Unpacking Iran’s Efforts to Meddle in the U.S. Election

Tehran Sows Chaos

When CBS News’ Bill Whitaker asked Vice President Kamala Harris which country she believed to be America’s greatest foreign adversary in an extended edition of her sitdown with 60 Minutes this week, she had a ready answer.

“I think there’s an obvious one in mind, which is Iran,” Harris replied. “Iran has American blood on their hands.” But when asked whether she would take military action if there was proof Iran was building a nuclear weapon, Harris said, “I’m not going to talk about hypotheticals at this moment.”

The vice president’s comments come as Tehran has ramped up its efforts to interfere in the U.S. presidential election: The Islamic Republic is trying to sow discord and division generally and hurt former President Donald Trump’s electoral chances specifically. U.S. intelligence officials remain confident that the nation’s actual electoral infrastructure and cybersecurity cannot be threatened by the Iranian regime. But they warn the campaigns and candidates may be vulnerable to Iranian attacks and internet users susceptible to misinformation operations.

Harris’ answer seemed a rather unlikely one for a member of an administration that has tried in vain to revive an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program. But Iran was likely also front of mind, having launched an aggressive ballistic missile attack on Israel last week, just days before Harris’ interview.

In another bold maneuver by the theocratic regime, U.S. officials say Iran plotted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Law enforcement arrested a Pakistani man in July with alleged ties to Iran who was planning to assassinate senior U.S. officials and or politicians. The Justice Department charged the individual in August but didn’t specify whether Trump was the target. Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released FBI records in September indicating that Trump, President Joe Biden, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley were among the targets, and the Trump campaign said last month it was briefed on the plot by intelligence officials.

It’s not the first time Iran has plotted to assassinate current and former U.S. officials. Law enforcement foiled a sophisticated plot in 2022 to kill former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton—a likely retaliation for the 202o American killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qassem Sulemani, a U.S.-designated terrorist. The State Department announced in September a $20 million reward for information leading to the capture of the IRGC personnel behind the Bolton plot. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Iran’s targeting of Trump and other officials as an “ongoing threat” in an interview last month.

“The Iranians have gotten more brazen of late,” Jason Brodsky, the policy director of United Against Nuclear Iran, told TMD. “These cases are handled as a law enforcement matter, where you’ll see an indictment, a few symbolic sanctions, and a strongly worded press statement from a U.S. official. But there is never any policy response for these kinds of crimes to hold the Islamic Republic accountable.” Brodsky argued that assassination plots, successful or not, warrant a strong response that could include military action. He said the plot to kill Trump represents an “act of war” and “a very big interference in our democracy.”

What else has Tehran been up to? Iran has long-standing cyber influence operations it has activated during previous U.S. elections. But the U.S. intelligence community noted an uptick in those activities ahead of November. “We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, specifically involving influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting presidential campaigns,” the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) wrote in a joint statement in August.

Specifically, the Iranian-backed groups and the IRGC—the leading branch of the Iranian military—have engaged in hack-and-leak operations, cyber phishing attacks, and misinformation influence campaigns, all in just the last few months. The Microsoft Threat Analysis Center noted in an August report that Iran’s influence efforts are “appearing later in the election season” and seem less interested in “swaying voters” than targeting the campaigns.

In May, three IRGC hackers succeeded in infiltrating the accounts of personnel working on the Trump campaign to gain access to nonpublic emails and campaign documents. Among the information they apparently pilfered were the Trump team’s strategy for the June debate against Biden and dossiers the campaign compiled on potential vice presidential picks, including Sen. J.D. Vance, who was ultimately selected.

The hackers then leaked the stolen material to several media outlets and officials on the then-Biden campaign in June. Over the course of the following two months, the hackers tried in vain to get the media to publish the material, though law enforcement officials said there’s no evidence that the campaign’s staff or the media outlets responded to the hackers’ initial outreach efforts. Ken Klippenstein, a former Intercept reporter who now writes for his own Substack, decided to publish the Vance dossier last month after multiple media outlets that had originally been sent the dossier declined.

