Iran and China Expand Support for Russia’s War in Ukraine

Ukraine Braces for Iranian Missiles

Millions of Americans tuned in on Tuesday night to watch the first, and perhaps only, debate face-off between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris before the November presidential election.

But it surely wasn’t just potential voters trying to take the measure of the two candidates asking to become the most powerful person in the world. Indeed, for leaders in capitals across the globe, the debate was a crucial window into what U.S. foreign policy might look like under either a Trump or Harris administration.

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may not …

Joe Burba, a chemist from East Texas, may have invented a device that will usher in a lithium boom in Northeast Texas. “Over the years, to test his invention, Burba has evaluated brine samples from fifty locations around the world,” Russell Gold wrote for Texas Monthly magazine. “‘Most are crap,’ he says, relaxing in jeans and black alligator boots in a large house with vaulted ceilings outside Atlanta, a small town a thirty-minute drive south of Texarkana. The brine containing the most lithium he’s found in North America, rivaling the best in the world, lies beneath a one-hundred-mile swath of northeast Texas and southern Arkansas. It’s a mostly rural area of soaring pines and muddy bayous. Burba’s home, where he and Carol moved in 2021 to be nearer her aging parents, sits smack in the middle of it. The race is on to turn this area—home to a subterranean limestone formation known as the Smackover, once a productive oil field—into a globally significant lithium producer.”

Former President Donald Trump got his clock cleaned in Tuesday’s debate, Karl Rove, the former adviser to President George W. Bush, argued for the Wall Street Journal. “As is frequently the case with Mr. Trump, he let his emotions get the better of him,” Rove wrote. “He took the bait almost every time she put it on the hook, offering a pained smile as she did. Rather than dismissing her attacks and launching his strongest counterarguments against her, Mr. Trump got furious. As her attacks continued, his voice rose. He gripped the podium more often and more firmly. He grimaced and shook his head, at times responding with wild and fanciful rhetoric. Short, deft replies and counterpunches would have been effective. He didn’t deliver them. … Will this debate have an effect? Yes, though perhaps not as much as Team Harris hopes or as much as Team Trump might fear. But there’s no putting lipstick on this pig. Mr. Trump was crushed by a woman he previously dismissed as ‘dumb as a rock.’ Which raises the question: What does that make him?”

Mediaite: Elon Musk Offers to Impregnate Taylor Swift: ‘I Will Give You a Child’

Mediaite: Dave Rubin Urges ‘Young Pretty Girl’ Taylor Swift to Reconsider Harris Endorsement Because Venezuelan Gangs Might Rape or Kill Her

The Hill: Trump Floats Punishment For ABC After Debate

[BLOCK]I mean, to be honest, they’re a news organization. They have to be licensed to do it. They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.[BLOCK]

National Review: Travelers File Class-Action Suit Against Anti-Israel Activists Who Organized Chicago Airport Traffic Blockade

The Apprentice featuring Donald Trump is returning—well, sort of. In October, Sebastian Stan will star as a young Trump at the outset of his business career. It’s surely one of many films we’ll get about the most dominant political figure of a generation, so let the games begin.

