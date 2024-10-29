The Elon Election

Happy Tuesday! Don’t look now, but there’s just one week until Election Day. No matter how it ends, we can take heart in this: We’ll finally be able to watch a football game again without wading through endless and repetitive political ads.

Dark MAGA

“I’m not just MAGA,” Elon Musk declared from the stage at the vaunted Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday night. “I’m dark, gothic MAGA.” He gestured at his bespoke Trump campaign hat that was, indeed, dark—with the promise to “Make America Great Again” scrawled in lettering that may as well have said “Make Transylvania Great Again.”

It was a twist on a line Musk has repeated during a flurry of recent campaign trail appearances in a series of multicolored MAGA hats. On the stump, Musk—the richest man in the world and perhaps former President Donald Trump’s highest-profile booster—often seems more full of enthusiasm for the former president than Trump himself: He bounds around the stage jumping, gesticulating wildly, and vocalizing strangely.

But it’s been a winding journey to get here for the multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur whose path through the 2024 election cycle began by launching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign in May 2023. Now, with just a week until Election Day, Musk is undeniably aboard the Trump train—and he’s shoveling in heaps of coal in the form of cold, hard cash and in-kind conspiracy theories on his social media platform and on the trail.

Musk—who was born in South Africa but apparently obtained U.S. citizenship sometime in the early 2000s, reportedly after a period of questionable immigration status—has for most of his career been circumspect in his political donations and involvements. He gave money to both Republicans and Democrats through several election cycles: In 2004, he reportedly donated $2,000 apiece to both then-President George W. Bush and Democratic challenger John Kerry.

To the extent he did make pronouncements about politics, Musk was an early, if cautious, Trump skeptic. “I don’t really have strong feelings, except that I—hopefully Trump doesn’t get the nomination of, you know, the Republican Party,” he said at an October 2015 event for Vanity Fair with Sam Altman (with whom he would jointly found OpenAI—the company ultimately behind ChatGPT—later that year). “Because I think, that’s, um, yeah—that wouldn’t be good.”

“At most he would get the Republican nomination,” Musk continued, clearly weighing his words carefully. “But I think that would still be a bit embarrassing.” Musk, who at that point owned both the electric car company Tesla and space exploration company SpaceX, added that he gets involved in politics “as little as possible.”

After Trump won the presidency in 2016, Musk accepted positions on two of the then-president-elect’s business advisory councils, but withdrew from both in June 2017 after Trump—by this time president—removed the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. “Climate change is real,” Musk tweeted. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”

Musk has said publicly that he voted for then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2020. Tesla faced investigations from various federal agencies throughout Biden’s tenure, but his break with Biden, Democrats, and his own, more measured political speech seems to be at least partially traceable to a 2021 snub: Musk was not invited to a White House event celebrating electric vehicles—a third of which on the road at that point were Teslas—apparently over concerns that doing so would anger the United Auto Workers union. Unlike other U.S. car producers, Musk’s factories do not employ a unionized workforce.

The relationship between Musk and Democrats of all stripes seemed only to deteriorate from there. In mid-2022, Musk boasted of having voted for a Republican for the first time in a Texas special election and said he was bullish on DeSantis’ likely Republican candidacy even as he hoped Trump would “sail into the sunset” rather than run for president again. Trump hit back, saying that as president, he could have told Musk to “drop to your knees and beg,” and that Musk would have done it.

Musk was well and truly done playing coy about his politics by May 2023, when he helped launch DeSantis’ presidential bid in a barely functional Twitter Spaces discussion. Just a few months earlier, Musk had bought Twitter after a messy legal back-and-forth during which several times he seemed to change his mind about buying the social media platform. His motives for the purchase were a little unclear: It was all at once apparently an altruistic move to preserve what he considered the world’s “de facto town square,” a chance to create an “everything” app, and an opportunity to achieve what appears to be the lifelong goal of naming a company “X.”

The Tesla CEO co-hosted the DeSantis event with fellow Silicon Valley Tech Bro and PayPal alum David Sacks. But Musk and Sacks, both early fans of the governor, didn’t seem to have any problem becoming Trump endorsers once it was clear he would win the nomination. In February of this year, Musk reportedly made the case for Trump at a dinner with skeptical GOP donors, expressing deep concern over illegal immigration despite sharing reservations about the man himself.

