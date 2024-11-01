How the Trump Team is Preparing to Claim Fraud

Happy Friday! If the theft of 24 tons of artisanal cheddar cheese worth almost $400,000 last month had happened in the United States, we could have generously explained it away as the result of election stress scrambling the mind of the fraudster. But England, what’s your excuse?

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Fraud Claims Cometh

Almost every pollster in America will tell you that the results of the presidential election on Tuesday are a toss-up. The Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, is unwilling to forecast much more than cautious optimism.

But former president Donald Trump is convinced—at least publicly—that he will win, bigly.

As the race enters its very last stages, Trump and his allies have begun, as in previous elections, casting suspicion on the legitimacy of the vote in advance. From baselessly claiming large leads and projecting unwarranted confidence to accusations of cheating, there is a movement at all levels of the GOP to prepare to contest the results of the election, as happened in 2020.

The mentality starts at the top. Trump has consistently refused to countenance the possibility of losing this election—at least in the absence of widespread cheating. “They cheat. That’s all they want to do is cheat. And when you see this, it’s the only way they’re gonna win,” the former president said at a rally in Wisconsin early last month.

Sometimes the claims about the certainty of his victory are wildly implausible: In an August interview with Dr. Phil—yes, Dr. Phil, who also made an appearance at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday—Trump claimed that he would win California “if …

Worth Your Time

Our old friend Harvest Prude reported on how Christian election workers are dealing with distrust and threats from within their own communities as they work to protect the voting process. “Partisan attacks on election administration methods, election results, and election officials are not new, but they have become a defining feature of today’s political landscape, with the ‘stop the steal’ rhetoric and claims of election fraud that emerged after Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in 2020,” she wrote for Christianity Today. “It seems harder than ever for election workers trying to keep the process fair and trustworthy. … Christians called to serve in these roles have found some comfort in their convictions—but they’ve also felt the sting of neighbors and churchgoers demonizing their work. Kentucky secretary of state Michael Adams recalls his wife and daughter peeling his campaign sticker off their cars after dealing with public confrontations in the parking lots of grocery stores, pharmacies, and even their church.”

For Persuasion, Eboo Patel recalled his journey out of criticizing everything. “Critical theory is like a sharp kitchen knife: very useful for some things, like cutting meat, but if you eat your cereal with it, you’ll hurt yourself,” he wrote. “And if you point it at someone else, then it’s a weapon. In some circles, on some campuses, every other utensil has been removed from the intellectual cutlery drawer, replaced with sharp kitchen knives. There’s a better way. Pluralism means that you cooperate with people of diverse identities, that you learn from the divergent ideologies, that you expand the number of explanatory frameworks you have to make sense of the world. You should not exit college narrower than you entered. And you should not graduate believing that you are less capable than when you began.”

New York Times: Campaign Ad for Nebraska Senator Uses Images From the Northeast

The new campaign ad for Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska, a Republican, opens with drone imagery of a serene small-town setting where an America flag is hoisted high in the center of a lush boulevard, and a car drives along a tree-lined street. “Nebraska is a great place to raise families,” Ms. Fischer says in a voice-over, “and I’ve worked hard to keep it that way.” The images on the screen, however, are identical to stock images filmed in Vermont and elsewhere in the Northeast. One is labeled, “Patriotic American Flag flies over town square in Anytown USA.”

NBC News: L.A. Hit By Looting And Chaos Amid Dodgers World Series Celebrations

In the Zeitgeist

At the risk of double dipping with the Tom Hanks content, the actor’s latest film, Here, hits theaters today. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the movie reunites Hanks and Robin Wright 30 years after the pair appeared together in the Oscar-winning project Forrest Gump. Unfortunately, we have no idea what this movie is about, other than being an impressive exercise in making the 68-year-old Hanks look 30 with the help of CGI.

Toeing the Company Line