The Justice Department indicted the three hackers who are allegedly responsible late last month, though they haven’t been arrested and are likely in Iran. The cyberattack, prosecutors said, was part of “a deliberate effort to, as reflected in the conspirators’ own words and actions, undermine [the Trump campaign] in advance of the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.” (The indictment did not specifically identify the presidential campaign that was hacked, though the details included in the indictment, reporting from anonymous officials, and the Trump campaign’s own confirmation that they were hacked make it clear.)

The hackers weren’t necessarily subtle when they reached out to the Biden campaign. The indictment alleges that one of them contacted an individual on the Biden campaign on the day of the Biden-Trump debate in June to share the Trump team’s final debate prep material. “I hate [Trump] and strongly don’t want to see his second term,” the hackers wrote. “So I’m going to pass some materials along to you that would be useful to defeat him.”

The intelligence community believes that Iran prefers a Harris victory to a Trump win: “Iran perceives this year’s elections to be particularly consequential in terms of the impact they could have on its national security interests,” the intelligence agencies concluded in their joint statement. The Trump campaign has tried to amplify this dynamic in an effort to discredit Harris’ foreign policy record. Law enforcement officials also have confirmed Iranian-linked hacking attempts that targeted Harris campaign staff.

Indeed, the campaigns remain some of the more vulnerable targets for Iranian operations. “IRGC cyber actors pose an ongoing and escalating risk,” Jeff Greene, CISA’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, said in a statement on Tuesday. He urged campaign officials and staff to take appropriate cybersecurity measures recommended by CISA and the FBI.

The IRGC’s success so far has relied on “spear phishing” strategies. “The actors impersonate personal or professional contacts of potential victims in an attempt to direct them to a spoofed, or convincing but fake, email login page,” CISA and the FBI explained. “This page then prompts victims to enter login credentials, which the cyber actors then use to access the victim’s accounts.” Google reported in August that an IRGC-linked group has masqueraded as journalists and think tankers in their phishing attempts.

The Iranian regime isn’t just trying to bring down the Trump campaign: It seems to be content to sow chaos more generally, too. These efforts appear to be a continuation of a multiyear campaign to exacerbate political divisions and social distrust, including by generating social media accounts and fake news sites that target Trump, as well as Biden and Harris. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned in July that Iran had tried to stoke campus protests of Israel and the war in Gaza. “We have actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters,” she said in a statement.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a D.C. think tank, has identified a network of 19 Iranian-linked sites that pose as legitimate news outlets. Some of the sites’ content seeks to undermine faith in the elections and amplify viewpoints sympathetic to Iran. Others try to target specific constituencies such as Muslim Americans living in Michigan, veterans, black voters, and Spanish speakers. FDD also identified more than 2,000 social media accounts that appear to be part of an Iranian influence effort targeting Iranian expatriates and Persian speakers in the United States.

The artificial intelligence market leader OpenAI disclosed in August that it had identified and banned ChatGPT accounts associated with Iranian influence operations. The accounts were using ChatGPT to generate news articles and social media content. It’s unclear how successful these online efforts have been at shaping audience views. “This operation does not appear to have achieved meaningful audience engagement,” OpenAI concluded. “The majority of social media posts that we identified received few or no likes, shares, or comments. We similarly did not find indications of the web articles being shared across social media.”

U.S. intelligence officials are confident that Iran’s influence operations won’t alter electoral outcomes. “We have not seen specific cyber activity designed to interfere with actual election infrastructure or processes,” CISA Director Jen Easterly said last week. “Malicious actors, even if they tried, could not have an impact at scale such that there would be a material effect on the outcome of the election.”

But the degree of faith the U.S. public places in the election’s results may be a different matter. Even if Iran’s influence operations don’t reach meaningful audiences, the attempts—combined with Russia’s more expansive misinformation and election influence campaigns and a presidential candidate and party who will almost certainly cast doubt on the results—will surely contribute to a toxic and divisive post-election information environment.

As one ODNI official warned Monday, “The Intelligence Community expects foreign influence actors to continue their campaigns by calling into question the validity of the election’s results after the polls close.”

