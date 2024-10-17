How Iran’s Ghost Fleet Sidesteps U.S. Sanctions

Happy Wednesday! To file under “you had one job”: Coca-Cola recently recalled thousands of cases of Minute Maid lemonade labeled as “zero sugar” that … contained sugar.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Going After Iran’s Ghost Fleet

Last week, the U.S. Treasury and State Departments announced new sanctions that represent the latest salvo in their fight against so-called “ghost fleets.” And that’s not a reference to Davy Jones or the Flying Dutchman.

Rather, the Biden administration slapped penalties on vessels and companies associated with the Iranian government that have enabled an illicit and far-reaching trade in oil to help fund the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and proxy military forces throughout the Middle East.

The “ghost fleet” phenomenon—and the black market it enables—points to the larger success of Iran, Russia, China, and other Western adversaries in working together to evade economic sanctions. Their increased collaboration in this effort is an enduring foreign policy challenge for the U.S.—and indeed for the next president.

The U.S. and its allies have tried to choke off Iran’s oil exports, which provide revenue to fuel the regime’s activity at home and across the region. U.S., European Union, and United Nations sanctions target Iran’s oil and gas exports and its petrochemical industry and also cut Tehran off from the global banking system—largely excluding it from …

Worth Your Time

The criminal conviction of British Islamic extremist Anjem Choudary may “mark the end of Choudary’s influence in British society,” Shiraz Maher wrote for The New Statesman. But “his journey over the past three decades has nonetheless been a remarkable one, from weed-smoking and beer-swilling law student to the country’s most notorious hate preacher. His story, and that of the network that spawned him, stand as a personification for the growth of radical Islam in 21st-century Britain, and its growing conflict with the security state. And his involvement with extremism is almost as long as the history of organised Islamist agitation in Britain itself. Through his rise and fall, we can better understand the trajectory of the ideology behind him – and how best to combat it.”

What does the political media landscape look like these days—and what does it signal for the future? “As a conservative with an interest in moral decline, I was familiar with ‘Call Her Daddy,’ but I confess I had never heard of ‘Flagrant’ before clips from the Trump interview started populating my social media feed,” Ross Douthat wrote for the New York Times. “Which is par for the course for this campaign: The nominees and their running mates have consistently submitted to interviews with shows and personalities who were barely on my radar screen. … The emerging dispensation has room for a few Rogan-level leading lights. But almost everybody else is much more niche, part of a kaleidoscope of tiny lights that’s regularly spun around by the personalized algorithms of social media, so the small lights often show up as the pinpricks of a single viral scene or post or clip. … The new landscape will almost certainly be more mysterious, less legible, making it harder for newspaper columnists to generalize and harder for campaigns to strategize.”

CNN: Trump Declares Himself ‘Father of IVF’ at Town Hall With All-Female Audience

New York Times: Jimmy Carter Casts His Ballot for Harris in Georgia

In the Zeitgeist

Seems like one thing you should plan for if you’re making a claymation movie is … needing a lot of clay. But maybe the crew of Wallace & Gromit is just out of practice after 19 years on the shelf, because animation studio Aardman nearly ran out of the fairly indispensable material while making the latest installment in the stop-motion movie series out early next year.

Toeing the Company Line