Questions Surround Attempted Trump Assassination

‘It’s Time to Cool it Down’

In a press conference on Sunday morning, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro revealed the name of the man who died during the attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life on Saturday evening: Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old father of two from Pennsylvania. “Corey was a girl-dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday,” Shapiro said, after speaking to Comperatore’s widow and two daughters. “I asked Corey’s wife if it would be okay for me to share that we spoke. She said yes. She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero; that Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally. Corey was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing.” Two other victims were critically wounded in the shooting, but have yet to be identified as of Sunday evening.

More than 24 hours after the tragedy in Butler County, Pennsylvania, that left Comperatore dead, two others critically wounded, and Trump shot in the ear, new details are slowly emerging about how Saturday’s rally unfolded. President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Sunday night, encouraging Americans to “lower the temperature in our politics.” With the Republican National Convention set to kick off today, security will be tight as the gathered politicians, journalists, and delegates reflect on this weekend’s events.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden condemned political violence and called on political leaders and the public alike to turn down the temperature. “We cannot, we must not, go down this road in America,” he said. “We cannot allow this violence to be normalized. You know the political rhetoric of this country has gotten very heated. It’s time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that.”

“While unity is the most elusive of all goals right now, nothing is more important for us now than standing together,” he added. Biden—who promised in his January inaugural address that his “whole soul” was in “bringing America together, uniting our people, and uniting our nation”—will return to the campaign trail tomorrow, speaking at the NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Biden’s speech followed remarks he delivered earlier on Sunday afternoon after receiving a briefing from federal law enforcement officials about the assassination attempt against his political opponent. He implored the country to not …

In addition to the societal and political turmoil, there was also a deep human cost to Saturday’s events: Two people were critically wounded and one, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, was fatally shot. Danielle Paquette, Annie Gowen, and others spoke to Comperatore’s friends and family for a piece in the Washington Post. “The shooting ‘claimed the life of my brother,’ Dawn Comperatore Schafer wrote in a post on Facebook,” according to the Post. “The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most.” Her younger brother had just turned 50 and had “so much life left to experience,” she wrote. “This feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.” Comperatore was the former chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, and was an engineer by profession, according to a LinkedIn profile matching his name and photo. “At the [Buffalo Township] fire station on Sunday, an American flag dangled at half-staff in honor of Comperatore. The chief, 59-year-old Kip Johnston, said he was struggling to process the fact that his friend of three decades was gone. How many afternoons had they shared in this office, listening to the fire scanner before charging out the door together? ‘He was the first one running into a burning building,’ Johnston said.”