House Report on Afghanistan Withdrawal Blames Biden Administration

Happy Tuesday! Since the first iteration of Fyre Fest was such a triumph, we’re glad to hear that organizer Billy McFarland—who did four years in federal prison for wire fraud and still owes millions of dollars to the original attendees and investors—is ready for Fyre Fest 2.0, currently slated for April 2025.

This time, McFarland said, a production company is “handling everything from soup to nuts”—with something more impressive than a cheese sandwich somewhere in the middle, we hope.

In the early evening of August 26, 2021, a panicked crowd of roughly 2,000 Afghans surged against Abbey Gate, one of the main entrances to Kabul International Airport. They were driven mostly by blind desperation: The Taliban had taken Kabul 11 days earlier, and Abbey Gate had become the only sure way out of the country.

Personnel from the U.S. Army and Marines attempted to keep order as frantic Afghans begged to be processed by overwhelmed State Department personnel. Service members attempted to pull civilians identified by State Department inside the gate even as they engaged in “hand to hand fighting” to keep from being overwhelmed by the crowd, which “was crushing women and children up against the barricade, crushing them against it hard enough to hurt at a minimum and possibly kill people,” according to sworn statements by personnel present.

Then, at 5:36 p.m., a massive blast ripped through the area. Standing within 20 feet of U.S. troops, Abdul Rahman al-Logari—a member of the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K)—detonated an explosive vest he was wearing, killing himself and at least 181 others. Casualties included dozens of Afghan civilians and 13 of the U.S. service members present at the gate.

In sworn testimony, Gen. Kenneth F. Mackenzie, leader of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan at the time of the attack, pointed the finger at the policy planners in Washington. “If there is culpability in this attack,” he said, “it lies in policy decisions that created the environment of August 2021 in Kabul.”

But who, exactly, created that environment? Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), led by Chairman Michael McCaul, pointed the finger at …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 2,269-word item on the House investigation into the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is available in the members-only version of TMD.

What drives people out to U.S. Route 127 every August? Stuff. “‘The World’s Longest Yard Sale’ was founded in 1987, two years into Ronald Reagan’s second Presidential term, and currently runs for six hundred and ninety miles, from Addison, Michigan, to Gadsden, Alabama,” Paige Williams wrote in the New Yorker. For some, the value of yard sale discoveries can be greater than its practical utility. “When Donna Gaddis, a retired transportation director for a public-school system, sees a tableful of rusted tools, she wonders whose hands they have touched, and what they have built. ‘You think about how many times an object has produced an economy around itself,’ Gaddis told me. ‘I like being in the food chain. I nibble on something, something nibbles on me.’ Viewed in this light, the 127 is a compendium of the American experience, not merely a repository of pet cages and cowboy boots and boxes of really bad books,” Williams wrote. “Venders may endlessly truck a piece back and forth to the 127 rather than throw it away.”

Consumers and voters are no strangers to the economic consequences of inflation—but what about the psychological ones? “​​Milton Friedman famously described inflation as being ‘always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon,’” Eric Boehm wrote for Reason magazine. “That’s still true. … But it does not fully capture the effects of inflation. … Inflation, it turns out, is also a psychological phenomenon. It makes us angry. It makes us irrational. In any democratic system, that anger and irrationality can be quickly translated into poor policies—unless elected and unelected officials are prepared to withstand it, and to recognize that combating inflation often requires unpopular actions. Now is not the time to indulge the wisdom of the mob. In short, inflation breaks our brains. It makes us poorer, and poorer citizens too.”

The Hill: Texas Democrat Smokes Blunt, Bong in Pro-Weed Campaign Ad

ABC News: New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Saves Choking Man In Lobster Roll Eating Competition

Billboard: Elton John Thought It Was ‘Hilarious’ When Donald Trump Called North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ‘Little Rocket Man’

James Earl Jones, one of the most iconic voices in film, passed away on Monday at the age of 93. Most famous for his terrifying baritone as Darth Vader in Star Wars, the versatile, award-winning actor lent his voice to the big screen, the silver screen, the Great White Way, an animated lion, a series of cable news commercials, and a Michigan football hype video.

The American film industry has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It’s been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt, and erased again. But the voice of James Earl Jones has marked the time.