Sacks—along with tech mogul Peter Thiel—was among those Silicon Valley reactionaries to successfully shepherd Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio to the front of the vice presidential contender pack. Both Vance—who for years benefited from Thiel’s financial support—and Musk have long been a part of the Silicon Valley venture capital world that has now encircled the former president.

So Musk’s July 13 endorsement of the former president—which came just after an attempted assassination of Trump—was perhaps unsurprising, even if it would have been difficult to predict the zealous fervor with which the man who was once so ambivalent about politics has taken to the campaign trail.

Musk set up a political action committee—the America PAC—to benefit Trump even before he’d officially endorsed him as the two developed a private rapport, gathering cash mostly from Silicon Valley. In the months since, he’s reportedly pledged $45 million a month of his own money to the PAC—he is worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 billion, which does help put the eye-watering outlay in perspective.

The PAC has focused mostly on voter mobilization in swing states, though it’s potentially gone too far. In one initiative, the PAC has been handing out $1 million to a randomly selected registered voter—in specific states—who signed a petition in support of the First and Second Amendments.

The Department of Justice reportedly sent a letter last week to Musk’s PAC warning that the sweepstakes may not pass the sniff test: It’s illegal to pay people to register to vote. But as Sarah and David pointed out on Advisory Opinions, it would not be a slam-dunk case to argue it violated the law, since voters are technically being induced to sign the petition, not to register to vote directly.

On Monday, the Philadelphia district attorney sued Musk and his PAC, alleging that the giveaway violates state law, which requires lotteries to be operated by the state. Last Sunday, the second day of the giveaway, the PAC framed the money as payment for the job of “spokesperson.”

Musk has been a constant presence on the campaign trail with the former president, doing what has bizarrely become his trademark starfish jump. “He saved free speech, he created so many different great things,” Trump said of Musk earlier this month in his return rally in Butler, Pennsylvania—where he was shot in July. It was Musk who unbanned the former president from Twitter when he took over the company two years ago.

In speeches at rallies and solo town halls, Musk seems obsessed—as Trump is—by illegal immigration and voter fraud, frequently returning to the conspiracy theory that Democrats are allowing illegal immigration to go unfettered to help their electoral chances. “I also see really a deliberate attempt to import as many people as possible into swing states like Pennsylvania in order to ensure that there is a permanent one state—that America becomes a permanent one-party state,” he said at a town hall event outside Philadelphia earlier this month, responding to a question about what made him interested in politics now. “Then you put them on the fast track to citizenship, this is without considering any cheating. This is legalizing. If that happens over the next four years, there will be no swing states. They’re importing voters—I think that’s obvious to anyone who looks and we will have a situation like we have in California where it’s a one-party state.”

“Make the margin of victory so big that ‘you know what’ can’t happen,” he said Sunday night before the crowd at Madison Square Garden, coyly avoiding saying “fraud.”

But it’s not just on the campaign trail where he’s boosting nonsense: On X, Musk has become a prolific conspiracist. A Bloomberg analysis of all of Musk’s posts on X in the last year showed that he posts about immigration and fraud more than any other topics, and that those posts are engaged with by more people than any other subjects. By the numbers, his musings on immigration and fraud have attracted more than 10 billion views.

“Massive numbers flown directly to swing states and put on the fast track to citizenship,” he tweeted on October 25. “Voter importation. It’s a sure way for the Democratic Party to achieve permanent victory. Diabolically smart.”

But Musk—with his more than 200 million followers—is not picky about which conspiracy theories he boosts. In the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Musk was actively promoting false information about the Federal Emergency Management Agency—which prompted an online exchange and a phone call with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He also amplified bogus claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. Before the debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in September, he shared a typo-filled “affidavit” from a “whistleblower” claiming ABC News shared questions with Harris.

If Trump wins next week, Musk seems poised to be on the inside of a second Trump administration—formally or informally. Trump has proposed Musk as the “Secretary of Cost-Cutting,” and on Sunday Musk said he could easily cut $2 trillion from the federal budget, without providing details.

But even if he’s only informally connected to the administration, the relationship could be complicated. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Musk has been in consistent contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the last two years, even reportedly fielding a request from the Russian leader not to activate his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan as a favor to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The claim prompted NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to call for an investigation, since Musk’s SpaceX is a major contractor with the U.S. government, including for services to ferry American astronauts back and forth to the International Space Station.

And if Harris wins on Tuesday? “If he loses,” Musk told Tucker Carlson earlier this month, “I’m f—ed.”

