Iran Increases Its Stock of Highly Enriched Uranium

Happy Thursday! Chinese President Xi Jinping isn’t the only dictator who can do zoo-animal diplomacy. Russian President Vladimir Putin got in on the action recently, sending 70 animals to a zoo in North Korea, apparently as a gesture of friendship.

With friends like that, the pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo have got to be counting their blessings we don’t owe any favors to Pyongyang.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

‘Maximum Pressure’ Redux

When CNN’s Becky Anderson accused former Iran envoy Brian Hook of “swerving” her questions about President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East policy following this month’s presidential election, Hook pushed back.

“President Trump’s foreign policy is hiding in plain sight,” Hook—who’s reportedly leading the Trump transition at the State Department—told her. “It’s fairly obvious what he did in the first term, and it’s obvious that he isolated Iran and he weakened Iran economically.”

And indeed, of all the policy areas likely to experience a shift at noon on January 20, the policy change on Iran, in particular, seems the most obvious in light of Trump’s first term. As Iran now sends mixed signals on its attempts to develop a nuclear bomb, Trump seems poised to reinstate his “maximum pressure” campaign at an uncertain time for the region.

Since 2021, Iran has consistently grown its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity. Weapons-grade uranium is concentrated to 90 percent—an easy technical step from 60 percent enrichment. In recent months, members of the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)—the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog—have voted to censure Tehran for its failure to …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,360-word item on Iran’s growing nuclear enrichment is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

Why is modern American architecture so ugly? Artist Megan Gafford argues in her Fashionably Late Takes Substack that it’s because we abandoned our home-grown modern tradition: Art Deco. “If America was supposed to be Art Deco, then what happened to that muscular aesthetic decked out with delicate details? It was the last ornamental architectural style before an infestation of austere cubes degraded the New York City skyline—and that of metropolises the world over,” she said, before delving into the artistic, cultural, and economic trends that created “glass boxes” everywhere. “Unlike the Modernist buildings that always seem in need of a pressure wash, which sooner or later become fixtures of urban blight, ornamental architecture benefits from the patina of time. … Or in the extreme, entropy and tragedy transform beautiful architecture into romantic ruins like Heidelberg Castle. Ornamental architecture is like an old growth forest.”

Democrats are already deep into debates about how to regain Congress and the White House, and Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut has been one of the loudest voices arguing for a major ideological shift. In an interview with New York magazine, he makes his case for a rejection of “neoliberalism” and globalization: “People want to feel power over the arc of their lives, and the concentration of corporate power has eroded people’s personal economic agency,” he said. “And then people want to feel like they’re part of something unique. They want to have a unique national identity or a unique local identity. Our borders started to get erased and our culture started to become flattened, and we all belong to the exact same transnational economy. Life began to feel very empty and hollow and far too homogenous for a lot of Americans.”

USA Today: Thieves Steal More Than $1 Million Worth of Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar’s Santo Tequila

In the Zeitgeist

Bud Light got into some … trouble last year over its marketing strategy. But the beer company is really shifting gears with its new series of commercials featuring comedian Shane Gillis. (If you don’t know who he is, ask your brother.)

