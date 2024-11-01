How the Trump Team is Preparing to Claim Fraud

Happy Friday! If the theft of 24 tons of artisanal cheddar cheese worth almost $400,000 last month had happened in the United States, we could have generously explained it away as the result of election stress scrambling the mind of the fraudster. But England, what’s your excuse?
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- On Thursday, former President Donald Trump held a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico—a state Vice President Kamala Harris currently leads by 7 points—in a late-campaign effort to court Hispanic voters. The Trump campaign has been in damage control mode amid the fallout from a joke delivered at his New York rally last week that referred to Puerto Rico as “garbage.” “I’m here for one very simple reason,” Trump said at the Albuquerque rally. “I like you very much, and it’s good for my credentials with the Hispanic or Latino community.” The former president will also campaign in Virginia on Saturday. The Trump campaign has said it believes Trump could be competitive in the state, though it’s not considered a battleground by most election analysts.
- Elon Musk’s lawyers filed a motion on Wednesday to move to federal court the Philadelphia district attorney’s civil lawsuit against the billionaire’s $1 million giveaways to registered voters set up through his PAC. Musk’s legal team argued that the case involves legal claims that belong in the “exclusive province” of federal court. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit Monday alleging Musk’s giveaway violated state law by operating as a lottery in Pennsylvania, where lotteries are required to be administered by the state.
- A New York state appellate court on Thursday suspended the New York law license of Kenneth Chesebro—a onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump who helped carry out the plot to submit fake slates of state electors in the 2020 election. The court’s decision followed Chesebro’s October 2023 guilty plea in the Georgia criminal election interference case in which Trump was charged as a co-defendant. Chesebro was also charged in a separate criminal case in Wisconsin over the summer regarding his involvement in that state’s fake electors scheme. He joins a growing list of Trump lawyers who’ve been disbarred for their roles in trying to overturn the 2020 election results, including John Eastman, Rudy Guiliani, and Jenna Ellis.
- Hamas on Thursday rejected a temporary ceasefire-for-hostage release proposal, reiterating its opposition to anything but “a permanent end to the war.” The latest proposal—brokered by Egyptian, Qatari, and American officials—reportedly involved the return of some of the estimated 60 living hostages in Gazan captivity in exchange for a 30-day ceasefire and the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. U.S. officials reportedly hoped the arrangement would give way to a longer-term cessation of hostilities.
- North Korea on Thursday test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the first launch of its kind this year. The missile traveled further and higher than any previous tests, according to Japanese defense officials, demonstrating an apparent advancement in Pyongyang’s ICBM development since its last test in December 2023. Past tests have already showcased a missile range capable of reaching any point in the mainland United States.
- Israeli officials said rocket attacks by Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terrorist group in Lebanon, killed seven people in northern Israel on Thursday. One barrage killed five agricultural workers—four Thai nationals and one Israeli—in Metula, the northernmost town in Israel. Another killed two Israelis in a suburb of Haifa after striking the grove where they were gathering olives. The strikes represented the deadliest day for civilians in Israel since the military began its offensive in Lebanon to push Hezbollah fighters away from the border.
- German officials on Thursday announced plans to shut down the three Iranian consulates in Germany following the execution of a German-Iranian citizen, Jamshid Sharmahd, on Monday. “We have repeatedly made it unmistakably clear to Tehran that the execution of a German national will have serious consequences,” said Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister. Sharmahd was accused of helping orchestrate a deadly terrorist bombing in Tehran in 2008, though he and his family denied the charges. The consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich will close, but the Iranian embassy in Berlin will remain open.
- Politico reported Wednesday that the September release of David Lin—a U.S. citizen who had been wrongfully held in China since 2006—was the result of the Biden administration exchanging a Chinese citizen held in the U.S. The State Department has not confirmed any of the details regarding Lin’s release and has declined to comment on the new reporting. “I am not going to say anything else about this process, other than what I’ve already said, which is that we welcome his release,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in September. “Sometimes in diplomacy, the less said, the better. This is one of those occasions.”
Fraud Claims Cometh
Almost every pollster in America will tell you that the results of the presidential election on Tuesday are a toss-up. The Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, is unwilling to forecast much more than cautious optimism.
But former president Donald Trump is convinced—at least publicly—that he will win, bigly.
As the race enters its very last stages, Trump and his allies have begun, as in previous elections, casting suspicion on the legitimacy of the vote in advance. From baselessly claiming large leads and projecting unwarranted confidence to accusations of cheating, there is a movement at all levels of the GOP to prepare to contest the results of the election, as happened in 2020.
The mentality starts at the top. Trump has consistently refused to countenance the possibility of losing this election—at least in the absence of widespread cheating. “They cheat. That’s all they want to do is cheat. And when you see this, it’s the only way they’re gonna win,” the former president said at a rally in Wisconsin early last month.
Sometimes the claims about the certainty of his victory are wildly implausible: In an August interview with Dr. Phil—yes, Dr. Phil, who also made an appearance at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday—Trump claimed that he would win California “if …
Worth Your Time
- Our old friend Harvest Prude reported on how Christian election workers are dealing with distrust and threats from within their own communities as they work to protect the voting process. “Partisan attacks on election administration methods, election results, and election officials are not new, but they have become a defining feature of today’s political landscape, with the ‘stop the steal’ rhetoric and claims of election fraud that emerged after Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in 2020,” she wrote for Christianity Today. “It seems harder than ever for election workers trying to keep the process fair and trustworthy. … Christians called to serve in these roles have found some comfort in their convictions—but they’ve also felt the sting of neighbors and churchgoers demonizing their work. Kentucky secretary of state Michael Adams recalls his wife and daughter peeling his campaign sticker off their cars after dealing with public confrontations in the parking lots of grocery stores, pharmacies, and even their church.”
- For Persuasion, Eboo Patel recalled his journey out of criticizing everything. “Critical theory is like a sharp kitchen knife: very useful for some things, like cutting meat, but if you eat your cereal with it, you’ll hurt yourself,” he wrote. “And if you point it at someone else, then it’s a weapon. In some circles, on some campuses, every other utensil has been removed from the intellectual cutlery drawer, replaced with sharp kitchen knives. There’s a better way. Pluralism means that you cooperate with people of diverse identities, that you learn from the divergent ideologies, that you expand the number of explanatory frameworks you have to make sense of the world. You should not exit college narrower than you entered. And you should not graduate believing that you are less capable than when you began.”
Presented Without Comment
New York Times: Campaign Ad for Nebraska Senator Uses Images From the Northeast
The new campaign ad for Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska, a Republican, opens with drone imagery of a serene small-town setting where an America flag is hoisted high in the center of a lush boulevard, and a car drives along a tree-lined street.
“Nebraska is a great place to raise families,” Ms. Fischer says in a voice-over, “and I’ve worked hard to keep it that way.”
The images on the screen, however, are identical to stock images filmed in Vermont and elsewhere in the Northeast. One is labeled, “Patriotic American Flag flies over town square in Anytown USA.”
Also Presented Without Comment
NBC News: L.A. Hit By Looting And Chaos Amid Dodgers World Series Celebrations
In the Zeitgeist
At the risk of double dipping with the Tom Hanks content, the actor’s latest film, Here, hits theaters today. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the movie reunites Hanks and Robin Wright 30 years after the pair appeared together in the Oscar-winning project Forrest Gump. Unfortunately, we have no idea what this movie is about, other than being an impressive exercise in making the 68-year-old Hanks look 30 with the help of CGI.
