virtually impossible, and even stabilizing the long-term debt at today’s 100 percent of GDP requires wildly unpopular changes to Social Security and Medicare (and will likely take broad-based taxes). Other reforms are necessary but far from sufficient.”

“It reminds me of—there was this bag that a very famous designer designed—this was several years ago,” she said. “And it literally was a trash bag, but they sold this thing for like $2,000, thinking that people would actually buy it. It’s a similar situation with Kamala Harris.”

